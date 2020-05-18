Mo Salah's innocent cycling photo turns into helmet row; Comedy road rage punch-up between cyclist and driver caught on camera; Wiggo's new look; Cyclist's number plate; Olympic champs launch coffee brand + more on the live blog

5 Rings Coffee is described as "a sustainable and ethical 'third wave' coffee brand", and is the brainchild of Rio 2016 gold medallists Callum Skinner, Owain Doull and Philip Hindes. Here they are with their medals just so ya know...

Hindes comments: "The journey for 5 Rings began way back in 2012 when, as we developed a lasting friendship through our international travels in professional cycling, we would, without fail, go on the hunt for great coffee. In our cycling careers, we were fortunate to have reached the pinnacle of any athlete's profession by becoming Olympic champions. We've also been fortunate to share many memories and stories which, we believe, coffee is all about. Coffee is so much more than a drink - it brings people together to socialise and discuss the good, the bad and the ugly of life.



"By launching our company today, we are aiming to contribute to the greater good of the coffee community, bringing world class and sustainably-sourced coffee to the UK and international market. We are looking forward to starting this journey."

5 Rings say that due to coronavirus they are currently unable to sell ground coffee, so launch with two whole bean varieties priced at £7.99 and £8.49 - the website is here.

Skinner appears to be a particularly busy chap at the moment, having launched the Rear View cycling glasses on Kickstarter last week and continuing in his position as a BOA athlete rep for Global Athlete.