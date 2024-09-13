Support road.cc

Live blog

“Luckily there are brakes on time trial bikes”: German mixed relay team almost crash into each other at Euro champs; Geraint Thomas says Ineos “need some honest conversations in the mirror”; Is that a lump of grease or a rock? + more on the live blog

Welcome to the Friday live blog one and all, where Adwitiya will have all the cycling news, views and reaction as you daydream about your weekend rides
Fri, Sep 13, 2024 09:42
9
“Luckily there are brakes on time trial bikes”: German mixed relay team almost crash into each other at Euro champs; Geraint Thomas says Ineos “need some honest conversations in the mirror”; Is that a lump of grease or a rock? + more on the live blogGerman Mixed Relay team almost crash at 2024 European Championship
08:07
“Luckily there are brakes on time trial bikes”: German mixed relay team almost crash into each other on the changeover at the European championships

Things got a little too close for comfort at the European championships yesterday as the German mixed relay team had a heart-in-mouth moment, almost taking each other out at the changeover.

The European mixed relay team time trial championships, taking place at Limburg, had two different routes for the men’s and women’s riders — the three men from participating teams riding pretty much the same course as the individual TT (won by Italy’s Edoardo Affini), before the women finished off with couple of more technical laps in the east side of Hasselt

But as the German men’s team finished their route, they continued going straight on after their finish line, eventually spilling over onto the women’s course with no barrier to stop them — and that’s when the what could have been a very embarrassing, costly and amateurish mistake took place — as the three women rides were already riding their circuit and came on from the other side, almost running straight into one male riders.

2024 European Champs Mixed Relay route

The cameras followed the men as they slowed down after finishing their course and kept riding ahead, with the commentators taken by surprise as well. “Oh! of course they already finished,” said the Eurosport commentator. “As the men finish, they go straight on and they end up on the women’s course which is why they were trying to stop them.

“Luckily there are brakes on time trial bikes. An unpleasant… an undignified incident if you got knocked off by one of your own teammates who just finished. That would be… not good. I have the feeling a barrier wouldn’t have been the worst idea there.”

The race was eventually won by the Italian team, the men and women riders completing their course with a combined time of one hour and two minutes. Germany, despite their close encounters, managed to finish second, while Belgium came in third position.

11:57
That's one way to take your bike on the train... ft. Red Bull and David Godziek

Let me know if anyone else also got duped by the bizarre camera angles conjuring an illusion that the train was crossing a bridge over a ravine (my heart did skip a beat when David jumped off the train — only to realise there was nothing to fear).

11:06
Ineos Grenadiers, 2024 Tour of Britain (Elliot Keen/British Cycling/via SWpix.com)
“Pogačar and Vingegaard are going to be hard to topple”: Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe say Ineos Grenadiers need some “honest conversations in the mirror” and just get back to winning some bike races

It’s not a good time for Ineos Grenadiers fans — so you can only imagine what it would be like being an Ineos staff or a rider.

The “doom and gloom” stories surrounding the British team that won it all and dominated professional cycling for years in the 2010s have been on the news cycle quite regularly, with Luke Rowe sharing some damning assessments about the team’s results at the Vuelta last week.

Tom Pidcock, gold medal winner for Great Britain at the Paris Olympic mountain race and arguably the team’s biggest star also spoke up about his discontentment with the team after failing to impress at the Tour of Britain, saying that there are a “number of issues” with Ineos and that “they don’t help him to perform at his best”.

> “It’s not prettier than it is, and the podium is just very far away”: Luke Rowe joins chorus of discontent as Ineos Grenadiers struggle in Spain at the Vuelta

And now, the Welsh duo of Luke Rowe and Geraint Thomas, chatting on their podcast Watts Occuring, have voiced similar concerns once again. Rowe said: “Whilst at the outside it’s a lot of doom and gloom at the moment, what I’d say is I’ve got a belief that the people within the organisation have the belief and passion to get back on top. But it’s a long process.”

