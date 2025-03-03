Support road.cc

Live blog

“Extra Eyes has no vision”: Cyclists declare “no confidence” in police, after close-passing driver judged to be “showing consideration” by moving across white line; Leadout man gets relegated for celebrating Philipsen’s sprint win + more on the live blog

It’s March and that can only mean one thing — the spring classics season is in full swing! Adwitiya’s on your live blog host with all the cycling news, reactions and racing updates
Mon, Mar 03, 2025 10:02
“Extra Eyes has no vision”: Cyclists declare “no confidence” in police, after close-passing driver judged to be “showing consideration” by moving across white line; Leadout man gets relegated for celebrating Philipsen’s sprint win + more on the live blogClose passing driver judged to be "showing consideration" (@CampaignCycling on Twitter/X)
09:29
SaferEssexRoads Extra Eyes campaign
“Extra Eyes has no vision”: Cyclists declare “no confidence” in police, after close-passing driver is judged to be “showing consideration” by moving across white line

A cycling campaign has blasted the police force and declared that they have “no confidence” in their ability to protect cyclists after they judged a driver to be “showing consideration” just because they moved slightly to their right across the white line in what appears to be a shocking close pass.

Colchester Cycling Campaign, sharing pictures of the incident, wrote on social media: “According to Essex Police, ‘The driver is clearly showing consideration by moving out, across the centre white line.’

“Sadly, we have no confidence in Essex Police or Safer Essex Roads in protecting cyclists from careless and dangerous drivers. Extra Eyes has no vision.”

According to @essexpoliceuk.bsky.social "The driver is clearly showing consideration by moving out, across the centre white line". Sadly, we have no confidence in @essexpoliceuk.bsky.social or Safer Essex Roads Partnership in protecting cyclists from careless and dangerous drivers.

— Colchester Cycling Campaign (@colchestercycling.bsky.social) 2 March 2025 at 20:23

Extra Eyes is a road safety campaign launched by Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP), a joint initiative between various departments within the county, aimed at encouraging road users to capture footage and submit it to the team.

> “We must avoid encouraging risk taking or deliberate incitement for others to offend”: Heavily criticised road safety campaign stands by message to cyclists “proactively” seeking bad driving

On its website, the team says: “The increasing availability of mass market ‘on the go’ cameras mean more irresponsible, dangerous, and illegal road behaviour is being recorded in video form than ever before. Through ‘Extra Eyes’, this footage can be sent to us for review by an investigator within Road Policing at Essex Police.

“In appropriate cases, we will have no hesitation in taking positive action against offenders, using the evidence that you supply, providing it meets the criteria.

“Where appropriate, offenders will be offered a driver improvement course at their expense to educate them and ultimately improve their attitude towards driving. Where the criteria for one of these courses is not met, a fixed penalty notice or escalation to court proceedings may follow.”

Colchester Cycling Campaign shared another picture of a close passing driver and wrote: “Apparently the Mercedes driver is showing consideration but the driver of the Ford merited a course or conditional offer. Does this make sense to anyone?”

Close-passing driver

The news hasn’t been taken well by cyclists on social media, who have condemned the police’s actions. One person wrote: “Essex is my least favourite place to cycle. Roads are totally lawless and Essex Police are completely ineffectual. The Met area or Herts is better.”

Another person said: “It’s Essex. Neither Essex Highways nor Essex Police really give a shite about the safety of anyone cycling on their roads.”

> Near Miss of the Day 910: Cyclist "let down" by police response to shocking close pass by speeding driver

Yet another Bluesky user added: “That's not good enough, moving out slightly is not a consideration. Whoever makes these decisions and supports them is not fit to do the job and should resign. I’ve not reported anything for months, they are only interested in making excuses for dangerous drivers.”

The cyclist who goes by the online persona of ‘Chaponabike’ replied: “It’s a resource issue. Cheaper to send out a warning letter and hope the offending driver behaves themselves in future. The police don’t have the resource to pass all of this to the CPS,” to which Colchester Cycling Campaign responded saying: “We don't accept that. Changing the behaviour of drivers is far cheaper than dealing with the consequences.”

