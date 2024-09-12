Latest Telegraph column claims AI traffic lights prioritising “small, angry minority” over drivers will make “entitled cyclists even more insufferable”; Tadej Pogačar doesn’t want five Tours de France, but five monuments (+ Vuelta) + more on the live blog

I’m not really one to take joy in saying ‘Told you so,’ but hey, told you so…

Last week, we reported on our blog about the new smart, AI-powered sensors being tested in a set of traffic lights in Solihull meant to prioritise cyclists over drivers, with Ryan specifically asking y’all “don’t tell the Telegraph”. But as fate would have it, someone did tell the Telegraph, and here we are, with another comment/infernal diatribe about the “small, angry minority”, otherwise known as cyclists.

> Psst… Don’t tell the Telegraph: New AI-powered sensor technology being tested on key cycle route in Solihull to give cyclists “smoother, uninterrupted journey” through traffic lights and “greater priority” over motorists

Let’s not beat around the bush, as the writer gets straight into his angst and desperations about the ‘war on motorists’ straight away, lamenting that his brand new car “slams on the brakes when it spots a 30mph sign” on roads — I mean, as one would expect the driver to do so, anyway? “It’s obvious that drivers are given a hard time, even by their own cars,” Clive Aslet, author of the piece, writes.

“Solihull’s innovation is bound to cause upset among the many motorists who already think that Lycra-wearing speed merchants rule the roost,” he adds. “They’re not gracious about their favoured status, either. Expect a torrent of foul-mouthed abuse if you innocently chance to get in their way.

“Don’t think I’m anti-bicycle. I used to ride one myself and loved it. The hobby only abruptly ceased when the last of my vehicles was stolen from outside my house, despite the fact that it had only cost me £10.

“I only occasionally return to the joy of the activity, so rich in memories of childhood, when cautiously pedalling a TfL hireling to St Bartholomew’s the Great – God, I hope, will protect me from the manifest dangers of crossing London by this means, most of which come from two-wheeled, fast-moving urban warriors in helmets who have little patience with a Womble like me.”

I see, getting a few boxes ticked there right out the gate.

> Press regulator rules Telegraph breached Editors' Code with inaccurate claim cyclists hit 52mph chasing London Strava segments

But then Aslet harkens back to his chief bother, the final straw in the “war on motorists”, the implementation of the AI-traffic lights. The sensors, developed by VivaCity, have been installed by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) and Solihull Council at a toucan crossing near Blythe Valley, and they are able to detect cyclists 20 to 30 metres away, with the early detection enabling the traffic signals to go green quicker, “giving cyclists a smoother, uninterrupted journey on their bikes”.

Aslet, a writer on British architecture and life and a Visiting Professor at the University of Cambridge, says that he’s fine with “civic acts” such as reducing traffic and carbon emissions as long as they benefit a wider community. But by his own admission, “cycling is by necessity a niche mode of transportation.”

“The vast majority of people intending to travel outside of highly urbanised areas rely on their cars. Privileging a small minority of hobbyists at the expense of everyone else seems to be a prime example of the finger-wagging war on motorists waged across Britain by council and transport officials,” he adds.

But it seems that the memo from TfWM about the traffic lights being a part of a trial to accurately detect the sort of user approaching the crossing at varying speeds, and a part of a broader effort to promote active travel by offering them priority over motorists, seems to have been lost by the writer, who instead paints a picture as the AI will make the traffic lights transform into evil, death machines, stomping and crushing every car that comes by and banishing their users to a dystopian wasteland.

> Greater Manchester to roll out ‘smart’ junctions prioritising cyclists and pedestrians

He ends the column with a subtle call to arms: “The unfairness of preferring one group over another is riling. More transparency, please, or feelings will over-boil.”

So if I get it right, he’s agitated about the “unfairness of preferring one group over another” and asking for “more transparency”… Seems like we’re in agreement then!