“Most cyclists don’t understand what a red light means”: Drivers fume at “waste of money” AI sensors giving cyclists “uninterrupted” journey through traffic lights; Sarah Storey slams “appalling” short Paralympics time trial course + more on the live blog

There’s a headline I never thought I’d write about professional cycling… and, considering the weird and often sordid side of the sport, that’s saying something.

But according to reports in the Italian cycling media this morning, Andrea Piccolo – the pro rider sacked by EF Education-EasyPost in June after he was caught trying to bring human growth hormone into Italy – has seemingly opted for a rather dramatic career change by setting up an OnlyFans account.

Yep, you read that right.

23-year-old Piccolo, who led the 2023 Vuelta for one day and finished fourth on stage six of this year’s Giro d’Italia, was stopped by authorities over two months ago while attempting to return to Italy following a training camp in Colombia, and was later revealed to be the centre of a targeted anti-doping investigation which led to his arrest.

He was found to be in possession of human growth hormone and immediately fired by EF, who said they would “cooperate fully with any investigation into the matter, and we encourage Andrea to be open and truthful with anti-doping authorities”.

> EF Education-EasyPost rider sacked for transporting human growth hormone was targeted as part of anti-doping investigation, UCI confirms

Piccolo then admitted to transporting four unspecified medicines, but launched the somewhat dubious defence that he is innocent because he “never tested positive” for any of them.

And after a summer without racing since his last competitive outing at the Giro d’Italia, cyclingpro.net has reported that Piccolo is now filling his time creating content for his newly opened account on OnlyFans, the (in case you weren’t aware) subscription social media platform primarily focused on videos of the… ahem, adult variety.

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Or you never know, the Italian could just be offering a pay-per-view insight into the ongoing influence of doping in the current peloton. To be honest, I don’t really want to check – but judging by the rumours concerning the ‘content’ of his videos, Piccolo may be telling the truth that the HGH wasn’t intended for cycling at all. Yikes.)

Piccolo’s eyebrow-raising (don’t go there) method of making up for his abrupt salary deficit following his EF sacking probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, however.

The 23-year-old’s partner, Colombian model and influencer Valentina Gomez, is already on the platform, while also amassing a whopping three million followers on Instagram (finally, an app road.cc is actually signed up for).

In fact, Piccolo and Gomez’s relationship even provided some tabloid fodder for the likes of the Daily Mail after his arrest in June, with headlines focusing on the Italian’s “fall from grace” and “bad-influencer girlfriend”.

Look ma, cycling’s made the celebrity gossip pages! And he wasn’t even that famous in cycling circles, if we’re honest.

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

But who knows, maybe this whole OnlyFans stuff will take off and work out a whole lot more lucrative than a domestique’s salary, especially if he’s, ahem, ‘performing’ alongside his famous girlfriend?

And to paraphrase cycling commentators throughout the 2000s, anyway, back to the doping story… Following the UCI’s confirmation that Piccolo had been the centre of a criminal anti-doping probe, EF boss Jonathan Vaughters said the team had no knowledge of the investigation, but that it had shared general concerns with the UCI after they suspended Piccolo without pay in March for taking a sleeping aid (albeit a legal one) that was not approved by the team.

Despite claiming that they did not terminate the Italian’s contract at that time due to legal reasons related to the UCI’s employment rules, EF nevertheless picked Piccolo for the Giro, which he abandoned on stage 19, his last for the American squad.

The news came as another blow for EF, whose foundation as Slipstream in 2007 was based on championing clean sport and providing redemption for reformed dopers in a particularly murky period of cycling’s history, a stance which has since been shaken by historical accusations of doping for many of their riders, Matt White’s sacking for referring a rider to soon-to-be-banned ex-US Postal doctor Luis Garcia del Moral in 2011, and Tom Danielson’s four-year ban for testosterone in 2015.

However, I don’t think White and Danielson have set up OnlyFans accounts yet, to the best of my knowledge anyway. Maybe it’s going to be the new post-racing money-making craze for ex-pros? Nobody tell Wiggo… What, too soon?