The 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, agreeing with his countryman, said: “I don’t think there’s just one thing. There’s a load of things but they all add up. There isn’t one silver bullet that is the reason why we’ve struggled a bit this year for results.

“For now, the main goal should be, as a team, we need to be the best and strongest and unified. We’re in it together, we’re all moving in the same direction. We’ve got these big goals and aspirations but let’s just get back to winning some bike races.

“Let’s face it, Pogacar and Vingegaard are going to be hard to topple, but there’s still a hell of a lot of other races and there’s still a lot of good bike riders in the team. You can still get a lot of success.

“It’s just been close but no cigar this year a lot of times, and it’s just turning that around a bit. But we’ve still got the right guys around to do that. But it definitely needs a few honest conversations in the mirror this November and December for sure.”

> “To be honest, they don’t help me to perform at my best”: Tom Pidcock admits there are “a number of issues” within Ineos Grenadiers, as pressure mounts on underperforming British team after subpar Tour of Britain and Vuelta

With rumours of Pidcock following in the footsteps of Dan Bigham to join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rife in the peloton, following a pattern of big-name riders such Tao Geoghegan Hart also leaving the team, one would expect the British team to get its act together sooner than later. But with owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe finding himself between a rock and a hard place, in trying to steady the sinking ship of Manchester United on the football side of things, it doesn’t bode very well for the cycling team.

10:41
"That's a rock"... Lump of grease removed from Tern e-bike by mechanic
“That’s more like a rock”: Cyclists horrified at lump of grease removed by mechanic from bike fitter’s Tern e-bike

A pitiful situation for any cyclist to be in, but maybe just a tad bit embarrassing too when you get the good ol’ telling off from your local bike shop’s mechanic.

That’s what happened to Kate Corden, who runs the Hackney Bike Fit service when she took her Tern e-bike to London Bike Studio for a check-up, and sharing an image of the lump of grease mechanic Cameron managed to get off the jockey wheels, cyclists on social media were left horrified.

“I got told off today,” wrote Kate. “I was having my lunch when he came out and showed me. Another mechanic came out too, shaking his head at me.”

Ouch, not just one, but disappointing two mechanics at once… that’s going to sting.

She added: “To be fair to me, it’s a 33kg ebike with a chain protector plate, so actually getting it in a position to clean is pretty hard. Which is why I’ve never done it… It’s pretty hard to clean a massively heavy long tail e bike. Unless you have the kind of industrial bike lift that London Bike Studio has of course.”

Some didn’t miss this opportunity to have a little fun though, with replies reading: “I've seen worse, but it's a very low bar,” and “That's a few extra Watts gained.”

Kate also mentioned that the the dirt and grime accumulated is a result of the Tern replacing their family car. “It’s ridden over many parks and the Hackney Marshes with 2 kids on the back,” she said.

You know what, fair play, then! But nonetheless, down this goes in our list of bike servicing nightmares…

10:25
Hit-and-run driver who left cyclist begging for help and needing his leg amputated, before selling car to cover up role in crash, jailed for three years and nine months
Moment before shocking crash which left cyclist needing leg amputated in Cardiff (South Wales Police)

A motorist has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison after hitting a cyclist, leaving the victim with such serious injuries that he later lost his leg, before driving off and selling their car to cover up their role in the shocking crash.

> Hit-and-run driver who left cyclist begging for help and needing his leg amputated, before selling car to cover up role in crash, jailed for three years and nine months

09:36
Is this the new Cannondale Synapse? After Lachlan Morton's most astonishing 'Lap of Australia' effort yet, here's what we know about his new bike so far
Lachlan Morton Cannondale Sept 2024

The WorldTour Pro-turned ultra endurance record breaker Lachlan Morton is continuing to make outrageous progress in his effort to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest 'lap' of Australia, and it appears his team's bike sponsor Cannondale has equipped him with a brand new steed to (hopefully) smash the record with.

