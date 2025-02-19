"A little bit of patience saves lives": Cyclist politely asks drivers to "please give us more room" on steep hills when riders are "slower" and "most vulnerable"... receives barrage of angry messages telling him to get off the road + more on the live blog

Over on Threads, roadie.tony shares some great videos summing up the experience of a cyclist here in the UK. Recently he posted the video below — and while many of his posts contain relaxing footage of gravel trails or road-riding in the pleasant winter sun, this one’s a less enjoyable watch.

As cyclists are slower and more vulnerable on steep climbs, particularly in this urban setting with a hefty door zone and consistent traffic in both directions, Tony (quite reasonably and politely, we'd suggest) simply asked for a little bit of patience from motorists... "Please be aware and give us more room than you usually would," he asked.

You probably see where this is going as — along with the discussion among cyclists that it prompted, including some advising to ride in primary position and away from the door zone, deterring close passes and staying free from any swinging doors — there were the usual depressingly predictable comments too.

"Or you know, unmount, push your bike, and don't be a bother to other road users?"

"There is no space for a cyclist, no extra line, don't be there."

"If you're not able to hold your vehicle straight, you shouldn't use public road."

"If you can't do at least half of the speed of traffic dismount and walk on the sidewalk... I'd never for my own safety do something like this unless I can keep pace with rest of traffic."

"The fact that you rode into that bottleneck without turning to look is insane, you created the most dangerous part of this situation. The rest wasn't really that bad."

The bucketloads of more than questionable 'advice' that funnily enough isn't in the Highway Code, probably tells us how seriously we should be taking these comments. Thankfully, given the fact this is Threads and not the cesspit of a certain other social media site, there were plenty of replies that were from Tony's actually followers and fellow cyclists.

"Little bit of patience saves lives. Stay safe mate."

"That's not 1.50 m distance. None of them."

Tony's since shared a follow-up video with some thoughts: