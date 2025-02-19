Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"A little bit of patience saves lives": Cyclist politely asks drivers to "please give us more room" on steep hills when riders are "slower" and "most vulnerable"... receives barrage of angry messages telling him to get off the road + more on the live blog

Halfway through the week, keep going and the weekend will be here before you know it... Dan Alexander is on the live blog for all your cycling news this Wednesday
Wed, Feb 19, 2025 09:10
23
"A little bit of patience saves lives": Cyclist politely asks drivers to "please give us more room" on steep hills when riders are "slower" and "most vulnerable"... receives barrage of angry messages telling him to get off the road + more on the live blogCyclist asks driver for more space on hills (roadie.tony/Threads)
09:21
"A little bit of patience saves lives": Cyclist politely asks drivers to "please give us more room" on steep hills when riders are "slower" and "most vulnerable"... receives barrage of angry messages telling him to get off the road

Over on Threads, roadie.tony shares some great videos summing up the experience of a cyclist here in the UK. Recently he posted the video below — and while many of his posts contain relaxing footage of gravel trails or road-riding in the pleasant winter sun, this one’s a less enjoyable watch.

As cyclists are slower and more vulnerable on steep climbs, particularly in this urban setting with a hefty door zone and consistent traffic in both directions, Tony (quite reasonably and politely, we'd suggest) simply asked for a little bit of patience from motorists... "Please be aware and give us more room than you usually would," he asked.

Cyclist asks driver for more space on hills (roadie.tony/Threads)
Cyclist asks driver for more space on hills (roadie.tony/Threads)

You probably see where this is going as — along with the discussion among cyclists that it prompted, including some advising to ride in primary position and away from the door zone, deterring close passes and staying free from any swinging doors — there were the usual depressingly predictable comments too.

Cyclist asks driver for more space on hills (roadie.tony/Threads)

"Or you know, unmount, push your bike, and don't be a bother to other road users?"

"There is no space for a cyclist, no extra line, don't be there."

"If you're not able to hold your vehicle straight, you shouldn't use public road."

"If you can't do at least half of the speed of traffic dismount and walk on the sidewalk... I'd never for my own safety do something like this unless I can keep pace with rest of traffic."

"The fact that you rode into that bottleneck without turning to look is insane, you created the most dangerous part of this situation. The rest wasn't really that bad."

The bucketloads of more than questionable 'advice' that funnily enough isn't in the Highway Code, probably tells us how seriously we should be taking these comments. Thankfully, given the fact this is Threads and not the cesspit of a certain other social media site, there were plenty of replies that were from Tony's actually followers and fellow cyclists.

"Little bit of patience saves lives. Stay safe mate."

"That's not 1.50 m distance. None of them."

Tony's since shared a follow-up video with some thoughts:

16:26
Road rage driver who killed cyclist "to teach him a lesson for doing wheelies" found guilty of murder and set to be sentenced for life
Abdirahman Ibrahim (West Midlands Police)

> Road rage driver who killed cyclist "to teach him a lesson for doing wheelies" found guilty of murder and set to be sentenced for life

16:01
Victory for the mighty ducks! Rapha and Palace will the battle of the funky kits
EF Pro Cycling Rapha + Palace (picture credit S J Hockett @dragcoefficient) (5).jpg

Sorry Supreme, you might have called in the big name, Mr SquarePants, but Rapha and Palace's mighty ducks are still the people's champions in the eyes of most who voted in our poll. Oh, and in a double blow for Castelli x Supreme, you voted the follow-up Palace switch-out kit as your second favourite of the three. Oh well, I'm sure the SpongeBob one will still cost loads and sell out instantly...

