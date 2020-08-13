Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Infrastructure
Hammersmith Bridge (copyright Simon MacMichael)

Breaking News: West London's Hammersmith Bridge now closed to cyclists and pedestrians

Bridge has been closed to motor vehicles since April 2019 due to structural concerns
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Aug 13, 2020 20:03
0

West London’s Hammersmith Bridge, closed since April last year to motor vehicles, has been shut to cyclists and pedestrians this evening due to fears over the safety of the Victorian structure.

Local businesses have told road.cc that they were warned of the closure at around 1pm today by Hammersmith & Fulham Council, with barriers shut at around 4.45pm to prevent people, whether on bike or on foot, from crossing.

One cycle commuter who uses the bridge each day on his commute from Teddington to Mayfair and back, told road.cc he will now have to find an alternate route.

Others lifted their bikes over the fences that are now blocking off the bridge, which links Hammersmith to Barnes and is a landmark on the annual Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race.

The closest road bridges either side of Hammersmith Bridge are Putney Bridge to the east and Chiswick Bridge to the west, although for cyclists headed in that direction, they can also carry their bikes up and down the steps and use the footbridge that runs along Barnes railway bridge.

Transport for London (TfL) has previously indicated that it supports installing a temporary bridge for cyclists and walkers while Hammersmith Bridge is repaired, but rejected an alternative proposal for a bridge for motor vehicles to be installed alongside the existing structure while works are carried out.

The Grade II listed suspension bridge, which was opened in 1887, was closed last year after cracks were discovered in the pedestals which support it.

Since then, the bridge which links Hammersmith & Fulham on the north bank of the river with Barnes in the Borough of Richmond upon Thames on the south side, has only been open to cyclists and pedestrians – until this evening.

More to follow.

Hammersmith Bridge
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments