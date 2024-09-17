AbsoluteBlack will only let you buy its “extraordinary” titanium oversized pulley cage if your bike is good enough

AbsoluteBlack, best known for its distinctive oval chainrings, oversized pulley wheels and wax lubricants, has released a titanium oversized pulley cage, which it claims is the first of its kind and "guarantees both performance and quiet efficiency". However, there are some catches: it's priced at £839, it's only compatible with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, and you'll need to send a picture of your bike to AbsoluteBlack to ensure it's beautiful enough for the "exceptional calibre" of the product.

The Absolute Black Hollowcage caused quite the stir when it was first released in 2021, and the new Hollowcage Titanium Ceramic Oversized Pulley Cage is likely to be no different.

Described as the "ultimate upgrade", the Hollowcage Titanium is said to be the first of its kind with a full titanium mono-plate construction, rather than being 3D-printed, designed to provide "unparalleled precision and strength".

AbsoluteBlack's oversized pulley cage systems aim to improve performance and reduce drivetrain noise. The Hollowcage Titanium, in particular, features the brand's X-ring silencing technology, which reportedly reduces noise by 40% (5-7dB) compared to standard Dura-Ace pulleys.

According to the brand, this reduction is due to X-ring rubber bands that are said to absorb the chain’s impact on the guide pulley teeth, reducing engagement noise.

> When to replace your jockey wheels

AbsoluteBlack promises that your ride will be "quieter than ever". Jamie was indeed impressed with just how quiet the Absolute Black Hollowcage Carbon Ceramic Oversized Derailleur Pulley Cage was when he reviewed it in 2021.

The Hollowcage Titanium also features ceramic jockey wheel bearings, which AbsoluteBlack claims have undergone X-ray diffraction analysis for enhanced performance.

£839 is enough to buy a decent bike with, but you can choose from five colours for your money: PVD rainbow, black, titanium, red, or gold. The weight is a claimed 77.5g, it's for Shimano Dura-Ace 9250 groupsets only and fits up to a 34T cassette.

> Your complete guide to Shimano road bike groupsets

If the price hasn't put you off yet, be prepared for a bit of vetting before you can purchase the Hollowcage Titanium. You'll need to send photos of your bike to AbsoluteBlack, as this oversized pulley cage is "for the finest bicycles only".

According to the brand: “Owing to the limited and very complicated production of our latest creation, only selected requests will be considered.

"Should your masterpiece reflect the exceptional calibre of our design, you may be extended a personal invitation to purchase. This is our way of honouring those who have invested in creating something truly remarkable."

Would your bike qualify for the AbsoluteBlack Hollowcage Titanium? Let us know what you think and whether you'd buy one in the comments...