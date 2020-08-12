First Dutch-style roundabout closed for repairs after driver ploughs into zebra crossing beacon; Cycling group 'dismayed' by council's grant bid; E-bikes 'fastest-growing bike category'; Richmond Park row cont'd + more on the live blog

Awarded to TfGM from The London Marathon Charitable Trust, the grant will be used to support around 10,000 people in up to 60 communities across Greater Manchester to get more active and use sustainable transport.

There will be a particular emphasis on women, children and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) groups, say TfGM, citing research that shows 69% of frequent cyclists are men, and 74% of people from ethnic minority groups across 12 UK cities and towns don't cycle at all.

Chris Boardman, Greater Manchester’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, commented: “This money will enable us to reach out to thousands more people across Greater Manchester, enabling them to fit walking and cycling into their daily lives and to enjoy the many benefits that go alongside it.

“Alongside temporary infrastructure in response to the coronavirus pandemic, we are building the UK’s largest cycling and walking network. The Bee Network will deliver more than 1,800 miles of routes, linking every area of Greater Manchester. Inspiring people to walk or cycle for everyday journeys is a huge part of the puzzle and we are incredibly grateful to The London Marathon Charitable Trust for supporting us to make this a reality.”