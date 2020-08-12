Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

First Dutch-style roundabout closed for repairs after driver ploughs into zebra crossing beacon; Cycling group 'dismayed' by council's grant bid; E-bikes 'fastest-growing bike category'; Richmond Park row cont'd + more on the live blog

Welcome to your midweek live blog, with Jack Sexty providing your lead coverage and Simon MacMichael chipping in this evening
Wed, Aug 12, 2020 10:18
3
dutch roundabout cambridge - via cambridgeshire council.PNG
13:17
Transport for Greater Manchester nets £1 million grant to get more people from BAME groups cycling
transport for greater manchester cycle training - via tfgm

Awarded to TfGM from The London Marathon Charitable Trust, the grant will be used to support around 10,000 people in up to 60 communities across Greater Manchester to get more active and use sustainable transport.

There will be a particular emphasis on women, children and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) groups, say TfGM, citing research that shows 69% of frequent cyclists are men, and 74% of people from ethnic minority groups across 12 UK cities and towns don't cycle at all. 

Chris Boardman, Greater Manchester’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, commented: “This money will enable us to reach out to thousands more people across Greater Manchester, enabling them to fit walking and cycling into their daily lives and to enjoy the many benefits that go alongside it.

“Alongside temporary infrastructure in response to the coronavirus pandemic, we are building the UK’s largest cycling and walking network. The Bee Network will deliver more than 1,800 miles of routes, linking every area of Greater Manchester. Inspiring people to walk or cycle for everyday journeys is a huge part of the puzzle and we are incredibly grateful to The London Marathon Charitable Trust for supporting us to make this a reality.”    

13:09
This is how you do a cycle lane

This new route in Dublin got a big thumbs-up from the 'product testers'... why can't it all be like this? 

12:34
Free secure cycle parking opens in London's Carnaby shopping quarter

The Carnaby Bike Hub is "inspired answer to bike parking woes in town", with an open-door policy and space for 50 bikes on double-decking racks. There's 24/7 security and CCTV, but of course Carnaby London say you'll still need to bring a lock when you drop your bike off. 

12:09
Richmond Park: progress or a disappointment?

Many are angry that the Royal Parks are allowing any traffic back in after a car-free summer... but then again, it's progress on what things were like before the lockdown. Royal Parks say they are "excited to be taking the first step"; however yesterday London Cycling Campaign said they have made a “reckless and drastic” move by allowing motor vehicles back in, including the notorious 'rat-running road between Kingston Gate and Richmond Gate that will be open to through traffic at all times. 

11:59
Have you took to 'commuting' to keep some work/life balance?

It's something that environmental psychologist and friend of road.cc Dr Ian Walker has adopted to '​overcome the lack of home-work boundaries' - have you managed something similar while home working, or do you have a different strategy?

12:33
11:42
MP does a cycle tour of his constituency to talk to mark Shop Local Week

Hugh Merriman MP is riding around his Bexhill and Battle constituency to talk to business owners on Shop Local Week, an event organised by the government to help local businesses rebuild from the pandemic by encouraging shoppers to visit their local high street.

11:31
You can now buy Deceuninck Quick-Step back-to-school equipment
quick-step back to school.PNG

If your little one just loves professional cycling (or you want them to love professional cycling) then Quick-Step's Wolfpack Back To School package includes a lunchbox, pencil case and notebook for them to go back to their socially distanced classes with. Priced at 30 euros, it's available on the team's website now. 

10:07
UK's first Dutch-style roundabout forced to close for repairs... because it was damaged by a driver

Featuring an inner ring for motor traffic, an outer ring for cyclists and priority for pedestrians at each exit, the roundabout was officially opened earlier this month on Fendon Road in Cambridge, and is considered the first of its kind in the UK. Unfortunately it wasn't in use very long before a problem arose, in the form of a driver who hit a Belisha beacon and failed to stop.

The incident happened before the roundabout opened on 30th July and has been used without issue since, but it's now being repaired by the council and expected to open again at some point today. A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire County Council commented: "This accident happened 12 days ago before the roundabout opened. A car collided with a Belisha beacon column, causing it to lean slightly. The driver failed to stop at the scene.

"There have been no accidents at the new roundabout since it opened on July 31."

09:27
E-bikes are the fastest-growing bike category, according to new Halfords report
halfords fastest growing categories - via halfords.PNG

The report from Halfords focussed on Google search results, finding that in the UK there had been a 47% increase in the number of searches for terms such as 'electric bike' and 'e-bike' in 2020 so far. Across Europe, general searches for bikes increased by half a million, and e-bikes are considered the fastest growing bike category. 

Buoyed by a bike boom during the pandemic, demand for road bikes also appears to be on the up, with searches for road bikes increasing from 28,000 to 51,000 from 2019 to 2020 in the UK. Halfords added that this "might be due to the country's lockdown and people's desire to exercise by bike when allowed".

08:53
York Cycle Campaign 'dismayed' by council's £850,000 bid for Emergency Active Travel Fund cash
york - via wikimedia commons.PNG

City of York Council said earlier this week they were applying to the government's Emergency Active Travel Fund to create more space for cycling and walking; however according to York Cycle Campaign, it's likely the bid could be ignored because many of the plans don't meet the criteria. 

The council say their action plan includes improvements to major A-roads, improved signage, a new crossing in the city centre and cycling and numerous walking links... but York Cycle Campaign said they were "dismayed". 

A spokesperson told York Press: “Although this is a nice list of measures, the majority of them fail to meet the criteria set by the Government, and risk York losing out on much of the £850,000 on offer to the city.

“The measures are not connected, lack any strategic vision and fail to demonstrate the kind of ambition that our city needs to have.”

Deputy council leader Councillor Andy D’Agorne defended the plans, commenting: “A long list of measures was prioritised against the fund’s criteria, the potential for the scheme to be delivered by the end of the financial year and agreed on by the council’s executive. 

“We consider that we have proposed an ambitious list of measures which will be deliverable quickly together with further complementary measures to be delivered using a further £600,000 of council transport funding in 2021/22.

“We will continue to work with the Cycle Campaign and other stakeholders to ensure that the most effective schemes are delivered to encourage more people to cycle and walk in the city.”

In June, the government asked councils to be "more ambitious" with their proposals for the first tranche of funding, adding: “Where authorities have received less than their indicative allocations, this is due to their proposals being less aligned with the objectives of the fund than those of other authorities.”

Bids that include segregated routes that are linked correctly are more likely to receive larger portions of the money set aside for the Emergency Active Travel Fund; whereas the government are likely to restrict cash going to councils who propose poorly connected routes, or cycle lanes marked by paint with no extra protective measures. 

08:42
Cycling proficiency test = exam upgrade

It's a better metric than what's suggested so far, to be fair. 

08:22
Police appeal for information after 71-year-old cyclist found in the road with serious injuries
barnsley a-road - via google streetview.PNG

Emergency services were called at around 10am yesterday where the cyclist was found seriously injured on the A635 Doncaster Road in Barnsley - he was taken to Northern General Hospital for treatment. 

Police say they believe the man was involved in a collision, and are looking for the driver of a silver/grey coloured estate car with tinted windows and dark coloured wheels to come forward, as it's believe the vehicle was in the area at the time. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 319 of 11 of August 2020.

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

Latest Comments