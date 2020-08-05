Rider breaks three Cross England records in one ride; Geraint Thomas hints at Ineos' new Tour de France Jersey; He's also got a new line of coffee, the busy lad; Trump does something good; Jennifer Anniston gifted $12K Chanel bike; & more

The records (pending ratification) fell last weekend when Craig rode from the Western border of England, over to the East coast and then back again, all in one day, four hours and ten seconds.

The effort was enough to break the West to East, East to West and West-East-West World Ultracycling Association Cross England records with Craig smashing the there and back record by over 24 hours.

Craig says that "setting off at 10am Saturday just outside Kington in Hereford I rode to Lowestoft in 12:47 where the previous record was 15:44." A quick 30-minute break was all that was needed before Craig was on his way back, riding the return leg in 14:50. Craig says that his slower time on the return leg wasn't due to fatigue, but caused by "headwinds and a lot more climbing than on the way out." The previous record was 1d:18h:22.

You can see Craig's ride here. The key question, though; Is it on Strava?

We might have to find you some road.cc socks, Craig!