Latest Telegraph column claims AI traffic lights prioritising “small, angry minority” over drivers will make “entitled cyclists even more insufferable”; Tadej Pogačar doesn’t want five Tours de France, but five monuments (+ Vuelta) + more on the live blog

I’m not really one to take joy in saying ‘Told you so,’ but hey, told you so…
Last week, we reported on our blog about the new smart, AI-powered sensors being tested in a set of traffic lights in Solihull meant to prioritise cyclists over drivers, with Ryan specifically asking y’all “don’t tell the Telegraph”. But as fate would have it, someone did tell the Telegraph, and here we are, with another comment/infernal diatribe about the “small, angry minority”, otherwise known as cyclists.
> Psst… Don’t tell the Telegraph: New AI-powered sensor technology being tested on key cycle route in Solihull to give cyclists “smoother, uninterrupted journey” through traffic lights and “greater priority” over motorists
Let’s not beat around the bush, as the writer gets straight into his angst and desperations about the ‘war on motorists’ straight away, lamenting that his brand new car “slams on the brakes when it spots a 30mph sign” on roads — I mean, as one would expect the driver to do so, anyway? “It’s obvious that drivers are given a hard time, even by their own cars,” Clive Aslet, author of the piece, writes.
“Solihull’s innovation is bound to cause upset among the many motorists who already think that Lycra-wearing speed merchants rule the roost,” he adds. “They’re not gracious about their favoured status, either. Expect a torrent of foul-mouthed abuse if you innocently chance to get in their way.
“Don’t think I’m anti-bicycle. I used to ride one myself and loved it. The hobby only abruptly ceased when the last of my vehicles was stolen from outside my house, despite the fact that it had only cost me £10.
“I only occasionally return to the joy of the activity, so rich in memories of childhood, when cautiously pedalling a TfL hireling to St Bartholomew’s the Great – God, I hope, will protect me from the manifest dangers of crossing London by this means, most of which come from two-wheeled, fast-moving urban warriors in helmets who have little patience with a Womble like me.”
I see, getting a few boxes ticked there right out the gate.
> Press regulator rules Telegraph breached Editors' Code with inaccurate claim cyclists hit 52mph chasing London Strava segments
But then Aslet harkens back to his chief bother, the final straw in the “war on motorists”, the implementation of the AI-traffic lights. The sensors, developed by VivaCity, have been installed by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) and Solihull Council at a toucan crossing near Blythe Valley, and they are able to detect cyclists 20 to 30 metres away, with the early detection enabling the traffic signals to go green quicker, “giving cyclists a smoother, uninterrupted journey on their bikes”.
Aslet, a writer on British architecture and life and a Visiting Professor at the University of Cambridge, says that he’s fine with “civic acts” such as reducing traffic and carbon emissions as long as they benefit a wider community. But by his own admission, “cycling is by necessity a niche mode of transportation.”
“The vast majority of people intending to travel outside of highly urbanised areas rely on their cars. Privileging a small minority of hobbyists at the expense of everyone else seems to be a prime example of the finger-wagging war on motorists waged across Britain by council and transport officials,” he adds.
But it seems that the memo from TfWM about the traffic lights being a part of a trial to accurately detect the sort of user approaching the crossing at varying speeds, and a part of a broader effort to promote active travel by offering them priority over motorists, seems to have been lost by the writer, who instead paints a picture as the AI will make the traffic lights transform into evil, death machines, stomping and crushing every car that comes by and banishing their users to a dystopian wasteland.
> Greater Manchester to roll out ‘smart’ junctions prioritising cyclists and pedestrians
He ends the column with a subtle call to arms: “The unfairness of preferring one group over another is riling. More transparency, please, or feelings will over-boil.”
So if I get it right, he’s agitated about the “unfairness of preferring one group over another” and asking for “more transparency”… Seems like we’re in agreement then!
Add new comment
43 comments
"88% feel that cycle lanes should be compulsory if available"
What type of "cycle lane"?
One that is just paint that offers no protection, or is actually worse than having no cycle lane?
One that is full of tyre damaging debris? (Or unusable for other reasons?)
Would that 88% feel it OK for THEM to be made to pay such damage if they insist on cyclists using crap infrastructure?
I must admit that I look for reasons not to use a lot of cycle 'infrastructure', especially shared paths, and I usually find one.
There's one on the A28 between Sturry and Canterbury that I sometimes use when the wind is blowing from the East so I ride a loop that means I have a tailwind home.
I say 'use', more like I cycle near it, usually on the white line itself, as drains and overgrown vegetation reduce it's effective width to little over a foot in places (30cms if you prefer). Yet I still had a passenger in a car yell at me to move over the other day. I did feel a little smug when I rode past them in the queue for the lights a short way up the road though!
Man left begging for help on roadside after hit and run has leg amputated
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/man-left-begging-help-road...
"No comment" - I wonder if our erstwhile 'friend' Mr Loophole was advising her?
Though at least Plod seem to have taken this one seriously, fair play to them. And yes the sentence is too light, and she'll probably be out in a little over a year, but that's not the fault of the police.
Telegraph column claims AI traffic lights prioritising “small, angry minority”
Unlike Telegraph readers, who are a very small, very angry minority, and gullible to boot.
Clive Aslet "The unfairness of preferring one group over another is riling."
Like doing everything for motorists for the past seventy years? Of course, that was fair. Get that forest out of your eye Clive, before complaining about the mote in ours. Clive Aslet, in the top three for the annual Mr Motonormativity Award, 2024.
