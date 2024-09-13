“Luckily there are brakes on time trial bikes”: German mixed relay team almost crash into each other at Euro champs; Geraint Thomas says Ineos “need some honest conversations in the mirror”; Is that a lump of grease or a rock? + more on the live blog

It’s not a good time for Ineos Grenadiers fans — so you can only imagine what it would be like being an Ineos staff or a rider.
The “doom and gloom” stories surrounding the British team that won it all and dominated professional cycling for years in the 2010s have been on the news cycle quite regularly, with Luke Rowe sharing some damning assessments about the team’s results at the Vuelta last week.
Tom Pidcock, gold medal winner for Great Britain at the Paris Olympic mountain race and arguably the team’s biggest star also spoke up about his discontentment with the team after failing to impress at the Tour of Britain, saying that there are a “number of issues” with Ineos and that “they don’t help him to perform at his best”.
> “It’s not prettier than it is, and the podium is just very far away”: Luke Rowe joins chorus of discontent as Ineos Grenadiers struggle in Spain at the Vuelta
And now, the Welsh duo of Luke Rowe and Geraint Thomas, chatting on their podcast Watts Occuring, have voiced similar concerns once again. Rowe said: “Whilst at the outside it’s a lot of doom and gloom at the moment, what I’d say is I’ve got a belief that the people within the organisation have the belief and passion to get back on top. But it’s a long process.”
The 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, agreeing with his countryman, said: “I don’t think there’s just one thing. There’s a load of things but they all add up. There isn’t one silver bullet that is the reason why we’ve struggled a bit this year for results.
“For now, the main goal should be, as a team, we need to be the best and strongest and unified. We’re in it together, we’re all moving in the same direction. We’ve got these big goals and aspirations but let’s just get back to winning some bike races.
“Let’s face it, Pogacar and Vingegaard are going to be hard to topple, but there’s still a hell of a lot of other races and there’s still a lot of good bike riders in the team. You can still get a lot of success.
“It’s just been close but no cigar this year a lot of times, and it’s just turning that around a bit. But we’ve still got the right guys around to do that. But it definitely needs a few honest conversations in the mirror this November and December for sure.”
> “To be honest, they don’t help me to perform at my best”: Tom Pidcock admits there are “a number of issues” within Ineos Grenadiers, as pressure mounts on underperforming British team after subpar Tour of Britain and Vuelta
With rumours of Pidcock following in the footsteps of Dan Bigham to join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rife in the peloton, following a pattern of big-name riders such Tao Geoghegan Hart also leaving the team, one would expect the British team to get its act together sooner than later. But with owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe finding himself between a rock and a hard place, in trying to steady the sinking ship of Manchester United on the football side of things, it doesn’t bode very well for the cycling team.
I think the most puzzling aspect about this incident (other than 'why didn't his father use contraception') is why are the plod asking for 'anyone with information'? I suspect had the Beeb not blurred the registration plate out, it would have been clear for all to see?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/videos/c1k3k400jk8o
I don't understand that, when video of incidents like this or photos of obviously illegally parked vehicles are put out on the internet then why bother with blurring the numberplate?
As you say, showing the numberplate might make it a little easier to identify the vehicle and its keeper and thus find the passenger…
Peter Walker in the Grauniad:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/bike-blog/2024/sep/13/pedalling-...
(EDITED) They've opened it up for comments BTL. Guess how long it took for someone commenting on 'Five dangers every UK cyclist needs to watch out for' to start on about pavement cycling and RLJ and how that's just as dangerous…
What do we think about the cycling debate in the House of Lords yesterday?
Transcript is here, haven't read it yet. I assume it's just the usual anti-cycling bollocks.
I just skimmed through bits of it, but there do seem some well-reasoned pro-cycling responses too.
Not just anti-cycling. One of them even accuses pedestrians of jaywalking which, as far as I'm aware, is not actually an offence.
It's not an offence. It's not even a 'thing'. Jaywalking does not exist in the UK.
It's worth noting the broader context of that particular Lord's message, and the fact that he is, in fact, Deputy Chair of the APPCG. Overall, his message was supportive of cyling.
I have to say I was mildly impressed with some of the comments even from Lord H-H, whose debate it was and who proposed registration, insurance and legislation reform. I disagree with his proposals, but he was fairly balanced in expressing them, unlike some subsequent proponents of the motion. He caveated the whole proposal with the overriding need to collect statistics more comprehensively on collisions, injuries and deaths.
I think there is a need to consider the scale of errors/offences by cyclists. That's not unreaosnable. But it has to be balanced with the actual harm caused to others and themselves by those offences. AND it needs ot be balanced with the need that those offences acutally indicate:-
Where Lord H-H proposed licences so that cyclists could be banned as points tot up, is he not aware that a court can already impose a cycling ban on an individual? Is he aware of the level of breaches by drivers whose licence have been suspended? His solution does not add anything to the process of enforcement or the risk of recidivism.
He proposed insurance for cyclists, and I saw a nodding head behind him as he pronounce that cyclists don't have insurance, so recovery of losses by third parties is a civil matter. I hate to inform him (so I'll just shout into this echo chamber here, for now):
Cycling on the pavement (not itself an offence*) was raised as an issue - not just chhildren, but adults(!). Let's set aside the fact that some pavements are, in fact, shared paths (rightly or wrongly, in design/safety terms). But of those which are more correctly termed 'footways' (set aside for the use of pedestrians, including those in wheelchairs or some powered mobility vehicles), where an offence remains by cycling on them except to access properties served by dropped kerbs, just as with a motor vehicle:-
[* cycling on the pavement is not an offence. The modern legal term for that part of the road set aside for pedestirans is "footway". "Pavement" is technically ambiguous, may refer to footways, shared paths, or even non-specific surfacing (a la USA) and should be avoided, with the possible exception of '[avement parking'.]
As has been mentioned, I understand the government response to the debate has summarised that there is nothing to see here.
'Jaywalking'. That would be an American idea pushed by the automobile companies back in the early twentieth century, because all the motorists were sick and tired of people acting as if the roads were a common resource…