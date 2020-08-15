Victory for Fuglsang – but Tour of Lombardy marred by a horror crash for Evenepoel plus a motorist left-hooking another rider

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took the win at the Tour of Lombardy. However, the closing stages of the race were greatly overshadowed by speculation about the condition of Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) after the Belgian rider crashed and went over the side of a bridge with around 40km to go. The bad news didn’t end there either as there was also time for a motorist to get on the course and left-hook Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Evenepoel’s crash occurred while descending the Sormano on a fast, technical stretch where Vincenzo Nibali appeared to be pushing the pace.
After going over the barriers, it was at first horrifying unclear how far he had fallen.
While the drop was by no means insignificant, broadcaster RAI reported that the rider was conscious and able to respond clearly to questions.
His right leg and side were said to have taken the impact.
Evenepoel was tended to by doctors at the scene and then taken to hospital by ambulance.
He had been part of a small group of favourites which dwindled further until it comprised just Fuglsang and the winner of Wednesday’s Gran Piemonte, George Bennett.
The Dane distanced his rival with around 6km to go and rode to the finish alone.
Another crash followed however.
Almost immediately after Fuglsang took the win, television pictures showed a motorist who had somehow found their way onto the course turning across the path of German rider Maximilian Schachmann.
“I didn’t know!” said the horrified driver afterwards.
It's been a few years since I was doing the fantasy scores, but any rider who has a DNS/DNF didn't get bonus points for a teammate winning. I've...
It looks more like a photo of a laptop screen to me. You see this quite a lot with cctv/dashcam footage from people not tech-savvy enough to get it...
Definitely contact the council- maybe play it as "somebody has blocked the bridleway " and push it onto them to investigate....
Most of the companies appear to have access to the rear via service roads, but their staff may have to use the car park to enable this.
Alpen cereal bars are quite hard to beat. Although Alpen have lopped off about an inch over the last few years. (i think its £1-2 for a box of 5 at...
Aren't Beryl Bikes hire bikes, to expect someone to be carrying a helmet around just in case they want to ride on one is a bit much surely.
I bought the silver/grey Argon 18 Nitrogen disc with Di2 recently. You never see them anywhere around London. I switched from a Cervelo S2 and...
And my final suggestion for the noise is worn pads. Fronts will wear out quicker than rears under proper braking technique, hence why you are...
<whoosh>
Wasn't Shula the village bicycle ?