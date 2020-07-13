UK Sport release statement defending alleged ketone 'experiment'; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

UK Sport have released a statement defending the use of a ketone energy drink at the London 2012 Olympics, after a Daily Mail investigation accused them of using athletes as "guinea pigs" to test the substance for the US Special Forces.

It was given to a reported 91 athletes - including British Cycling team members - in the form of an energy drink called DeltaG, and included a synthetic version of ketones, which is a naturally occurring body acid. Similar products have since been made available commercially (including HVMN Ketone as reviewed by road.cc) but the Daily Mail's report found that UK Sport made athletes sign a non-disclosure agreement banning them from talking about the trial, and there were a number of adverse side effects. The report also claims that there were "no guarantees" the experiment wouldn't breach anti-doping laws; although ketone products are not on WADA's banned list.

UK Sport's statement denies that athletes were used as "guinea pigs" or that the Ketone Ester was anything to do with testing for Special Forces, claiming it "received independent ethical approval from the Research Advisory Group in January 2012". They also got confirmation from UK Anti-Doping, following clarification from the World Anti-Doping Agency, that the substance athletes ingested wasn't banned.

The statement continues: "Decisions which lie at the heart of the high performance system need to be made with absolute transparency, are respectful and the impact of these decisions understood and carefully managed. UK Sport is fully committed to developing a high performance culture that is truly inspirational and one that will set us apart from our global competitors – but UK Sport will never seek to win medals at any cost.

"UK Sport resolutely refutes any accusation that Olympians were used as ‘guinea pigs’, and finds this allegation both misleading and offensive. For the purposes of clarification and transparency, we are publishing greater detail on this project, provided by Professor Kieran Clarke, Professor of Physiological Biochemistry, University of Oxford:

"The ketone ester was being researched to see if, and how, it could improve exercise performance and recovery in athletes, by helping prevent muscle breakdown and supporting recovery of muscle glycogen.

"Many human studies, including safety studies, had been run before the 2012 Olympics in a $10 million project funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which started in 2003. The DARPA project had nothing to do with US Special Forces.

"By 2010, the ketone ester had been through all the safety studies required to sell it as a food in the US and it had been registered with the US FDA as Generally Recognised as Safe (GRAS). The ketone ester was 100% pure and, therefore, contained no banned substances and is exactly the same as the ketones produced in the body from fat and used for energy during exercise. For clarity, the ketone ester is not a “drug”, but a food, containing as many calories as glucose and has been verified by the US FDA, the UK MHRA and WADA. Professor Kieran Clarke states any experienced “side effects” of ketone ester have been mild and short-lived (i.e. lasting minutes).

"The studies themselves, all of which had ethical approvals, had nothing to do with seeking to break or push the boundaries of anti-doping laws. WADA could see no reason why ketones, normally found in the body, could not be used in competition. The athletes were given information on the biochemistry of ketones to aid understanding and provided informed consent when taking part.Professor Clarke was aware of this research with high performance athletes without knowing their specific identities.

"We will continue to report the facts of this research."