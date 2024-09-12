Support road.cc

Latest Telegraph column claims AI traffic lights prioritising “small, angry minority” over drivers will make “entitled cyclists even more insufferable”; Tadej Pogačar doesn’t want five Tours de France, but five monuments (+ Vuelta) + more on the live blog

It’s Thursday and Adwitiya’s back on the not-so-hot-anymore seat for today’s roundup of all the latest cycling news and views
Thu, Sep 12, 2024 10:00
43
Latest Telegraph column claims AI traffic lights prioritising “small, angry minority” over drivers will make “entitled cyclists even more insufferable”; Tadej Pogačar doesn’t want five Tours de France, but five monuments (+ Vuelta) + more on the live blogCyclist-specific traffic light (copyright Simon MacMichael)
08:11
London traffic lights
Oh no, somebody told the Telegraph: Latest Telegraph column claims AI-traffic lights to prioritise cyclists over drivers will make “entitled cyclists even more insufferable”

I’m not really one to take joy in saying ‘Told you so,’ but hey, told you so…

Last week, we reported on our blog about the new smart, AI-powered sensors being tested in a set of traffic lights in Solihull meant to prioritise cyclists over drivers, with Ryan specifically asking y’all “don’t tell the Telegraph”. But as fate would have it, someone did tell the Telegraph, and here we are, with another comment/infernal diatribe about the “small, angry minority”, otherwise known as cyclists.

> Psst… Don’t tell the Telegraph: New AI-powered sensor technology being tested on key cycle route in Solihull to give cyclists “smoother, uninterrupted journey” through traffic lights and “greater priority” over motorists

Let’s not beat around the bush, as the writer gets straight into his angst and desperations about the ‘war on motorists’ straight away, lamenting that his brand new car “slams on the brakes when it spots a 30mph sign” on roads — I mean, as one would expect the driver to do so, anyway? “It’s obvious that drivers are given a hard time, even by their own cars,” Clive Aslet, author of the piece, writes.

“Solihull’s innovation is bound to cause upset among the many motorists who already think that Lycra-wearing speed merchants rule the roost,” he adds. “They’re not gracious about their favoured status, either. Expect a torrent of foul-mouthed abuse if you innocently chance to get in their way.

“Don’t think I’m anti-bicycle. I used to ride one myself and loved it. The hobby only abruptly ceased when the last of my vehicles was stolen from outside my house, despite the fact that it had only cost me £10.

“I only occasionally return to the joy of the activity, so rich in memories of childhood, when cautiously pedalling a TfL hireling to St Bartholomew’s the Great – God, I hope, will protect me from the manifest dangers of crossing London by this means, most of which come from two-wheeled, fast-moving urban warriors in helmets who have little patience with a Womble like me.”

I see, getting a few boxes ticked there right out the gate.

> Press regulator rules Telegraph breached Editors' Code with inaccurate claim cyclists hit 52mph chasing London Strava segments

Cyclists at traffic lights, London © Simon MacMichael

But then Aslet harkens back to his chief bother, the final straw in the “war on motorists”, the implementation of the AI-traffic lights. The sensors, developed by VivaCity, have been installed by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) and Solihull Council at a toucan crossing near Blythe Valley, and they are able to detect cyclists 20 to 30 metres away, with the early detection enabling the traffic signals to go green quicker, “giving cyclists a smoother, uninterrupted journey on their bikes”.

Aslet, a writer on British architecture and life and a Visiting Professor at the University of Cambridge, says that he’s fine with “civic acts” such as reducing traffic and carbon emissions as long as they benefit a wider community. But by his own admission, “cycling is by necessity a niche mode of transportation.”

“The vast majority of people intending to travel outside of highly urbanised areas rely on their cars. Privileging a small minority of hobbyists at the expense of everyone else seems to be a prime example of the finger-wagging war on motorists waged across Britain by council and transport officials,” he adds.

But it seems that the memo from TfWM about the traffic lights being a part of a trial to accurately detect the sort of user approaching the crossing at varying speeds, and a part of a broader effort to promote active travel by offering them priority over motorists, seems to have been lost by the writer, who instead paints a picture as the AI will make the traffic lights transform into evil, death machines, stomping and crushing every car that comes by and banishing their users to a dystopian wasteland.

> Greater Manchester to roll out ‘smart’ junctions prioritising cyclists and pedestrians

He ends the column with a subtle call to arms: “The unfairness of preferring one group over another is riling. More transparency, please, or feelings will over-boil.”

So if I get it right, he’s agitated about the “unfairness of preferring one group over another” and asking for “more transparency”… Seems like we’re in agreement then!

15:56
"Sometimes you come across a driver who sees the future!": CyclingMikey's encounter with "awesome TfL bus driver"
15:01
Over half of Londoners think councils prefer improving roads for drivers over safety of cyclists and pedestrians, as majority call for more Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and 20mph limits, new study finds
Railton LTN (picture credit TfL)

A new road safety survey has found that 70 per cent of Londoners believe more Low Traffic Neighbourhoods or liveable streets schemes should be introduced in the capital, while 60 per cent think that all roads throughout the city should have a 20mph speed limit.

