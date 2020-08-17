Near Miss of the Day 455: Police act against close pass (police) driver, saying “a warning letter or a fixed penalty or a prosecution has been issued”

Police in Bristol have taken action against a motorist caught on camera making a close pass on a cyclist – with the offending driver being one of their own officers in a marked police car.

The footage was shot last Friday in Filton by road.cc reader Nick, who submitted it to Avon & Somerset Police.

The force has now told him that the report has been processed, saying: “Thank you for taking the time to upload your footage which has now been processed (a warning letter or a fixed penalty or a prosecution has been issued).”

They added: “Thank you for helping to keep our roads safe.”

Nick caught up with the car at a set of traffic lights following the close pass, and noted that “Their road positioning was pretty crap at the Advance Stop Line, they were almost blocking the cycle lane.”

He said that he decided against remonstrating with the driver because “I can’t see the occupants of the car accepting that they were in the wrong,” and “I would always fear that they would have taken the camera off me and denied all knowledge.

“Maybe I have seen too much television,” he added.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling