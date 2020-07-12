Back to news
Drug driver who killed Essex cyclist jailed for 28 months

David Hanson pleased guilty to causing Ben Greenslade’s death by dangerous driving
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Jul 12, 2020 14:04
A drug driver who killed a cyclist in Essex has been jailed for 28 months after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Van driver David Hanson, aged 44 and from Sevenoaks, struck cyclist Ben Greenslade, 30, from behind on the A127 in Wickford on Sunday 2 September 2018, reports Time 107.5 FM.

A roadside drug test following the fatal crash revealed that Hanson had taken cocaine and cannabis and a subsequent blood test discovered that he had twice the legal limit for cocaine in his bloodstream.

Basildon Crown Court also heard that a forensic pharmacologist said that the motorist would have been significantly intoxicated with an opiate painkiller, dihydrocodeine, and that he may also have been intoxicated by cocaine, cannabis and morphine.

Hanson was disqualified from driving for three years and will have to take an extended retest to get his driving licence back.

The case was investigated by Sergeant Sam Nason of Essex Police, who said: “This is another tragic case of how someone has sadly died following a collision that involved a drug driver.

“Hanson’s actions have left a family devastated with a family losing a son and a brother on one of the county’s roads.

“While Hanson may have admitted the offences, he can’t repair the damage he has caused and he has been sent to prison.

“I hope today’s outcome offers some form of justice to Ben’s family.”

Mr Greenslade’s family said at the time of his death: “Words can't describe how much Ben was loved by everyone who knew him.

“He was thoughtful, sensitive and kind, putting everyone before himself.

“Ben was extremely athletic, loved to cycle and was at his happiest being outdoors. The whole family is heartbroken by what has happened.”

They added: “Ben was a wonderful son, a wonderful brother, a wonderful man.”