Meanwhile, over half of the London residents surveyed agreed that local councils prefer improving infrastructure for motorists over increasing safety for cyclists, pedestrians, and other road users, while 88 per cent feel that cycle lanes should be compulsory when one is available.

> Over half of Londoners think councils prefer improving roads for drivers over safety of cyclists and pedestrians, as majority call for more Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and 20mph limits, new study finds

14:16
Female commuter cyclist on Lime hire bike -copyright Simon MacMichael
“Banning bikes won’t help anyone”: Lime Bikes responds to London council leader trying to get rid of “annoying” hire bikes causing and “nuisance” from his borough

The Brent Council is trying to get rid of Lime Bikes from its borough, with its council leader Muhammed Butt coming on to BBC Radio 4 Today to raise his issues with the popular hire bike scheme and how they are causing a “nuisance” in his borough.

“It’s not just some of our residents, quite a few of our residents,” Butt said. “The nuisance they’re causing now in relation to just being dumped on the streets, parks, rivers and canals, outside the high streets… they’re just sort of being left there with no care and attention. Lime do need to take some responsibility because it’s their users who are causing that nuisance.”

Radio 4 presenter Amol Rajan asked: “When you say they’re causing nuisance, is it that people are getting an eyesore or are they getting in people’s ways, or are they causing physical damage or promoting crime?”

Butt replied saying: “We had a 77-year-old woman who was knocked over by a Lime bike [ridden] by a 12 or 13-year-old kid, who had managed to hack the bike and was just riding down the street. Lime have no idea who are using their bikes once they are hacked because they’re so easy to hack. Anyone can go on to Tiktok and take a look at how to hack those Lime bikes and start using them.

“It’s their bikes, they need to start taking some accountability for making sure that their assets are kept safe and secure, and they shouldn’t be to the detriment to our residents Brent, people trying to work or go to school, walking down the street, going to our shops, going to our parks and that’s what’s happening at the moment.”

Now, BBC has received a response from Lime Bikes, the hire-bike company saying in a statement: “We are proud to have worked with our partner councils over the last six years to build a safe and reliable shared e-bike service across London. Local residents in Brent and across the capital use our bikes for essential journeys every day, with 11.5 million commuting trips already taken this year.

“We can enforce mandatory parking rules in Brent, but first we need the council to build a functional network of parking locations. We can provide data and funding to support this process. We want to work with them on this. Banning bikes won't help anyone.”

Butt's comments were not received very kindly on social media, with several Brent residents posting videos of a myriad of other things lying on the pavement...

12:31
Off-duty police officer filmed “dangerously” overtaking Irish cyclist, before flashing badge and “threatening” them, escapes prosecution but docked pay for “abuse of authority”
Police in Ireland stop cyclist for not having front or rear lights (Garda Traffic, Twitter)

A police officer in Ireland escaped prosecution after he allegedly committed a “dangerous” overtake on a cyclist while off duty, before flashing his badge and speaking to the cyclist in what was described as a “discourteous and threatening manner”.

However, the officer was later given a temporary reduction in their pay after being found to have breached the Garda Síochána’s disciplinary rules for “discourtesy, abuse of authority, and discreditable conduct”.

> Off-duty police officer filmed “dangerously” overtaking Irish cyclist, before flashing badge and “threatening” them, escapes prosecution but docked pay for “abuse of authority”

10:06
Tadej Pogačar podium Tour de France 2024 (ASO/Billy Ceusters)
Tadej Pogačar’s goals are not to win five Tour de France, but to complete cycling palmarès by winning “all five monuments and three Grand Tours”

Lionel Messi, Novak Djokovic, Eddy Merckx… Tadej Pogačar?

The 25-year-old Slovenian is in the midst of another incredible, jaw-dropping cycling season, becoming the first man to do the Giro-Tour double since Pantani in 1998 and winning the Liège-Bastogne-Liège for a second time, and the season could only get more stunning if he wins the rainbow bands in Zurich.

But what lies next for someone touted to be the successor to the ‘Cannibal’, the greatest of all-time Eddy Merckx?

In an interview with the American media CNN, Pogačar — who goes racing tomorrow in the GP Québec, making a return to the pro peloton since winning his third yellow jersey at the Tour de France — has claimed that he has no plans to try and emulate the likes of Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain, by winning five maillot jaunes.

He said: “I don’t like to talk about what can be in the future, what records can be broken,” says Pogačar. “But three now, three Tours de France and maybe 10 more years of my career if I’m well. So the odds are pretty good still to have five Tours de France, but that’s not the goal I want.”

Instead, his goal is to win all the five monuments, and all the three Grand Tours — basically winning every major race possible as a pro cyclist, something only Eddy Merckx has achieved in cycling history.

2024 Tadej Pogacar riding shot TdF credit - A.S.O
(image: A.S.O)

“I cannot compare myself to Eddy Merckx because that was not in my time,” Pogačar said. “It’s kind of flattering, but also at the same time, it can be annoying because you just want to be you; you want to do your own thing, do your own racing and go for your own history, not somebody else’s.”