This isn’t the first time cyclists have been left disappointed with Essex Police’s decision-making in judging a close pass. In June last year, we featured one such rider on our Near Miss of the Day series, who was left “shaken” when a speeding driver overtook him before a traffic island.

He criticised the police for offering the offending driver the choice of points or a fine as punishment, saying: “I reported it to Essex Police as soon as I got home. After chasing for the result, they stated the driver will be offered the choice of a driving course or points and fine. 

“I felt let down by this and did write to them to complain about the outcome, but to date have not received a response.”

The Extra Eyes initiative also came under heavy criticism in April 2023, when SERP’s Twitter account replying to a question asking why one example of a cyclist's footage of a mobile phone-using driver would not be accepted, saying: “We accept these if they are reported by cyclists who record it in passing while on their commute but not from those who proactively seek out examples of poor driving.”

15:19
Surprise surprise! Mathieu van der Poel will start his road season tomorrow at Le Samyn

Alpecin-Deceuninck, after winning yesterday’s Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, will be looking to make it back-to-back wins, with the team’s star rider Mathieu van der Poel set to race on the road for the first time this year at Le Samyn.

The Dutch rider, fresh off the back of his heroic cross exploits, which saw him win every race he participated in, culminating in the brilliant winning performance at the world championships in Liévin, France, will be counting on himself to kickstart his season with a victory at the first classic in Wallonia, Belgium.

Van der Poel’s inclusion in the race comes as a surprise, due to the fact that Le Samyn wasn’t a part of his programme. In a social media post, the team had the rider saying: ““If the itch gets too strong, you just have to race!”

Thanks for the Monday motivation MvdP!

15:07
Kuurne–Brussels–Kuurne’s iconic steward has swapped his e-scooter for a seatless e-bike… and Philipsen seems to have taken a liking to it

A year after giving fans one of the coolest pro cycling videos of escorting last year’s winner Wout van Aert after the race while riding his e-scooter with the suave and nonchalance that’d put James Bond to shame, everyone’s favourite Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne steward is back!

And would you believe it, he’s swapped (read: upgraded) his e-scooter to an e-bike… a seatless one too, for some reason. And just like last year, he was the steward responsible for escorting the winner, recreating the same video.

But wait, there’s more! Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Jasper Philipsen, who won the race thanks to a superb leadout from Kaden Groves who was controversially relegated by the UCI for celebrating before finishing the race, seems to have taken a liking to the contraption, even taking it out for a spin.

14:53
Calls for Mallorca 312 cycling event to be cancelled over “abusive” road closures which “violate” locals’ rights to “enter or leave their homes” and turn island into a “theme park”
Mallorca descent

> Calls for Mallorca 312 cycling event to be cancelled over “abusive” road closures which “violate” locals’ rights to “enter or leave their homes” and turn island into a “theme park”

13:36
*Wholesome content alert* 9-year-old scales the 8.8% gradient Muur effortlessly… wearing trainers!

I know we often joke about riders getting younger and better a lot here, but this is just flat out impressive, brave… and so wholesome!

9-year-old Gioia has really put most of us cyclists to shame, climbing the Muur van Geraardsbergen, the penultimate climb in Saturday’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, before her idols would scale the famous steep, narrow road with cobblestones in Belgium — while wearing trainers!

As someone said, “These are the memories from your childhood you’ll cherish for the rest for your life…” For all we know, she could be climbing the Muur with the actual rainbow stripes, in little over a decade.

13:07
11:27
Kaden Groves at 2023 Santos Tour Down Under (by Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Kaden Groves becomes first victim of UCI’s rule to penalise riders for celebrating teammates’ win, as fans brand Kuurne–Brussels–Kuurne sprint decision “ridiculous”

You might remember that in January, it was reported that the UCI would be introducing a new rule that would see riders decelerating during a sprint and celebrating their teammates’ victory before crossing the line being slapped with a fine.

