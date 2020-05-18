Back to news
news
Live blog

Mo Salah's innocent cycling photo turns into helmet row; Comedy road rage punch-up between cyclist and driver caught on camera; Wiggo's new look; Cyclist's number plate; Olympic champs launch coffee brand + more on the live blog

Jack Sexty in charge of your live blog as we start a new week, with Simon MacMichael taking over for the evening update
Mon, May 18, 2020 09:31
21
13:23
Have you seen Wiggo's new look yet?
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Groundhog Day #lockdown

A post shared by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) on

Sir Bradders delighted Rangers supporters while revealing his new bearded, shaven-headed look over the weekend. His followers were almost unanimous in their appreciation of the new look while, understandably, they were split over his choice of vintage football shirt. Yesterday he followed up with a slightly more neutral piece of 90's sportswear... 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No eyes on me 👀 #evening #lockdown

A post shared by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) on

11:33
Gordon Ramsay takes a swipe at Cornish locals who took issue with him riding too far from his (second) home
gordon ramsay 20th april 2020 - via Gordon Ramsay on Instagram.PNG

A UK tabloid claimed last month that Ramsay was "risking further wrath" from neighbours by riding outside during the lockdown (perfectly acceptable of course), and now the TV chef has took a potshot back in an Instagram Story. 

Sharing a video of his Zwift set-up while competing in a virtual race, Ramsay told his neighbours "not to get their knickers in a twist" just in case they thought it was real... and if you thought there's no way that could happen, well Chris Hoy was accused of "making an unnecessary journey" three weeks ago when he told Twitter that he had just been passed by Geraint Thomas; of course Sir Chris was talking about G's avatar, and responded to the accusation: "I’m pretty sure you can’t catch the Coronavirus on Zwift". 

09:12
Mo Salah's cycling snap turns into helmet row
Helmet Row (picture copyright Simon MacMichael)

Mo Salah's innocent photo of himself riding a handsome road bike (that we're yet to identify) and uploaded to Twitter and Instagram has prompted a number of responses that questioned his lack of helmet...

Of course in the United Kingdom cycling helmets are not compulsory and Salah isn't doing anything wrong, although one reply makes a case that we can perhaps agree deserves some consideration... 

10:08
Olympic champs launch 'values-driven' coffee brand
5 rings coffee pr shot 2 2020

5 Rings Coffee is described as "a sustainable and ethical 'third wave' coffee brand", and is the brainchild of Rio 2016 gold medallists Callum Skinner, Owain Doull and Philip Hindes. Here they are with their medals just so ya know... 

5 rings coffee pr shot 2020

Hindes comments: "The journey for 5 Rings began way back in 2012 when, as we developed a lasting friendship through our international travels in professional cycling, we would, without fail, go on the hunt for great coffee. In our cycling careers, we were fortunate to have reached the pinnacle of any athlete's profession by becoming Olympic champions. We've also been fortunate to share many memories and stories which, we believe, coffee is all about. Coffee is so much more than a drink - it brings people together to socialise and discuss the good, the bad and the ugly of life.
 
"By launching our company today, we are aiming to contribute to the greater good of the coffee community, bringing world class and sustainably-sourced coffee to the UK and international market. We are looking forward to starting this journey."

5 Rings say that due to coronavirus they are currently unable to sell ground coffee, so launch with two whole bean varieties priced at £7.99 and £8.49 - the website is here

Skinner appears to be a particularly busy chap at the moment, having launched the Rear View cycling glasses on Kickstarter last week and continuing in his position as a BOA athlete rep for Global Athlete

09:15
A little something for those who say cyclists should have number plates

This resourceful gentleman just needs to pay his road tax, don some high-viz and he's good to go...

08:11
Cyclist and driver filmed engaging in comedy fisticuffs in Devon

In the clip, a woman can be heard shouting "don't do it guys", as the cyclist in the black corner -  wearing cycling shoes and what looks to be a TT helmet - trades blows with with a heavily-built man in the white corner. She then can be heard saying "I'm not strong enough to intervene, don't intervene", before another man can be heard telling the pair to calm down.

According to the admin who uploaded the footage, the owner of the pickup we see three seconds into the clip was not involved. 

It was brought to our attention by a road.cc reader who used to live in Crediton, and still follows the 'Spotted: Crediton and surrounding areas' group on Facebook. He told us: "It’s worth noting that cycling shoes should always be removed before getting into it with a car driver."

It's unclear who shot the footage or what caused the furious punch-up, and as far as we know nothing has been reported to the authorities.

08:03
What's Mo Salah riding?
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🚲

A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on

The Liverpool striker uploaded this pic last night, and appears to have taken to two wheels for some lockdown exercise (and for impromptu photo shoots) while the Premier League is still on hold - but what we really wanna know is... what's he riding? We think we have an idea, perhaps we can confirm or deny with the bike brand later today!

10:26

Can't see the comments? Click here.

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

Latest Comments