> Is this the new Cannondale Synapse? After Lachlan Morton's most astonishing 'Lap of Australia' effort yet, here's what we know about his new bike so far

08:44
Lael Wilcox smashes women’s Around the World cycling record – But what does ‘circumnavigating the globe by bike’ actually entail?
Lael Wilcox completes Around the World record ride (Rue Kaladyte)

On Wednesday evening, American ultra-endurance cyclist Lael Wilcox arrived back in Chicago 108 days, 12 hours, and 12 minutes after setting off from the Windy City with the aim of being officially recognised as the fastest ever woman to circumnavigate the globe by bike.

In between, the 38-year-old Alaskan cycled 18,125 miles, through 22 countries and across four continents, complete with a total elevation gain of 192,024 metres (almost four times the climbing involved at this year’s Tour de France).

And she did so by covering around 168 miles, or 270km, a day, at an average moving speed of 14.42mph that saw her beat Scottish cyclist Jenny Graham’s previous around the world record of 124 days and 11 hours from 2018 by more than two weeks.

> Lael Wilcox smashes women’s Around the World cycling record – But what does ‘circumnavigating the globe by bike’ actually entail?

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Add new comment

9 comments

Avatar
Kendalred | 3 hours ago
1 like

I think the most puzzling aspect about this incident (other than 'why didn't his father use contraception') is why are the plod asking for 'anyone with information'? I suspect had the Beeb not blurred the registration plate out, it would have been clear for all to see?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/videos/c1k3k400jk8o

Avatar
brooksby replied to Kendalred | 3 hours ago
2 likes

I don't understand that, when video of incidents like this or photos of obviously illegally parked vehicles are put out on the internet then why bother with blurring the numberplate?

As you say, showing the numberplate might make it a little easier to identify the vehicle and its keeper and thus find the passenger…

Avatar
brooksby | 26 min ago
4 likes

Peter Walker in the Grauniad:

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/bike-blog/2024/sep/13/pedalling-...

(EDITED) They've opened it up for comments BTL.  Guess how long it took for someone commenting on 'Five dangers every UK cyclist needs to watch out for' to start on about pavement cycling and RLJ and how that's just as dangerous… no

Avatar
Mr Anderson | 4 hours ago
0 likes

What do we think about the cycling debate in the House of Lords yesterday?

Avatar
Tom_77 replied to Mr Anderson | 3 hours ago
1 like

Mr Anderson wrote:

What do we think about the cycling debate in the House of Lords yesterday?

Transcript is here, haven't read it yet. I assume it's just the usual anti-cycling bollocks.

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to Tom_77 | 3 hours ago
1 like

Tom_77 wrote:

Transcript is here, haven't read it yet. I assume it's just the usual anti-cycling bollocks.

I just skimmed through bits of it, but there do seem some well-reasoned pro-cycling responses too.

Avatar
quiff replied to Tom_77 | 2 hours ago
1 like

Not just anti-cycling. One of them even accuses pedestrians of jaywalking which, as far as I'm aware, is not actually an offence.

Avatar
GMBasix replied to quiff | 1 hour ago
2 likes

It's not an offence. It's  not even a 'thing'. Jaywalking does not exist in the UK.
It's worth noting the broader context of that particular Lord's message, and the fact that he is, in fact, Deputy Chair of the APPCG. Overall, his message was supportive of cyling.

I have to say I was mildly impressed with some of the comments even from Lord H-H, whose debate it was and who proposed registration, insurance and legislation reform. I disagree with his proposals, but he was fairly balanced in expressing them, unlike some subsequent proponents of the motion. He caveated the whole proposal with the overriding need to collect statistics more comprehensively on collisions, injuries and deaths.

