Infrastructure
Council that rubbished "completely untrue" claims about controversial cycle lane being too wide set to begin work on next sectionB4063 project (Gloucestershire County Council/Google Maps)

Council that rubbished "completely untrue" claims about controversial cycle lane being too wide set to begin work on next section

The local authority blamed "unfounded social media speculation" for rumours the route might need to be dug up again to make the road wider, with works on the next section of the ambitious project now set to begin...
by Dan Alexander
Wed, Jan 31, 2024 12:26
1

The next stage of an ambitious 'Gloucestershire Cycle Spine' cycling infrastructure project, which will link major towns and cities in the county, is set to begin, works coming months on from the county council hitting back at "completely untrue" and "unfounded" social media speculation" about the project.

Gloucestershire County Council was responding to rumours that a part of the cycle lane on the B4063 was too wide and had made the road too narrow for vehicles, meaning it would need to be dug up again. However, Gloucestershire Live reports that the false claims were promptly rubbished by the local authority who said there was no such issue on the section between Brickhampton Golf Course and the Dowty traffic lights.

> Council refutes “unfounded social media speculation” that new “wide” cycle lane has made road too narrow for motorists

However, the words of assurance have not got through to certain sections of the community, some residents criticising the project ahead of the next set of works, due to begin on Monday.

B4063 project (Google Maps)

One resident who said there "is yet to be an influx of cyclists" added that the "project so far has caused nothing but problems and stress for people who live in the residential areas, people commuting, large vehicles and most importantly the emergency services as the lanes are not wide enough for emergency vehicles to be able to get through the middle".

"Whilst I appreciate it's essential for students and young children to have a safe cycle path to and from school it is absolutely ridiculous and unnecessary that it has to be as wide as it's planned to be whilst making the roads narrower," they added.

Another local said the "ridiculously expensive" construction was off-putting, especially when the Cheltenham Road "is a major through road, with access needed for buses, coaches, the fire station nearby and ambulance station".

> Pop-up bike lanes don't slow ambulances according to… the ambulance service

The 26-mile 'cycle spine' will, once completed, offer a cycling and walking route across Gloucestershire, from Gloucester city centre to Bishop's Cleeve without a need to use main roads.

And the local press reports that there is a depth of public opinion that extends beyond just complaints about the reduced width of the road at one completed section.

B4063 project (Gloucestershire County Council)

"Glad some money is finally being spent on cycling infrastructure," one local said. "This might not have been my priority as a scheme but the whole point of investing in infrastructure is so that more people will feel safe enough to cycle. People seem to want to blame congestion on anything except what actually causes it — which is people driving."

Another added: "It's good to see this scheme progressing. Gloucestershire has so little cycling infrastructure. With more housing being built then congestion is only going to get worse if nothing is done."

Dan Alexander

Surreyrider | 2 hours ago
I lived round there way back when and a cycle lane all the way from the city to Cleeve via Cheltenham would have been fantastic back then.

