Tim Declercq "healing up nicely" after revealing shocking hailstone bruises from Dauphiné stage; Juanpe López finishes final 35km of stage with a broken wrist; Monsal Hill Climb cancelled; Hammersmith bridge updates + more on the live blog

This year in professional cycling just isn't getting any easier... as yesterday's second stage of the Dauphiné fell victim to a vicious hailstorm, with a number of riders forced to take cover before battling to stay within the time limit and complete the final climb. Before the madness happened the stage was won by Primoz Roglic, who accelerated on the Col de Porte to take the overall lead from teammate Wout van Aert.

Taking some of the worst hits from the hailstones was Tim Declercq of Deceuninck–Quick-Step, who shared the extent of his back bruises via his Instagram account yesterday evening.

The Belgian has since posted an update (above) to show that the marks are healing up fairly quickly, ans hopefully he'll be back in the saddle for a slightly less hectic stage 3. Team Israel Start-Up Nation did a nice job of capturing it all first hand, describing the day as "total chaos and mayhem"...

The LATE night show: If you still got the appetite for a horror movie : ” When all hail breaks loose”... Including narration by our riders. Enjoy. #CriteriumduDauphine pic.twitter.com/HY3gosjWZ3 — Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@YallaIsraelSUN) August 13, 2020