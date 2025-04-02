Iconic London bike shop Brixton Cycles closes citing “rising costs and brutal economic climate”

Brixton Cycles, one of London’s most beloved independent bike shops, has announced that it will be shutting down as a result of “rising costs, a brutal economic climate, and a million other small battles”.

Cyclists had been concerned about the store’s operational capacity in recent months, many wondering if it was to close soon. Now, the worker-owned cooperative, known for its deep-rooted commitment to the cycling community, has confirmed the news in a statement on social media.

“It’s not easy to say this, but after years of keeping Brixton rolling, we’re closing our doors,” the iconic London bike shop wrote on Instagram. “Brixton Cycles wasn’t just a place to fix bikes—it was a labour of love, a community hangout, and a haven for anyone who believed in two wheels over four.

“We gave it everything. For years, we have been at the coalface, all the while trying to keep cycling accessible in a city that doesn’t always make it easy. But the truth is, between rising costs, a brutal economic climate, and a million other small battles, we just couldn’t make it work anymore. And while we never wanted to let anyone down, sometimes love and hustle just aren’t enough.

“Huge love to all the co op members past and more recent, customers, and friends who made the place what it was. You brought the vibes, the chaos, and the heart that made it special. The late-night repairs to disco music & beers, the chats over chain oil, the solidarity when times were tough—that stuff doesn’t disappear just because the shop does.”

The team concluded: “So yeah, this sucks. But keep riding, keep fixing and keep looking out for each other.”

Brixton Cycles has been a mainstay of London’s cycling community since opening its doors in 1983. It was a resilient example of the numerous co-operative bike shops that popped up all over the country in the 1980s, even winning London Cycling Campaign’s Best Small Bike Retailer award in 2014.

The original shop was in Coldharbour Lane, in the heart of Brixton, and the business stayed there until 2001 when it moved to Stockwell Road. The current premises were owned by Community Trust Housing (CTH), known for charging the shop less than the market rent, partly in return for the co-operative looking after the adjacent skatepark.

The shop had organised a number of fundraising events to continue its survival against the backdrop of a struggling cycling market and growing corporate ownership in the industry.

Brixton Cycles (credit: Brixton Cycles)

In 2015, over 800 backers helped Brixton Cycles surge the majority of the way towards its £40,000 funding goal in just a few days, with the shop also facing the looming threat of being torn down to make way for housing projects.

More recently, the shop had turned to another wave of crowdfunding last year after it was hit by a massive power outage in the final few weeks of 2023, costing the shop around £30,000 and bringing its worst financial year in the last two decades to a bitter end.

Brass Eye star Chris Morris had also urged the cycling community to “do what you can” to help the shop keep its lights on. “It’s a fantastic place. It’s a co-op, a community asset. Twenty-seven years ago, they built that,” he said, wearing a hi-vis cycling kit and helmet inside the Brixton Cycles shop, and pointing to a white, steel-framed bike with beautiful leather bar-tape and a Brooks saddle, along with mudguards and panniers.

He continued: “They’ve been looking after it ever since. Whenever I come to pick it up from a service, it's so well tuned, it's like a musical instrument. The idea that this place won't be here for at least another 40 years is upsetting… It’s wrong. So please, do what you can. And if you have already, thank you.”

Cyclists have expressed their dejection and disappointment at the news. One person wrote on social media: “Devastated. Brixton Cycles has played a huge part in my life as a cyclist, for almost 20 years,” while another said: “That’s really sad news. One of the last OGs in London and now it’s gone. Thanks for all your efforts guys.”

Ross Bailey commented: “Thank you for what you’ve done for cyclists in Brixton and beyond over many years. Always enjoyed getting items for my bike from Brixton Cycles over the last two decades. Sad as this is, you can be proud of the legacy.”

Another cyclist shared their experience — that we are sure is bound to resonate with many of those who visited the place: “Heartbreaking. You fixed my bike for cheap when I couldn’t afford more and kept me riding the same blooming bike for 18 years now. Love and thanks to Linx, G, and those that have moved on like Terry, Billy, and Barny. You’re all legends… It’s impressive you kept a co-op going over 40 years, and that’s something to treasure as well as mourn.”