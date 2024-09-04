“Most cyclists don’t understand what a red light means”: Drivers fume at “waste of money” AI sensors giving cyclists “uninterrupted” journey through traffic lights; Sarah Storey slams “appalling” short Paralympics time trial course + more on the live blog

Well, it seems that yesterday’s story on Transport for West Midlands’ plans to introduce new AI sensors at traffic lights to detect cyclists quicker and offer them a faster, less interrupted journey has gone down about as well as you’d expect in certain motoring corners of the internet.
In case you missed it, the sensors, developed by VivaCity and already in place across the UK in the likes of London, Manchester, and York, have been installed by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) and Solihull Council at a toucan crossing near Blythe Valley in Solihull.
The AI-powered technology is to detect cyclists 20 to 30 metres away, with the early detection enabling the traffic signals to go green quicker, “giving cyclists a smoother, uninterrupted journey on their bikes”.
> Psst… Don’t tell the Telegraph: New AI-powered sensor technology being tested on key cycle route in Solihull to give cyclists “smoother, uninterrupted journey” through traffic lights and “greater priority” over motorists
By detecting cyclists earlier, TfWM says, the sensors help reduce both the chance of collisions and reduce waiting times at crossings, while forming part of a “broader effort to promote active travel and offer them greater priority over motor vehicles” in the area.
Which has gone down like a big lead balloon among the internet’s more ardent Telegraph-reading community.
Anti-cycling bingo cards at the ready – let’s start with the very predictable ones…
“Cyclists already have that joy as they never stop at red lights,” said Just Social on X/Twitter, while Lewie added the not-so-original: “They are constantly on red so you can just go through them.”
“Seems like a complete waste of money to be honest, given a subset of the cycling fraternity deem traffic lights beneath them,” added another user with the perfectly balanced name ‘Cycle Catcher’.
> “Wait until you hear about cars”: Cyclists respond to Telegraph’s latest story claiming “more than half of cyclists” in London jumped red lights at rush hour
Meanwhile, Charlie on Facebook began to worry that all his morning overtakes will now come to naught.
“Great, spend 10 minutes overtaking a cyclist so they can go first and hold you up again, brilliant idea, must have been thought up by a cyclist, never mind the economy or saving the planet,” he wrote.
“Mind you, we probably won’t notice as most cyclists don’t understand what the red light means.”
“And gridlock. Not very eco. Well done,” added George, while Herbert also misunderstood the notion of promoting active travel to ultimately discourage private car use by writing: “It would be more environmentally friendly to give motorised vehicles priority.”
And, naturally, it wouldn’t be a story about cyclists and red lights without anti-LTN account Fidel weighing in with a classic case of whataboutery: “Of course, we cannot have our vulnerable and beloved MAMILs inconvenienced by silly traffic lights so their comfort takes priority over fixing the hazard created by floating bus stops! Way to go!”
With that level of whataboutery, there’s a career in Northern Irish politics awaiting that person.
> “Game changing” device allows cyclists to control traffic lights so children stay safe
Shockingly, not everyone was outraged by a technology that aims to avoid disruptions in traffic flow.
“The same as cars get then, seems completely fair,” Retro Bike said of the pilot scheme, while Mark described it as “a big change from the usual sensor-driven traffic lights which don’t detect bicycles at all!”
“Had these in York for months, don’t inconvenience drivers, so no stress,” added Max (better tell the internet that then).
Though not everyone was convinced that AI at traffic lights always works in cyclists’ favour.
“Well, we will see, with the C4 (some) lights at less than five bloody seconds,” said Baz, as NJ noted: “Pretty sure Worcestershire council will train the AI model to be at a disadvantage to cyclists.”
> Should cyclists be allowed to ride through red lights? Campaigners split on safety benefits
Announcing the pilot scheme in Solihull this week, West Midlands mayor Richard Parker said: “Road safety is a top priority for me, and I want everyone to feel secure when cycling or walking.
“This project gives us a chance to see how Artificial Intelligence can make our roads safer by detecting cyclists and pedestrians and manage traffic signals to give them more time to cross safely.
“This is just one part of my plan to make our streets safer and encourage more people to cycle, meaning improved fitness, fewer traffic jams and cleaner air.”
Which all sounds great, unless you’re a rabid online anti-cycling activist, then it sounds – as Keith sarcastically noted – just like “something, something, war on motorists”.
That photo of Van Aert is top drawer.
Funny how Amsterdam and Copenhagen have had phased traffic lights for years before AI came along to save us all, yet didn't need to brag about it in the press. Perhaps TfWM could get off their high horses and stop talking shite while infuriating motorists.
With regards to motorists getting away with blatant red light jumps...
https://road.cc/content/news/deja-vu-met-decline-prosecute-rlj-driver-27...
Couldn't they have just introduced these new cameras without actually putting out a press release about it, and let the figures speak for themselves at some later date?
From today's Guardian:
Labour’s not declaring a 20mph war on motorists. Maybe it should
I'm curious how the rabid right justifies 20mph limits by schools for safety reasons, but not elsewhere that kids are likely to be. Does it mean that it's fine to run over children if they're playing outside of their house, but not if they're outside their school?
Everyone knows kids don't exist outside of school streets....they apparate from the couch to the lollipop man/woman. Joking aside, had a recent trip to Wales and was pleasantly surprised how nice it was in the 20mph areas from all aspects - driving, pedestrian and cycling - everything just seemed a lot calmer and easier - crossing roads, pulling out of junctions etc..
One of my Europeans colleagues just couldn't understand why the default urban speed limit in the UK is 30mph and not 20mph, he thought it was nonsensical!
Yeah, getting back home, everything just seems so manic in comparison. I would more than welcome a blanket 20mph in residential areas across the UK.
As someone who commutes by motorcycle through 20mph zones in London, I can tell you that I'm saving fuel and my journey times haven't increased. Less acceleration means less fuel burned, which means less exhaust pollution. The campaigners pushing for more 20mph zones in urban areas need to ram home the message that not only does this make the roads safer, it saves money dor drivers too. People claiming that it increases journey times and means more fuel is used are talking guff.
I've seen claims about 20mph zones and increased journey times that anyone with the most basic grasp of maths can tell are complete bollocks.
Makes you wonder about the state of the education system in this country.
Well yes but cars can't go at 20mph. Everyone knows that. Its almost impossible. Everyone also knows that you save at least 20 minutes off your 25 minute journey if you agressively overtake every cyclist, breaking the speed limit as often as you can. Extra bonus minutes if you do it just before joining a queue at a red light.
Isn't it nice to see how hardcore (well, probably soft-bellied) drivers are on the defence? Projecting all sorts of nonsense on the perceieved opponent? (I.e. is those who keep the streets and parking spots free by cycling.)
Reminds me a bit of "protecting Russia from Nazis in Ukraine", of "Biden having stolen the elections", or of "bicycles being too expensive" (on a budget that's mostyl thrown at a motor-car)...
EXT: *driver accelerates towards traffic light that's just turned amber*
HAL: "I'm sorry Dave. You can't do that."
It's mostly bias confirmation. Motorists always notice the cyclist sailing through a red light. And yet at most phase changes at least one or two motorists actually accelerate into the amber light, usually followed by one or two more through red. But this is unremarkable.
But not an 'established red'.
...and of the two types of RLJing, the accelerate to RLJ is by far the more dangerous.