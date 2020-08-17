Support road.cc

"No more trust in the UCI": Jumbo-Visma manager in talks with other teams to introduce external course safety checks; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

Welcome to Monday's live blog. Jack Sexty is in charge as we kick off the week, with Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening...
Mon, Aug 17, 2020 09:36
08:11
Jumbo-Visma's team manager says he is in talks with other teams to introduce an external company to check courses for safety
richard plugge - via Richard Plugge on social media.PNG

After Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk were forced to abandon on the penultimate stage of the Criterium du Dauphiné, Plugge - a former journalist and Jumbo-Visma's manager since 2012 - has said there is "no more trust in the UCI", and claims he has spoken to other teams extensively about external course safety checks. 

Speaking to NOS before the final stage yesterday, Plugge said: "It must be safer for our riders. 

"I have talked a lot about this with other team leaders and we all say we cannot continue to expose our riders to danger. It must end now. We no longer have confidence in the controls that the UCI do themselves.

"It just has to be different. Our helmets arw tested 1,000 times, but on a race course the UCI just quickly says "that's fine". It's not okay."

Plugge says that in consultation with other teams, he wants to hire a company that will professionally check course safety: 

"For example, there must be certain conditions for the last kilometre if there is a bunch sprint, and also a method to how barriers are placed along the course", he said. 

Plugge continued: "We hope that this can be introduced for next season. Such a company can then say to the UCI: "It must be better, this is not good enough"; then it can be solved, because it simply has to be safer for our riders."

World Tour events have been blighted by serious incidents since the restart, with Fabio Jakobsen left in a coma following a horror crash at the Tour of Poland, and Remco Evenepoel going over the side of a bridge after crashing at the Tour of Lombardy this weekend. At Lombardy, a motorist also got on the course and left-hooked unfortunate Bora-Hansgrohe rider Max Schachmann. 

Jack Sexty

