Egan Bernal out of the Critérium du Dauphiné with two weeks to go to the start of the Tour de France

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
Thank you for the suggestion....
I think she is a bit clueless as to what she did ie endangering the cyclist....
I'd ignore it ! With no TRO (or whatever they call it) signed how can they even stop walkers?
I have to disagree. My Rapha gear is exactly the same size as my day to day wear - large. I'm not the smallest of fellows either to be fair and...
I had some nutter 2 or 3 years ago. I was waiting at a zebra in a narrow road and he decided it was best to stop next to me. As I pulled off, I...
Maybe! I see the sense in most of what you say, but they very obviously do not forego paint. The bikes are all 'Celeste' finished, which is painted...
My bad, sorry!
Halley's comet visits routinely. Just because the paths are cleared on a 10 year schedule doesn't make this a new project.
Great - aonother bunch of idiots grabbing some money for a pro-cycling, pro-green project to lok good wirthout really thinking it through properly...
Rover gone over? https://www.bournemouthecho.co.uk/news/18651404.car-overturns-following-...