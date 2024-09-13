“Luckily there are brakes on time trial bikes”: German mixed relay team almost crash into each other at Euro champs; Geraint Thomas says Ineos “need some honest conversations in the mirror”; Is that a lump of grease or a rock? + more on the live blog

Things got a little too close for comfort at the European championships yesterday as the German mixed relay team had a heart-in-mouth moment, almost taking each other out at the changeover.

TOO CLOSE 😬 The German Mixed Relay Team almost collide on the changeover at the European champs! pic.twitter.com/ECXaqPs7s5 — Eurosport (@eurosport) September 12, 2024

The European mixed relay team time trial championships, taking place at Limburg, had two different routes for the men’s and women’s riders — the three men from participating teams riding pretty much the same course as the individual TT (won by Italy’s Edoardo Affini), before the women finished off with couple of more technical laps in the east side of Hasselt

But as the German men’s team finished their route, they continued going straight on after their finish line, eventually spilling over onto the women’s course with no barrier to stop them — and that’s when the what could have been a very embarrassing, costly and amateurish mistake took place — as the three women rides were already riding their circuit and came on from the other side, almost running straight into one male riders.

The cameras followed the men as they slowed down after finishing their course and kept riding ahead, with the commentators taken by surprise as well. “Oh! of course they already finished,” said the Eurosport commentator. “As the men finish, they go straight on and they end up on the women’s course which is why they were trying to stop them.

“Luckily there are brakes on time trial bikes. An unpleasant… an undignified incident if you got knocked off by one of your own teammates who just finished. That would be… not good. I have the feeling a barrier wouldn’t have been the worst idea there.”

The race was eventually won by the Italian team, the men and women riders completing their course with a combined time of one hour and two minutes. Germany, despite their close encounters, managed to finish second, while Belgium came in third position.