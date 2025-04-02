Support road.cc

“Sports broadcaster moans about people doing sport. You couldn’t make it up”: ESPN presenter slammed for filming group of cyclists while driving and claiming “these monsters must be stopped”; Eddy Merckx jersey sold for £16,000 + more on the live blog

It’s lovely and sunny, there’s bike racing in Flanders, and Ryan Mallon’s back with your daily dose of cycling news, views, and nonsense on the Wednesday live blog. What more could you possibly want?
Wed, Apr 02, 2025 10:00
0
“Sports broadcaster moans about people doing sport. You couldn’t make it up”: ESPN presenter slammed for filming group of cyclists while driving and claiming “these monsters must be stopped”; Eddy Merckx jersey sold for £16,000 + more on the live blogSports broadcaster criticises group of cyclists for holding up traffic (Randy Scott, X)
08:08
Sports broadcaster criticises group of cyclists for holding up traffic (Randy Scott, X)
“Sports broadcaster moans about people doing sport. You couldn’t make it up”: ESPN presenter slammed for filming group of “sad” cyclists while driving and claiming “these monsters must be stopped”

Ever heard of Randy Scott?

No, I hadn’t either. But apparently, he’s an American sports broadcaster and the current anchor of ESPN’s flagship morning news programme SportsCenter – who, incidentally, wrote off his car after crashing into a concrete barrier on his way to work last June, escaping unharmed.

And over the last day or so, Scott has come under fire after he posted a video on Twitter of a group of cyclists riding single file on the road alongside the caption “These monsters must be stopped”.

In the video, which Scott appears to have filmed on his phone while driving behind the group, the ESPN host says: “15mph behind this sad suburban peloton. Everyone just has to adjust their day, while they’re out doing their midlife crisis. And now we’re doing 10mph! Now we’re doing 10. Thanks fellas, appreciate it.”

It’s fair to say that Scott’s at the wheel running commentary of a local group ride hasn’t gone down too well in the comments. Not that the broadcaster was willing to take any constructive criticism on the chin, however.

“Oh no. You had to share the road,” replied Matt De Lancey, prompting Scott to hit back: “What share, friend? It’s a total box out.”

“Let’s hate on dudes who aren’t using the entire road, trying to better themselves, and enjoying fellowship with their friends all because it costs Randy five to ten extra minutes,” noted OTC.

“Keep up with traffic while they better themselves and enjoy fellowship. Not too much to ask, friend,” Scott responded, with what I assume he imagined was a coherent, logical argument.

Sports broadcaster criticises group of cyclists for holding up traffic (Randy Scott, X)

“We have adequate infrastructure for bicycles in Europe, named cycle lanes,” Pinkman suggested this morning. “Maybe it’s the road infrastructure that's the problem. What do you want them to do? They are outside doing sports.”

“Just travel at least half the speed limit, that’s all,” Scott replied, again demonstrating his clear lack of cycling knowledge. “And you’re right, they’re not breaking any laws.”

“God forbid you have to wait for 30 seconds until it’s safe to pass,” added Dave.

“They are allowed to use the road you petulant dipshit,” said Maddox. “You know what isn’t allowed? Using your cell phone while driving. Maybe put the phone away and pass them like you would any other car, dumbass.”

But when another user told Scott to “put the phone away while driving”, he claimed that he wasn’t holding the phone and – once again, bizarrely – replied: “Could you not see the speedometer, friend? My vehicle was travelling 10mph because of the Tour de Suburbia holding up traffic.”

Sports broadcaster criticises group of cyclists for holding up traffic (Randy Scott, X)

“Good job on using your platform to encourage aggressive driving around cyclists, Randy. Stupid post,” concluded Ron.

Meanwhile, others were also dismayed at the notion of a sports broadcaster taking to Twitter to disparage people taking part in a sport.

“A sports broadcaster moans about people doing sport. You couldn’t make it up,” wrote the Yeah But Cyclist account.

“Sports broadcasters aren’t keen on increasing participation, only perpetuating the same tired discussions for sofa fans,” agreed Dan.

I wonder whether he’ll keep up his belligerent stance on cycling during his Monday morning show if Matteo Jorgenson manages to win the Tour of Flanders this weekend?

Or maybe by “monsters” needing be stopped, he’s actually referring to Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar? It all makes sense now…

09:01
Eddy Merckx’s signed 1971 rainbow jersey fetches £16,000 at auction - £15,000 over estimate – after bidding war between cycling club presidents

We’re now deep into Belgian cycling’s annual holy week, so it’s only fair that one of the sport’s holy relics has made the headlines, after selling for an eye-watering sum of money at auction.

AZ Auction, a Brussels-based auctioneer, announced yesterday that a world champion’s rainbow jersey, worn by Eddy Merckx in 1971 and signed by the legendary Belgian, was sold for a whopping €19,200 (around £16,000).

In 1971, Merckx, then at the height of his imperial period, won his second world title, outsprinting Felice Gimondi at the finish in Mendrisio after forging clear with the Italian on the hilly Swiss circuit.

Eddy Merckx wins 1971 world road race title, Mendrisio

That world championships win capped off another stunning year for the Belgian, following his third Tour de France win and victories at Paris-Nice, Milan-Sanremo, Omloop, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Dauphiné Libéré, and later that autumn at the Tour of Lombardy.

The rainbow jersey put up for auction this week was worn by Merckx, then riding for Molteni, following his worlds win and, according to the auctioneer, was originally acquired during a charity auction in 1990 by “another great Belgian champion” and contemporary of the Cannibal, who wished to remain anonymous.

Eddy Merckx world champion's jersey, 1971 (AZ Auction)

The jersey was originally slated to sell for somewhere between €1,000 and €2,000 – but this is Belgium and Eddy Merckx after all, and a bidding war between two sports club presidents saw the price soar to an astronomical €19,200 before the hammer fell.

As much as I’d love to hang that beauty up on the wall of the spare room, I think I would bowed out of that one pretty quickly.

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