> “He’s ready for a rainbow jersey”: Tadej Pogačar records 400+ FTP on a 6.5 hour training ride paced by a Vespa, as cyclists say “he’s taunting us mortals”

And in that regard, Pogačar has his work cut out… or does he? He’s already won two of the three Grand Tours, so in a scenario where he decides to perhaps skip the Tour for a Giro-Vuelta programme, who’s to say he can’t take the red jersey on the killer Spanish climbs?

That leaves the monuments, of the five, he’s already won three, leaving ‘hell of the north’ Paris-Roubaix and the Milan-Sanremo unconquered for the Slovenian — and he’s already come close to winning the latter on two occasions. Can the likes of Evenepoel, Vingegaard, and Van der Poel stop Pogačar, or is it just a matter of few years before he completes the cycling palmarès?

12:02
Visma-Lease a Bike’s heartfelt message to Edoardo Affini after Italian won the European time trial championships

Edoardo Affini, the 28-year-old formidable and punchy Visma-Lease a Bike rider has served as a loyal domestique within an all-conquering team, often even overshadowed in his domestique duties by last year’s Vuelta winner Sepp Kuss — but the Tour of Britain and Tour of Norway stage winner is finally getting his flowers.

The Italian pipped time trial maestro Stefan Küng in yesterday’s European time trial championships by nine seconds in a stellar ride to claim a prestigious title, and a touching message from his team caught the eye of cycling fans yesterday.

Visma-Lease a Bike wrote on Twitter: “POV: You are an ever-loyal teammate who always puts others first. For years, you have dedicated yourself to time trials. You came close often, but it’s always just short. Until that one moment on that one day: today. Shortly after an intense Vuelta a España, which you describe as your toughest grand tour ever, you crowned yourself European Time Trial Champion.

“If anyone deserves this title, it’s you, Edo. You fought for it today with every fiber of your being. And we grant you this title with all the love in the world. Proud of you!”

Affini, who looked stunned when Küng crossed the finish line, all but confirming his victory, said: “I don’t know what to say. It is an amazing feeling. It has been a really long time without a victory. I won my last race when I was in my first year as a professional. I think I have always been there, always doing my job.

“Today I just started without any pressure. The last three weeks has been a really hard Vuelta for me. I think it has been the hardest grand tour that I did so far, working for the team and giving a try also in the two TTs of the Vuelta.”

In the women’s competition, world champion Lotte Kopecky delivered another strong blow to the rest of the competition, finishing a whopping 43 seconds ahead of triple world TT champion Ellen van Dijk, just ahead of the UCI World Championships in Zürich where she’ll be hoping to defend her rainbow jersey.

After becoming the European champion, Kopecky said: “I am really happy with it. It is the first European jersey in a road discipline and to win it in our own country, Belgium, is really nice.

“It was nice that there were two intermediate points, so you could really know how you are compared to your opponents. At the first one we were pretty much close to each other, but the second one I gained a lot of time on Elle. From that moment on I knew that I was doing really well.”

11:45
Best cycling computers 2024 — track rides, pore over your data and find new routes with a quality bike GPS unit
Cyclingcomputers

Cycling computers, particularly those that have GPS technology, have helped to open up a wide range of possibilities and change with regards to recording, planning and comparing bike rides. The best cycling computers can really enhance your riding experience, which is why a good one is nowadays considered essential by any cyclist who isn't just using their bike to nip to the shops. 

Here are the top bike computers currently recommended by road.cc reviewers...

> Best cycling computers 2024 — track rides, pore over your data and find new routes with a quality bike GPS unit

10:44
Kerbside wayfinding signage for cyclists: "Cool idea" or "an accident waiting to happen"?

Here's an interesting infrastructure titbit from Vaughan, Ontario in Canada, featuring direction and wayfinding signage on the kerbs. While some seemed to absolutely love it social media, there were a few naysayers who raised issue with the placement and raised safety concerns.

"I'm a cyclist, and not only do I not have problems reading street signs, but the last thing anyone on a bike should be doing is staring downwards at the kerb as they come to an intersection/crosswalk. That seems like an accident waiting to happen," wrote Davey Crockpot.

Are these a neat, clutter-free solution or could this cause confusion and ultimately, accidents? What do you think about these signs and would you like to see them in the UK? Let us know in the comments...

09:04
“Disappointed” cyclists forced to lock bikes on outdoor railings as Belfast’s new Grand Central Station opens with no cycle parking provisions
Belfast's Grand Central Station (Twitter: North Belfast Cycle Campaign)

Cyclists in Belfast have been left “disappointed” and “dismayed” at the lack of any cycle parking provisions at the recently opened Grand Central Station, with many cyclists having to lock their bikes to metal railings outside the city’s new transport hub.

“This suggests that active travel is not a central part of this new transport hub,” said Belfast Cycling Campaign, as Translink confirms that it’s “sourcing” temporary cycle parking to install.

> “Disappointed” cyclists forced to lock bikes on outdoor railings as Belfast’s new Grand Central Station opens with no cycle parking provisions

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Latest Comments

 