Cyclists to be banned from Oxford Street as part of Sadiq Khan’s pedestrianisation plans, but could be allowed to cycle at night

Cyclists will not be allowed to access London’s Oxford Street as part of Sadiq Khan’s pedestrianisation plans, with the Mayor’s office confirming to road.cc that it’s working to provide “alternative routes and enhanced provision” for cyclists, with a potential for opening it to be used by cyclists at night.
In an announcement that even “blindsided” Westminster City Council — responsible for the central London high street — Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office said this morning that a 0.7 mile stretch between Oxford Circus and Marble Arch will become a traffic-free road, with the potential for further changes towards Tottenham Court Road.
The pedestrianisation initiative, aimed at creating a “beautiful public space”, comes as part of the mayor’s “urgent actions” to transform and revitalise the street that was affected by a shift to online shopping and the Covid-19 pandemic, so that it can “once again become the leading retail destination in the world.”
road.cc reached out to the Mayor of London’s office to ask whether cyclists will be allowed to be a part of this ‘beautiful public space’ and were told: “We will be working with the community and stakeholders to finalise specific plans, but the concept for Oxford Street is as a pedestrianised area.
“We will be working to provide alternative routes for cyclists, enhanced cycling provision and potential cyclist access at night.”
It’s not clear how cyclists will be barred entry from the high street, and if cyclists found riding on the road will penalised or not, but more details about the plan are expected to emerge later.
> Proposed Oxford Street cycling ban a “disaster for cycling in London,” says Andrew Gilligan
The pedestrianisation plans formed part of Khan’s election manifesto in the 2016 London mayoral elections. He previously tried to implement major changes to Oxford Street, but was blocked from implementing his plans primarily by Westminster City Council, led by Tories at the time.
This time, his plan has been backed by the new UK Government, aimed at delivering a “much-improved experience for shoppers, residents, workers and tourists visiting Oxford Street and the surrounding area” and compete with other international high street destinations, such as Times Square in New York, the Champs-Elysees in Paris and Las Ramblas in Barcelona.
The Mayor said: “Oxford Street was once the jewel in the crown of Britain’s retail sector, but there’s no doubt that it has suffered hugely over the last decade. Urgent action is needed to give the nation’s most famous high street a new lease of life.
“I am excited to be working with the new Government, and local retailers and businesses, on these plans - that will help to restore this famous part of the capital to its former glory, while creating new jobs and economic prosperity for the capital and the country.
“I want Oxford Street to once again become the leading retail destination in the world. The transformation of Oxford Street will be a leading example of how working together – City Hall and the new Government – we can build a better London for everyone.”
Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister said that the plan to revitalise Oxford Street will “drive growth by creating new jobs, generating economic activity, and giving a much-needed boost to London’s night-time economy.”
However, Westminster City Council, now led by Labour, said that they weren’t made aware of this announcement and only found out about the details less than a week ago. However, it said that it would “work constructively” with the mayor.
Stuart Love, Chief Executive of Westminster City Council said: “Westminster City Council has spent the last two years working closely with businesses and resident groups to develop detailed proposals to redesign and improve Oxford Street.
“These plans are shovel ready, have had the support of retailers and the local community and were intended to deliver significant economic growth whilst also securing a successful future for our thriving neighbourhoods in the West End.
“It will be important to receive further details about what is planned, including how long it could take to be delivered and how the concerns of local residents and users of the street will be addressed.
“We will want to know how they will benefit from any proposals, particularly given the practical challenges pedestrianisation may have for the wider area. As a custodian of the West End, our role will be to ensure that local voices are heard loud and clear.”
> Banning cyclists and pedestrians from Britain's "most expensive street" slammed "a selfish and spiteful act" by Labour candidate standing for election in the area
In 2017, London’s cycling and walking commissioner Will Norman had conceded that cyclists could be banned from Oxford Street once it gets pedestrianised, saying: “In Oxford Street in the morning peak there are about 200 cyclists per hour. In Wigmore Street, slightly to the north, there are about the same number per hour, and again on New Cavendish Street and George Street.
“As a combination, they begin to add up, so it’s very important we do look at the cycling facilities in that area as part of that scheme. Whether they go down Oxford Street or alternative routes, that is why we do need to do a consultation and understand what the needs are of local residents and other stakeholders.”
In the same year, Andrew Gilligan, London’s former cycling commissioner under Boris Johnson, claimed that banning cyclists from Oxford Street represented “an unqualified disaster for cycling in London.”
He warned that the lack of suitable parallel routes for safe infrastructure for bike riders means an Oxford Street cycling ban would be ignored by many, and that the road will become “London’s biggest unofficial example of the notorious failure that is shared space.”
“That won’t be good for pedestrians, or for the image of cycling. There will be near-misses or worse, arrests, fines, stories in the Daily Mail,” he wrote in a Guardian blog. “For the avoidance of doubt, I do not approve of anyone disobeying the rules. But it’s what happens when you make proposals for a road that totally ignore one of its main user groups.”
Previously, Kensington Palace Gardens, a half-mile-long tree-lined avenue dubbed Britian’s most expensive street and ‘Billionaires Row’ thanks to its £35 million average house price, had come under fire for its decision to ban cyclists along with pedestrians back in June.
The move was slammed as “a selfish and spiteful act” by Joe Powell, the Labour parliamentary candidate in Kensington & Bayswayer, who even launched a petition calling for the “crucial, safe connection between Notting Hill Gate and Kensington High Street” used by thousands of pedestrians and cyclists every day to be reopened.
Add new comment
19 comments
That's got to be the first time any of those streets (and Times Square, obviously, clue's in the name, isn't even a street), or indeed Oxford Street, have been described as a "high street".
Yep Times Square is more Piccadilly Circus as a comparison. They mean 5th Avenue imo, though Regents St would argue they're already that equivalent as a shopping destination for London.
Though no one asked for Oxford Street to become the vape & American sweet shop capital. Funnily enough neither of which are in evidence much in Times Square.
The only thing Las Ramblas,Times Sq & Oxford Street, Champs is different ime, have in common are theyre a haven for pick pockets and unwary tourists.
I suspect most local cyclists avoid Oxford Street anyway there are plenty of parallel road options
Yep, fine by me, it's a small sacrifice to prevent cars.
Like many a pedestrianised high st, bikes are not permitted to be ridden.
Peds are oblivious on Oxford St already, I wouldn't fancy riding a bike down a car-less version myself, it'd be even worse.
As a recent tourist to Oxford st, and as someone who spent a month or so working in London before and had that street on his cycle commute - good idea. As it is, it sucks for cycling along, cause of all the tourists - better to take some other parallel roads; and it sucks for the tourists with the vehicle traffic.
A major shopping street should be for pedestrians.
