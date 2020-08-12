First Dutch-style roundabout closed for repairs after driver ploughs into zebra crossing beacon; Cycling group 'dismayed' by council's grant bid; E-bikes 'fastest-growing bike category'; Richmond Park row cont'd + more on the live blog

City of York Council said earlier this week they were applying to the government's Emergency Active Travel Fund to create more space for cycling and walking; however according to York Cycle Campaign, it's likely the bid could be ignored because many of the plans don't meet the criteria.
The council say their action plan includes improvements to major A-roads, improved signage, a new crossing in the city centre and cycling and numerous walking links... but York Cycle Campaign said they were "dismayed".
A spokesperson told York Press: “Although this is a nice list of measures, the majority of them fail to meet the criteria set by the Government, and risk York losing out on much of the £850,000 on offer to the city.
“The measures are not connected, lack any strategic vision and fail to demonstrate the kind of ambition that our city needs to have.”
Deputy council leader Councillor Andy D’Agorne defended the plans, commenting: “A long list of measures was prioritised against the fund’s criteria, the potential for the scheme to be delivered by the end of the financial year and agreed on by the council’s executive.
“We consider that we have proposed an ambitious list of measures which will be deliverable quickly together with further complementary measures to be delivered using a further £600,000 of council transport funding in 2021/22.
“We will continue to work with the Cycle Campaign and other stakeholders to ensure that the most effective schemes are delivered to encourage more people to cycle and walk in the city.”
In June, the government asked councils to be "more ambitious" with their proposals for the first tranche of funding, adding: “Where authorities have received less than their indicative allocations, this is due to their proposals being less aligned with the objectives of the fund than those of other authorities.”
Bids that include segregated routes that are linked correctly are more likely to receive larger portions of the money set aside for the Emergency Active Travel Fund; whereas the government are likely to restrict cash going to councils who propose poorly connected routes, or cycle lanes marked by paint with no extra protective measures.