It hasn’t taken too long for such a scenario to unfold, and the sport’s governing body has responded with a yellow card, a relegation for Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Kaden Groves, and a fine of 500 Swiss francs.

The Australian sprinter and two-time points classification winner at the Vuelta was tasked with being the leadout man for Jasper Philipsen — a task he performed perfectly, sticking to the barriers and moving aside to help Philipsen get his first win of the season.

However, after the race, it was revealed that Groves was not only shown a yellow card, but also relegated form 10th position to 57th — a decision that has divided fans, with some calling it “ridiculous”, while others saying that the ultimate purpose of this rule is to ensure the peloton’s safety.

One person said: “It’s ridiculous, he’s not doing anything dangerous. If we do that, we might as well downgrade the winners to raise their arms in the sprints too,” but another fan thought: “When he raises his hand, he weaves slightly. The day when a guy impales himself at 60km/h in it, we will be very happy that the yellow card exists.”

The official wording for the new regulation from the UCI was: “Rider decelerating during a sprint and endangering other riders (knowingly staying within the line of other riders, celebrating in the bunch, talking on the radio or taking hands off handlebars while in the bunch).”

Another cycling fan said: “It is a difficult one to learn for riders as you’re on your limit and there’s a lot of emotion.” So maybe we can expect a few more of these as riders come to grips with the new rules…

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Cymru, and also likes to write about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Avatar
mdavidford | 3 hours ago
1 like

The Groves penalty looks fair enough to me - he doesn't swing far enough over before sitting up, and obstructs other riders (primarily the Trek rider) still trying to sprint behind him. The celebration is neither here nor there.

Avatar
mdavidford | 3 hours ago
5 likes

Seems to me Essex Police are completely correct - the driver has seen the cyclist and considered how far over they need to move to avoid scratching their car.

Avatar
brooksby | 3 hours ago
6 likes

"close-passing driver is judged to be “showing consideration” by moving across white line" - and yet is still waaay closer than 1.5 metres, I think.  Are Essex police basically saying, "Well, there was no collision so it's all good"? no

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to brooksby | 3 hours ago
6 likes

I've lost count of the number of times close passers with whom I've remonstrated have shouted, "I was over the line, I was over the line!" There is a huge lack of understanding of the fact that the average UK lane width is around 300 cm, a cyclist will be about 60 cm wide and riding to Highway Code recommendations 50 cm off the kerb/verge, leaving roughly 190 cm between their offside and the white line, meaning that to leave them the required 150 cm passing distance all but 40 cm of the car width must be in the oncoming lane, i.e. at an absolute minimum the nearside tyres should be touching the centreline. In my experience the majority of drivers appear to believe that if their offside wheels are over the centre line they must, by definition, have left enough space. Perhaps it's time safety campaigns stopped using well-intentioned illustrations of what 1.5 m looks like and simply start saying that if your left hand tyres aren't on the centreline then you are too close to the cyclist.

Avatar
AidanR replied to Rendel Harris | 2 hours ago
6 likes

I wonder if the advice should change so that the overtaking driver should be entirely in the other lane.

Avatar
wtjs replied to brooksby | 3 hours ago
5 likes

Are Essex police basically saying, "Well, there was no collision so it's all good"? 

Yes- that's exactly what they, along with most UK forces, are saying. If there is a collision (a police way of saying that the driver ploughed into the cyclist) then there's insufficient evidence to contradict the uninjured party's statement that the cyclist came out of nowhere, I didn't stand a chance, I'm a cyclist myself...

Avatar
mctrials23 replied to brooksby | 3 hours ago
4 likes

I think thats exactly what they are saying. "What are you whinging about, I didn't hit you" basically. 

Avatar
the little onion replied to mctrials23 | 2 hours ago
5 likes

mctrials23 wrote:

I think thats exactly what they are saying. "What are you whinging about, I didn't hit you" basically

 

whereas the whole point is that they didn't hit you this time

