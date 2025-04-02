“Sports broadcaster moans about people doing sport. You couldn’t make it up”: ESPN presenter slammed for filming group of cyclists while driving and claiming “these monsters must be stopped”; Eddy Merckx jersey sold for £16,000 + more on the live blog

Ever heard of Randy Scott?

No, I hadn’t either. But apparently, he’s an American sports broadcaster and the current anchor of ESPN’s flagship morning news programme SportsCenter – who, incidentally, wrote off his car after crashing into a concrete barrier on his way to work last June, escaping unharmed.

And over the last day or so, Scott has come under fire after he posted a video on Twitter of a group of cyclists riding single file on the road alongside the caption “These monsters must be stopped”.

In the video, which Scott appears to have filmed on his phone while driving behind the group, the ESPN host says: “15mph behind this sad suburban peloton. Everyone just has to adjust their day, while they’re out doing their midlife crisis. And now we’re doing 10mph! Now we’re doing 10. Thanks fellas, appreciate it.”

These monsters must be stopped 🚲 ❌ pic.twitter.com/0vLd9EnGPp — Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) March 31, 2025

It’s fair to say that Scott’s at the wheel running commentary of a local group ride hasn’t gone down too well in the comments. Not that the broadcaster was willing to take any constructive criticism on the chin, however.

“Oh no. You had to share the road,” replied Matt De Lancey, prompting Scott to hit back: “What share, friend? It’s a total box out.”

“Let’s hate on dudes who aren’t using the entire road, trying to better themselves, and enjoying fellowship with their friends all because it costs Randy five to ten extra minutes,” noted OTC.

“Keep up with traffic while they better themselves and enjoy fellowship. Not too much to ask, friend,” Scott responded, with what I assume he imagined was a coherent, logical argument.

“We have adequate infrastructure for bicycles in Europe, named cycle lanes,” Pinkman suggested this morning. “Maybe it’s the road infrastructure that's the problem. What do you want them to do? They are outside doing sports.”

“Just travel at least half the speed limit, that’s all,” Scott replied, again demonstrating his clear lack of cycling knowledge. “And you’re right, they’re not breaking any laws.”

“God forbid you have to wait for 30 seconds until it’s safe to pass,” added Dave.

“They are allowed to use the road you petulant dipshit,” said Maddox. “You know what isn’t allowed? Using your cell phone while driving. Maybe put the phone away and pass them like you would any other car, dumbass.”

But when another user told Scott to “put the phone away while driving”, he claimed that he wasn’t holding the phone and – once again, bizarrely – replied: “Could you not see the speedometer, friend? My vehicle was travelling 10mph because of the Tour de Suburbia holding up traffic.”

“Good job on using your platform to encourage aggressive driving around cyclists, Randy. Stupid post,” concluded Ron.

Meanwhile, others were also dismayed at the notion of a sports broadcaster taking to Twitter to disparage people taking part in a sport.

“A sports broadcaster moans about people doing sport. You couldn’t make it up,” wrote the Yeah But Cyclist account.

“Sports broadcasters aren’t keen on increasing participation, only perpetuating the same tired discussions for sofa fans,” agreed Dan.

I wonder whether he’ll keep up his belligerent stance on cycling during his Monday morning show if Matteo Jorgenson manages to win the Tour of Flanders this weekend?

Or maybe by “monsters” needing be stopped, he’s actually referring to Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar? It all makes sense now…