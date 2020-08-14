Orro reveals 2021 Venturi range with fully internal routing

Orro has given its Venturi aero road bike a new front end for 2021, with all the gear cables and brake hoses now being routed internally. The design is versatile enough to allow use with a vast number of different components.

The Venturi was already an exceptionally good bike. When Stu reviewed the 2020 model, he said, "Orro has quite simply nailed it with the Venturi Ultegra Di2 Wind 400. Comfort, speed, handling, feedback and stiffness – you can have it all. And the icing on the cake? It's a looker too!"

Read our review of the Orro Venturi Ultegra Di2 Wind 400 2020

Although the cables and hoses ran mainly internally, they were external between the handlebar and the down tube and fork crown. The cycling world has now decided that fully internal cable routing is the way forward – especially on aero bikes – and Orro has obliged with a very neat design.

Some bikes with fully internal cable routing are designed with specific handlebar/stems in mind, but Orro gives you loads of versatility, allowing you to swap neatly between a whole lot of different components.

This model, for example, uses FSA/Vision's ACR (Aero Cable Routing) system which has been around for about 18 months now (you can just about make out a white FSA logo which will be black on final versions of this bike). Various ACR components are available – both separate handlebars and stems, and combined bar/stems (like the Metron 5D ACR Integrated).

This video shows all you need to know about how ACR works.

Standard versions of the Venturi use the FSA ACR system but Tailor Made models are fitted with a handlebar and stem from BlkTec and a Token Cable Box headset system (below).

The hoses are routed through the stem, then into two-part interlocking headset spacers, and then through a compression ring with multiple access ports. Again, it's easiest if you just watch the video...

Although none of the new models use it, the frame is also compatible with Deda's new DCR system (below), which is a different design, although it does essentially the same thing.

Plus, you could use a standard handlebar and stem with a system like this (below).

The cables run externally from the end of the handlebar tape to the specially designed Token headset bearing cover, where they duck inside. It's not as neat as a fully internal system but, on the other hand, there's less cable showing than on a more traditional setup.

All of this is possible because Orro has switched to 1 1/2 inch headset bearings at both the top and bottom of the head tube, so there's more space to play with inside. The increased diameter is also intended to increase stiffness (we've not yet ridden the updated Venturi so we can't comment on the performance).

Why might you want to choose between different internal cable routing systems? FSA's ACR components have a -6° stem angle, for example, but if that isn't what you want, you could go for a Deda's Vinci DCR system and a -17° stem for a totally different setup.

Like Orro's Gold STC, the Venturi frame uses spread tow carbon from Sigmatex for stiffness and lightness (get details on spread tow carbon here).

The distinctive weave is visible on the top tube here...

And on the inside of the chainstays here...

Finishes

Orro has always paid huge attention to finishes, and that remains the case; they are excellent across the whole range.

The Orro Venturi is available in stealth black with iridescent decals (the main pic at top of the page), gloss black with gold decals (above), and red with silver decals (below, and higher up the page).

The iridescent decals are apparently very difficult to get right. It's also hard to get the iridescence across in a photograph, but you can just about get the idea in the pic below – the colour changes when seen from different angles. Well, you know what iridescent means! There's a whole lot of sparkle in those decals.

The Orro logos have now migrated from the top and bottom of the down tube to a more conventional position on the sides, a change that was introduced to the Gold STC last year.

There's even a little logo on the back of the integrated fork crown of the Venturi that's only visible when you turn the wheel. It's a cool detail

Models

The 2021 Orro Venturi will be available in several standard options, including SRAM builds for the first time.

Here they are in ascending price order:

• Venturi STC Ultegra Racing 400 £2,699.99

• Venturi STC Campagnolo Chorus £3,399.99

• Venturi STC Ultegra Di2 Racing 400 £3,499.99

• Venturi STC Ultegra Tailor Made £3,599.99

• Venturi STC Ultegra Di2 Tailor Made £4,399.99

• Venturi STC SRAM Force AXS Tailor Made £4,599.99

• Venturi STC Campagnolo Super Record EPS Tailor Made £5,999.99

• Venturi STC SRAM Red eTap AXS Tailor Made £6,499.99

Stock should be in the UK from early September.

Get more info on the entire Orro Venturi range at www.orrobikes.com.