Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Tim Declercq "healing up nicely" after revealing shocking hailstone bruises from Dauphiné stage; Juanpe López finishes final 35km of stage with a broken wrist; Monsal Hill Climb cancelled; Hammersmith bridge updates + more on the live blog

It's Friday! Jack Sexty is here to provide your lead live blog coverage today with other members of the team chipping in intermittently.....
Fri, Aug 14, 2020 09:33
1
10:25
10:20
Monsal Hill Climb cancelled
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2020 HMT Hospitals Monsal Hill Climb Cancelled Due to the worldwide pandemic that we are all very much aware of, the organisers of the 2020 HMT Monsal Hill Climb have taken the difficult decision to cancel the running of the event. We have looked at all aspects of the event and in the best interests of rider, official and volunteer safety we simply cannot safely run the event in its current form. The HMT Monsal Hill Climb is renowned for its large crowds of spectators and amazing atmosphere which attracts a record rider fields each year and we don’t want to run the event without that unique electric atmosphere. Running the event behind closed doors, without spectators just wouldn’t be the same Monsal that we all know and love. We have consulted with the CTT, our event partners the Healthcare Management Trust and local residents and although this is very disappointing, we are already planning our return in 2021. Event organiser, Marc Etches commented “The future of the event is absolutely vital and we have to make sure safety is paramount for everyone involved and that cant be guaranteed this year so I do think we have made the correct decision. I’m personally disappointed as this is one of the highlights of the hill climb season and an event lots of riders enjoy, so I know this decision will be hard for some riders to take, but this is a worldwide pandemic and way beyond our control.” Tony Barrett, CEO of the Healthcare Management Trust commented ”We fully back Marc’s team on the decision to cancel this years event. Safety for all involved has to be our 1st priority and we are already looking forward to supporting the event in 2021.” The organising club, Sheffrec CC would like to thank HMT Hospitals, Langsett Cycles, Big Bobble Hats, Skyhook Coaching, Yondermann Cafe, Velotastic, Simon Warren from 100 Climbs, Derbyshire Dales District Council, Chatsworth Estates, Litton & Cressbrook Parish Council, Little Longstone Village Group, Derbyshire Police, Hobbs Cafe and Monsal Head Hotel for their support over the last few years. Without their support previous editions just simply wouldn’t have happened. All entrants will receive a full refund in due course.

A post shared by Monsal Hill Climb (@monsalhillclimb) on

The event usually attracts spectators in droves, therefore the organisers say "they simply cannot safely run the event in its current form."

The event organiser Marc Etches added: “The future of the event is absolutely vital and we have to make sure safety is paramount for everyone involved and that cant be guaranteed this year so I do think we have made the correct decision. I’m personally disappointed as this is one of the highlights of the hill climb season and an event lots of riders enjoy, so I know this decision will be hard for some riders to take, but this is a worldwide pandemic and way beyond our control.”

10:07
You can now get brand new DT Swiss wheels on Zwift
dt swiss wheels on zwift

If you Zwift year-round (probably cooler than outside at the moment with the help of a great big fan) then from Saturday 17th August, you can now jazz up your virtual bike with the revamped DT Swiss ARC 1100 Dicut 62 hoops. Zwift are also putting on a “Festival Week” consisting of virtual fondo rides, group workouts, Q+A rides and races with sponsored DT Swiss pro cyclists. You'll get some free in-game aero benefit from the new wheels too - more info on the event here

Meanwhile in the real world, DT Swiss have also just launched the brand new Hadron² Ultimate aero wheels, available in three depths from 50mm to 80mm and designed to reduce drag and improve stability - full details here

09:02
Rapha remove Pantani water bottle from sale

In response to a complaint from a customer who said the cycling apparel brand was “extremely irresponsible” for including text on the reverse that highlighted Pantani’s diet, Rapha say they wil no longer sell it and have apologised for any offence caused - full story to follow. 

08:38
More stories from yesterday's hailstorm carnage: Trek–Segafredo rider completes last 35km with a broken wrist, Dan Martin out with a sacral fracture

As if the hail, snow and gale force winds wasn't enough, Trek–Segafredo's Juanpe López rode the final 35km with a broken wrist. He confirmed the unfortunate news on his own Twitter account this morning, commenting: "Today I will not be able to go out in @dauphine. With 35 kilometres to go I fell and, despite the pain, I tried to finish to continue in the race. But the tests revealed a broken radius and it's time to go home to recover. Thank you all for your support!"

In other news, Dan Martin was forced to pull out after crashing, suffering a "non-dislocated sacral fracture". Martin is hopeful that he'll recover in time for the Tour de France and remains optimistic.

08:16
Tim Declercq is "healing up nicely" after showing off horrendous marks left by hailstones at Critérium du Dauphiné
tim declerq instagram screenshot 2 - 14 august 2020.PNG

This year in professional cycling just isn't getting any easier... as yesterday's second stage of the Dauphiné fell victim to a vicious hailstorm, with a number of riders forced to take cover before battling to stay within the time limit and complete the final climb. Before the madness happened the stage was won by Primoz Roglic, who accelerated on the Col de Porte to take the overall lead from teammate Wout van Aert. 
Taking some of the worst hits from the hailstones was Tim Declercq of Deceuninck–Quick-Step, who shared the extent of his back bruises via his Instagram account yesterday evening. 

tim declerq instagram screenshot - 14 august 2020.PNG

The Belgian has since posted an update (above) to show that the marks are healing up fairly quickly, ans hopefully he'll be back in the saddle for a slightly less hectic stage 3. Team Israel Start-Up Nation did a nice job of capturing it all first hand, describing the day as "total chaos and mayhem"...

08:05
Hammersmith Bridge: still closed

As we reported yesterday, the bridge is now closed to all until further notice due to fears over the safety of the Victorian structure. As is evident from the footage above, not everyone is taking the news lying down...

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

Latest Comments