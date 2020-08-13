Breaking News: West London's Hammersmith Bridge now closed to cyclists and pedestrians

West London’s Hammersmith Bridge, closed since April last year to motor vehicles, has been shut to cyclists and pedestrians this evening due to fears over the safety of the Victorian structure.

Local businesses have told road.cc that they were warned of the closure at around 1pm today by Hammersmith & Fulham Council, with barriers shut at around 4.45pm to prevent people, whether on bike or on foot, from crossing.

One cycle commuter who uses the bridge each day on his commute from Teddington to Mayfair and back, told road.cc he will now have to find an alternate route.

Others lifted their bikes over the fences that are now blocking off the bridge, which links Hammersmith to Barnes and is a landmark on the annual Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race.

The closest road bridges either side of Hammersmith Bridge are Putney Bridge to the east and Chiswick Bridge to the west, although for cyclists headed in that direction, they can also carry their bikes up and down the steps and use the footbridge that runs along Barnes railway bridge.

Transport for London (TfL) has previously indicated that it supports installing a temporary bridge for cyclists and walkers while Hammersmith Bridge is repaired, but rejected an alternative proposal for a bridge for motor vehicles to be installed alongside the existing structure while works are carried out.

The Grade II listed suspension bridge, which was opened in 1887, was closed last year after cracks were discovered in the pedestals which support it.

Since then, the bridge which links Hammersmith & Fulham on the north bank of the river with Barnes in the Borough of Richmond upon Thames on the south side, has only been open to cyclists and pedestrians – until this evening.

More to follow.