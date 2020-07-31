16-year-old arrested after cyclist's altercation with four car occupants; Pimlico Plumbers edit "cycle fascists" rant; Islington protest against LTNs; 'Road rat' Facebook post backfires; Everesting record smashed (plus bike check) + more on the live blog

To all the cycle fascists and their TFL pals who think they know how to run my business: https://t.co/s2B8yAePtH pic.twitter.com/hkkPRst4Y0 — Pimlico (@PimlicoPlumbers) July 30, 2020

Why the hell would you tweet something as asinine as this? And I'm your customer! You obviously want me to swap my bicycle for a 4x4, because that's really going to reduce traffic. — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 30, 2020

I am one of your customers and I will never use your business again. — Jo Rigby (@Jo_Earlsfield) July 30, 2020

In an, erm, 'bold' move that appears to have ruffled a couple of high profile feathers, the owner of the London plumbing company has took the time to commission the above image accompanied by an extraordinary rant against cycle lanes. It says:

"I’ve had enough of cycle fascists whining about their precious road space when what they really want is to run all non-cycles off the road; and I’m also sick of the bike bureaucrats who have taken over TFL, and who as we speak are painting great swathes of Central London's roads blue, making it next to impossible to run any kind of service business.

"Businesses like mine, and many others that rely on the transport of large amounts of equipment, tools and goods about the city cannot operate on bicycles. It is a ridiculous proposition. Any fool can figure out it doesn't work. And please don't tell me to get a cargo bike because unless they are the size of a van or a lorry and can be made secure they are exactly as useful as a chocolate teapot.

"London is a city of commerce but that cannot continue if we hand the roads to these freeloading helmet heroes who believe they have a god given right to the roads to the detriment of all other users.

"The level of stupidity at play here is unbelievable. But then we are dealing with people who care about nobody but themeslves (sic) and where they can go, at the expense of their fellow Londoners, in their precious blue bike lanes."

The person behind the Pimlico Plumbers Twitter account claimed they actually have "nothing against" cyclists, replying to one comment: "As a cyclist there's no animosity towards you here & as a customer the issue is that increasingly we cannot get to you in reasonable time because of jams caused by allocation of space for cycle lanes that are often empty."

Anyone wanna tell them?

1/ I have some sympathy with your view that focusing on commercial vehicle emissions - which comprise just 16% of land transport emissions - is a bit of a red herring, but when twice the average number of cyclists have been killed over lockdown, this comes across very crass. — Cllr Jon Burke (@jonburkeUK) July 31, 2020