A bike rack has now been installedin Belfast Grand Central Station. It is a basic Sheffield Stand, but I believe this may only be a temporary measure.
Just one??
Yes, but that is infinitely better than none, on a purely numerical basis.
Until they can replace it with something with a bold and exciting new design that's much less usable?
Wankers!!!
https://www.nottinghampost.com/news/nottingham-news/footage-shows-shocki...
So much for having a registration plate when the police still can't find the perpetrator.
Video evidence of a deliberate assault.
Even if the police do locate them they will face a slap on the wrist.
This is why I advocate for loss of taste buds and libido for both the driver and the passenger.
Only when criminals face real consequences for their crimes will they think twice.
Didn't stop pickpockets at the hanging of other pickpockets.
And the comments are typically depressing!!
The House of Lords will shortly start its debate on cycling.
Currently (at 12.37pm) on the preceding item on the agenda (Pat Finucane - statement & questions).
View it live at parliamentlive.tv
Or don't. It's up to you.
More information at https://www.parliament.uk/business/news/2024/september/cycling-road-safe...
bingo cards ready...
I have been listening while I work away, gawd they rattle on pointlessly with thier own axe to grind rather than debating or discussing a specific policy. They don't know if they are talking enforcemnet of existing legislation, safety outside parliement, hire bikes and thier parking, insurance, disability rights, e bike fire safety, and now gender differences. Now on to cycling proficiency or lack if in schools.
Amazed nobody has mentioned a helmet yet
Just gone through the Hansard report and yep helmets got mentioned ! As you rightly say there was a lot of axe grinding but also there was a couple of lords in the cycling corner and at the end I think it was the Secretary of State for transport ( my eyes were starting to glaze over at this point) but the government stance basically will stay the same!
To be honest it was like reading the comments in the telegraph with a splattering of guardian.If I was doing the usual cycling bingo I would have easily got a full house!
Although we could go about an argument about the technical merits of AI-managed traffic management, why would we? Aslet doesn't seem to.
Insread he aims his [stifled giggle] professorial assessment [/stifled giggle] at exercising thinly veiled jealousy, using unhelpful, pejorative terms such as "hobbyist", and "urban warriors in helmets".
It's poor writing at best, absent of any journalistic merit and, as many of us can attest to shouted repetition of media tropes on the street, stokes real hositility and increased risk on the roads.
We shouldn't have to put up with this sort of shabby pagefiller.
Agreed, but then again that's why I don't read the Telegraph.
It's disappointing to have to put up with a reheated version of the shabby pagefiller on a cycling website.
As I wouldn't read The Telegraph, Mail, Standard or various other anti-cycling rightwing gammon mouthpieces to please a dying grandmother, I find it useful to find out from road.cc what the opposition to cycling are saying and how they might be influencing public opinion without having to a) wade through their sewers to find it and b) go to their websites and thereby help their advertising revenue. It's not really disappointing to find that a cycling website reports on anti-cycling propaganda.
Aslet's piece is nothing but a pisspoor job application to the next lunatic owner of the Telegraph.
The thing is, cycling is sort of my hobby. I do it for exercise and for fun. It is a leisure activity, as well as being a handy way to get around.
Now of course I'll be riding along and perhaps there's a motorist behind me thinking that I'm not on a serious journey from A to B and in fact am just doing a circular route for pleasure. But then, what exactly are they doing driving around the New Forest on a Sunday afternoon?
Ohh look how entitled cyclists are - we are giving them priority over cars in 1/1000000 cases!
Entitled - "believing oneself to be inherently deserving of privileges or special treatment." Isn't a perfect example expecting all junctions to default to green lights for drivers, requiring all other user types to stop?
I wonder if the same idiots who vandalised ULEZ cameras will go after the AI traffic lights/cyclist sensors...
FFS don't give them any ideas! I wouldn't think they'd be reading road.cc, but then the Torygraph picked up this story after it was on here yesterday, so who knows? Maybe Nigel is still here, but staying quiet and reporting back to his Big Oil Overlords
On a day that a number of other cycling publications....and the BBC...report on Lael Wilcox breaking the world record for the fastest woman to cycle round the world, RoadCC lead with another Telegraph baiting story...well done.
https://www.laelwilcox.net/around-the-world
Nothing new with road.cc, they seem to dislike reporting on female cycling. They do once in a while but few and far between.
Not sure it's anything to do with it being about women, I just don't think they wanted to start the day off on a feel good story...doesn't generate the clicks does it...they'd rather get their audience riled up in that tabloid fashion that they're so good at.
That Torygraph piece made me laugh out loud - see they do have a use, they brightened up my morning. Anyway, in amongst the bingo card of anti-cycling tropes, I note a new fashion critique to sit alongside the old favourite "lycra": "urban warriors in helmets". I must admit to being totally confused now. Don't the "war on motorists" lot usually advocate for mandatory use of plastic hats? But now wearing a helmet is the mark of an angry anti-drivist?
I also loved this bit: "The vast majority of people intending to travel outside of highly urbanised areas rely on their cars."
Yes, that's kind of the point isn't it. Cars are woefully inefficient in urban areas so other solutions are needed so that the emergency services & disabled drivers that correspondents like this are usually so concerned about, can get about. You don't tend to get traffic lights for cyclists (AI or otherwise) on motorways, dual carriageways, winding country lanes etc do you?
Pages