I think there is a need to consider the scale of errors/offences by cyclists. That's not unreaosnable. But it has to be balanced with the actual harm caused to others and themselves by those offences. AND it needs ot be balanced with the need that those offences acutally indicate:-

  • If cyclists are running red lights, is it simply antisocial, scoff-law selfishness? Or does it point to a need to be out of the junction before motorsts  get moving?
  • If they are riding on the footway, does that indicate a lack of provision for safe cycling along the routes people need to follow? Does it indicate that indirect cycle provision along certain corridors is not a reasonable response?
  • If they are cycling through no cycling zones, such as shopping centres, does it show the same thing, as well as a failure to disciminate between antisocial cycling and considerate cycling (so let's ban them all as a scattergun approach using draconian PSPOs or similar that don't require objective evidence).

Where Lord H-H proposed licences so that cyclists could be banned as points tot up, is he not aware that a court can already impose a cycling ban on an individual? Is he aware of the level of breaches by drivers whose licence have been suspended? His solution does not add anything to the process of enforcement or the risk of recidivism.

He proposed insurance for cyclists, and I saw a nodding head behind him as he pronounce that cyclists don't have insurance, so recovery of losses by third parties is a civil matter. I hate to inform him (so I'll just shout into this echo chamber here, for now):

  • it is still a civil matter for motorists with (or the estimated 1 million without) insurance... it's just there is a mechanism to expedite the civil process;
  • a healthy proportion of cyclists have at least some insurance, through domestic household insurance which usually bundles the  cover without additional premium;
  • Members of CyclingUK, British Cycling, or affiliated clubs have some level of 3rd party insurance as an unitemised cost of their membership. The combination of these and household cover is several times the minimum cover required for a motorist in a fast, heavy car.
  • Insurance companies themselves [Road.cc] don't think cyclists should be required by law to have insurance.

Cycling on the pavement (not itself an offence*) was raised as an issue - not just chhildren, but adults(!). Let's set aside the fact that some pavements are, in fact, shared paths (rightly or wrongly, in design/safety terms). But of those which are more correctly termed 'footways' (set aside for the use of pedestrians, including those in wheelchairs or some powered mobility vehicles), where an offence remains by cycling on them except to access properties served by dropped kerbs, just as with a motor vehicle:-

  • Not much was said in the debate about the 40 people per year who are killed on footways and verges by motorists;
  • Nobody referred to the introduction of FPNs for cycling on footways in July 1999...
  • Accompanying that introduction, Paul Boateng (Lab), then-Minister for That Sort of Thing wrote to Ben Bradshaw (then-Chair of APPCG), saying, "The introduction of the fixed penalty is not aimed at responsible cyclists who sometimes feel obliged to use the pavement out of fear of the traffic, and who show consideration to other pavement users."  It remained an offence, but the threshold for enforcement was intended to be that some harm arose from it.
  • At the beginning of 2014, Robert Goodwill (Con), then-Minister for That Sort of Thing re-iterated that message. Police should use their discretion. That is a fudge, of course: anybody who rides on the footway commits an offence, but the fear which causes them to do so is in the police officer's eye to behold, rather than being a matter in which a courteous cyclist may act with confidence. It belies the lack of infrastructure which causes the fear in the first place.
  • The attitude that cyclists must not put pedestrians at risk, while perfectly appropriate in its own right, appears only to be expressed in its own right, while failing to express the same sentiment of how cyclists are treated by motorists in the same concern.

[* cycling on the pavement is not an offence. The modern legal term for that part of the road set aside for pedestirans is "footway". "Pavement" is technically ambiguous, may refer to footways, shared paths, or even non-specific surfacing (a la USA) and should be avoided, with the possible exception of '[avement parking'.]

As has been mentioned, I understand the government response to the debate has summarised that there is nothing to see here.

Avatar
brooksby replied to quiff | 24 min ago
1 like

quiff wrote:

Not just anti-cycling. One of them even accuses pedestrians of jaywalking which, as far as I'm aware, is not actually an offence.

'Jaywalking'.  That would be an American idea pushed by the automobile companies back in the early twentieth century, because all the motorists were sick and tired of people acting as if the roads were a common resource…

Latest Comments

 