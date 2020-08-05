Support road.cc

Rider breaks three Cross England records in one ride; Geraint Thomas hints at Ineos' new Tour de France Jersey; He's also got a new line of coffee, the busy lad; Trump does something good; Jennifer Anniston gifted $12K Chanel bike; & more

Liam Cahill is in control of Wednesday's live blog for the morning, before Jack Sexty takes over after lunch...
Wed, Aug 05, 2020 09:31
9
Craig Nilsson Across England record
10:35
Craig Nilsson breaks three World Ultracycling Association records in one ride
Craig Nilsson Across England record

The records (pending ratification) fell last weekend when Craig rode from the Western border of England, over to the East coast and then back again, all in one day, four hours and ten seconds.

The effort was enough to break the West to East, East to West and West-East-West World Ultracycling Association Cross England records with Craig smashing the there and back record by over 24 hours.

Craig says that "setting off at 10am Saturday just outside Kington in Hereford I rode to Lowestoft in 12:47 where the previous record was 15:44." A quick 30-minute break was all that was needed before Craig was on his way back, riding the return leg in 14:50. Craig says that his slower time on the return leg wasn't due to fatigue, but caused by "headwinds and a lot more climbing than on the way out." The previous record was 1d:18h:22.

You can see Craig's ride here. The key question, though; Is it on Strava?

We might have to find you some road.cc socks, Craig!

08:40
Jenifer Anniston prefers the Chanel bike to the S-Works SL7

Apparently, the Friends actress was given the $12,000 Chanel town bike like the one above, by a co-star. The bike features a suspension saddle, a frame-mounted pump, mudguards and a pannier rack too. 

On that pannier rack, you'll find a collection of Channel bags which we're guessing is where most of the $12,000 is going. For that, you could have the new S-Works SL7, the new Trek Emonda, or even a properly good eBike.

08:09
Donald Trump has *checks notes* done something good
Trump signs Great American Outdoors Act Credit White House

Trump has signed the Great American Outdoors act into law, meaning that $900million will go to the Land and Water Conservation Fund annually. American cyclists are set to benefit from more trail maintenance along with the creation of new trails.

Despite pulling out of the Paris Agreement and vocally denouncing climate change evidence, Trump said that "from an environmental standpoint and from just the beauty of our country standpoint, there hasn’t been anything like this since Teddy Roosevelt, I suspect.” 

So at least he was humble about it.

08:01
Geraint also has a new espresso range
geraint thomas ineos 2020

One coffee company to spot the addiction that cyclists have to their products is Pact Coffee, an ethical producer of speciality coffee. They've signed up the Tour de France winner as an ambassador and he's put his name against a dark roast profile coffee, presumably being a fan of a strong cuppa.

The limited-edition Geraint Thomas ‘Gran Fondo Espresso’ blend is now available in select UK coffee shops and cycle cafes. Pact customers will be able to buy Gran Fondo Espresso direct from pactcoffee.com from 17th August. A 250g bag of Gran Fondo Espresso costs £11.95.

Pact says that the "Gran Fondo Espresso has a zesty profile, which is balanced with a dark chocolate flavour that gives it a stronger roast. The beans for the blend are grown at the Buenos Aires farm in Colombia, and the Remera Washing Station farm in Rwanda and the blend is best served as a classic Italian 5oz cappuccino."

Geraint Thomas commented: “Coffee and caffeine play such a pivotal role in how I train for events, on race days, and how I like to kick back and recover, so becoming a brand ambassador for Pact is a natural fit. Pact isn’t just a leading speciality coffee provider, the work it does with farmers and growers really resonated with me and being able to create my own coffee blend with the company’s experts gave me great insight into just how impactful a single cup of coffee can be.”

Thanks, Geraint, I'll take one now and keep them coming, please!

www.pactcoffee.com

07:54
Can you tell what it is yet?

We're guessing that Ineos has gone for the menacing look with their new TdF kit to replicate the Grenadier 4x4 that gives them their name change.

Geraint Thomas gave us a peek at the new kit yesterday. I'm getting tasting notes of Aqua Blue Sports, Sky 2010 and a faint aftertaste of Alpecin Fenix. It's certainly a return to the mostly black design that the Sky/Ineos team has favoured over the years.

You can't go wrong with a little black number, after all.

