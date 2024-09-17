Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
Tech
AbsoluteBlack will only let you buy its “extraordinary” titanium oversized pulley cage if your bike is good enough2024 AbsoluteBlack Hollowcage Titanium oversized pulley cage 2

AbsoluteBlack will only let you buy its “extraordinary” titanium oversized pulley cage if your bike is good enough

Priced at £839, the Hollowcage Titanium is for Shimano Dura-Ace 9250 groupsets and "the finest bicycles" only
by Emily Tillett
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 14:53
16

AbsoluteBlack, best known for its distinctive oval chainrings, oversized pulley wheels and wax lubricants, has released a titanium oversized pulley cage, which it claims is the first of its kind and "guarantees both performance and quiet efficiency". However, there are some catches: it's priced at £839, it's only compatible with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, and you'll need to send a picture of your bike to AbsoluteBlack to ensure it's beautiful enough for the "exceptional calibre" of the product. 

The Absolute Black Hollowcage caused quite the stir when it was first released in 2021, and the new Hollowcage Titanium Ceramic Oversized Pulley Cage is likely to be no different.

2024 AbsoluteBlack Hollowcage Titanium oversized pulley cage

Described as the "ultimate upgrade", the Hollowcage Titanium is said to be the first of its kind with a full titanium mono-plate construction, rather than being 3D-printed, designed to provide "unparalleled precision and strength". 

AbsoluteBlack's oversized pulley cage systems aim to improve performance and reduce drivetrain noise. The Hollowcage Titanium, in particular, features the brand's X-ring silencing technology, which reportedly reduces noise by 40% (5-7dB) compared to standard Dura-Ace pulleys.

According to the brand, this reduction is due to X-ring rubber bands that are said to absorb the chain’s impact on the guide pulley teeth, reducing engagement noise.

2024 AbsoluteBlack Hollowcage Titanium oversized pulley cage back

> When to replace your jockey wheels 

AbsoluteBlack promises that your ride will be "quieter than ever". Jamie was indeed impressed with just how quiet the Absolute Black Hollowcage Carbon Ceramic Oversized Derailleur Pulley Cage was when he reviewed it in 2021.

The Hollowcage Titanium also features ceramic jockey wheel bearings, which AbsoluteBlack claims have undergone X-ray diffraction analysis for enhanced performance.

£839 is enough to buy a decent bike with, but you can choose from five colours for your money: PVD rainbow, black, titanium, red, or gold. The weight is a claimed 77.5g, it's for Shimano Dura-Ace 9250 groupsets only and fits up to a 34T cassette.

2024 AbsoluteBlack Hollowcage Titanium oversized pulley cage gold

> Your complete guide to Shimano road bike groupsets

If the price hasn't put you off yet, be prepared for a bit of vetting before you can purchase the Hollowcage Titanium. You'll need to send photos of your bike to AbsoluteBlack, as this oversized pulley cage is "for the finest bicycles only".

According to the brand: “Owing to the limited and very complicated production of our latest creation, only selected requests will be considered.

"Should your masterpiece reflect the exceptional calibre of our design, you may be extended a personal invitation to purchase. This is our way of honouring those who have invested in creating something truly remarkable."

Would your bike qualify for the AbsoluteBlack Hollowcage Titanium? Let us know what you think and whether you'd buy one in the comments...

absoluteblack hollowcage
absoluteblack hollowcage titanium
oversized pulley wheel system
Emily Tillett

Emily is our track and road racing specialist, having represented Great Britain at the World and European Track Championships. With a National Title up her sleeve, Emily has just completed her Master’s in Sports Psychology at Loughborough University where she raced for Elite Development Team, Loughborough Lightning.

Emily is our go-to for all things training and when not riding or racing bikes, you can find her online shopping or booking flights…the rest of the office is now considering painting their nails to see if that’s the secret to going fast…

Add new comment

16 comments

Avatar
Miller | 3 hours ago
1 like

I would say the abs black prove your bike is good enough thing is meant in a tongue in cheek way. Not something to get bent out of shape about, effective in getting a bit of publicity.

It looks beautiful, not that I am in the market. They'll probably sell a few in Dubai.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Miller | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Well, it's not possible to order on their website without sending a picture of your bike so...none of my bikes would be considered worthy, I'm sure, maybe someone with some really high-end bikes (mark1a, looking at you!) could test them with a photo and see if they really are serious about it?

Avatar
mark1a replied to Rendel Harris | 47 min ago
0 likes

Rendel Harris wrote:

(mark1a, looking at you!) could test them with a photo and see if they really are serious about it?

Sorry old chap, my two "best" bikes (S-Works Venge and S-Works Roubaix Team) are clearly not good enough as neither have 9250 groups. It seems like I've failed in bike life. 

Nevertheless, I'm over it already as these kind of oversized jockey thingies have never appealed, it's a hard "no" from me. There's way better/useful things to spend £839 on.

 

Avatar
2old2mould | 4 hours ago
6 likes

Not that I would ever condone such behaviour, but wouldn't it be interesting if their inbox was spammed with hundreds of thousands of images of knackered old pub bikes.

Avatar
Boss Hogg replied to 2old2mould | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Good idea!

Avatar
Cayo | 5 hours ago
2 likes

Snobs!

 

But, as Groucho Marx allegedly said, "I wouldn't join any club that would have me as a member!"

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 5 hours ago
3 likes

Think this may be AbsoluteBollocks' Ratner moment...

Avatar
levestane | 6 hours ago
2 likes

"...this reduction is due to X-ring rubber bands..." Do you have to wind them up first?

Avatar
NotNigel | 7 hours ago
1 like

Gimmicky company using gimmicky buzzwords to dupe stupid people in to buying gimmicky parts.

Avatar
wtjs replied to NotNigel | 6 hours ago
2 likes

gimmicky parts

Unbelievably expensive gimmicky parts!

Avatar
nortonp | 7 hours ago
2 likes

Absolute Black..... Absolutely ridiculous

Avatar
NotNigel | 8 hours ago
1 like

I can seriously imagine them using social media presence in their prospective customer criteria, wether they project the right image and have a large followin etc...

Avatar
EraserBike | 8 hours ago
3 likes

Can't wait for the Hambini video on this sh1t 

Avatar
The_Ewan | 8 hours ago
6 likes

Quote:

Described as the "ultimate upgrade"

To be fair, it's certainly the last thing I'd ever do.

Avatar
mark1a | 9 hours ago
5 likes

...

Avatar
mdavidford replied to mark1a | 9 hours ago
4 likes

Aren't we well past that point? I got the impression they'd been keeping a shark as a pet pretty much since the start. Probably with frickin' titanium lasers.

Latest Comments

 