16:00
15:11
Silca is so confident in its new sealant, it's willing to give $500 to the first sponsored rider who gets a puncture that doesn't seal
Silca Ultimate tubeless sealant family

> Silca is so confident in its new sealant, it's willing to give $500 to the first sponsored rider who gets a puncture that doesn't seal

14:44
"It feels amazing to finally be back racing and to have a victory after three days"
Tadej Pogacar UAE Tour 2025 (Colnago)

Some quotes from Tadej Pogačar  following his first win of the season: "It feels amazing to finally be back racing and to have a victory after three days. We did a perfect job, it was a hard day for the guys to control the race because it was long and we had no help whatsoever until the final climb. We executed it really well and everybody deserves the victory today from our team.

"Rune [Herregodts] was really good at pulling all day, then Lotto helped us a bit and in the final we just tried to go at our pace. It [feels] really good to win in the rainbow jersey."

To be fair, for Tadej three days is practically a drought. Take it all the way back to October 12, and his season-ending success at Il Lombardia, and that's 130 days without a win, poor kid.

13:28
Elsewhere at UAE Tour... UCI outlawed Kask visor at last-minute before yesterday's time trial, leaving Ineos Grenadiers scrambling
Filippo Ganna (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

This Kask visor, seen here on Filippo Ganna during last year's World Championships and which has been in use since 2022, has been banned by the UCI. Velo reports the UCI jury told teams ahead of yesterday's UAE Tour TT that it wasn't to be used, leaving Ineos Grenadiers in a bit of a pickle.

Clearly it wasn't too much of an issue, Josh Tarling winning the stage, team sports director Oli Cookson explaining how a "good resolution" was found.

"Obviously the result there, I don't think it would have changed the result, if you look at the time difference there," he said. "But no, all good. We're always looking to work within the rules and also to push the sport forward, and that will be with our sponsors and the materials as well. I think there's always that balance.

"There's a lot of good people in the team, and we had options in place. It was all done with Kask and we had other options. All good in the end."

There has been some confusion about the UCI's decision not least because... well, the visor was released way back in 2022 and has been raced ever since, not least by Filippo Ganna during his Hour Record success.

13:14
Water is wet... Tadej Pogačar wins UAE Tour summit finish

Was there ever any doubt?

The world champion is up and running for 2025, sprinting to victory on stage three of the UAE Tour. While a summit finish, yes, the Jebel Jais stage of the race seems to become a bit of a sprint every year; the shallow gradients, smooth tarmac and wind direction often keeping things together until the final kilometre. 

To nobody's surprise it was Pogačar with the fastest kick to the line, the UAE Team Emirates rider looking likely to take the overall victory this week too. Shout out to Oscar Onley in second, while a battling ride from Josh Tarling keeps the British time trial star in second on GC, despite losing touch near the top.

A couple more sprints are up next for the peloton (unless the wind blows) before the final stage to Jebel Hafeet on Sunday will give Pogačar the chance to double his tally. Colnago has already been in touch to let everyone know the Slovenian rider was aboard the new aero bike, the Y1Rs today, another sign of how un-summit-finish-y Jebel Jais is as a climb.

12:23
"There is much to be done to ensure the race happens once again": Britain's only UCI-sanctioned one-day race still expected to return in 2025, but faces last-minute route change
CiCLE Classic 2023 (Craig Zadoroznyj/SWpix.com)

The CiCLE Classic, Britain's answer to Paris-Roubaix or Strade Bianche, is still expected to mark its 20th anniversary this year having been abandoned due to heavy rain and flooding in 2024.

However, race director Colin Clews is facing a last-minute change to the route before Saturday 26 April, roadworks around the traditional finish town of Melton meaning plans will need to be changed. 

> Britain's only UCI-sanctioned one-day race to return for 2025, after battling financial pressures that "could have ended the race forever"

"Despite the race plans being known to Leicestershire County Council for several months, it has come as a significant blow that only now has the race organisation been informed of restrictions upon road usage which pose a threat to the race's viability," Clews told the Melton Times.

CiCLE Classic 2023 02 (Craig Zadoroznyj/SWpix.com)

"Thankfully Rutland County Council have responded positively to an urgent approach made to them to assist in the race finish, in addition to the race start, taking place within Oakham in 2025. But with just nine weeks to go before the race date, there is much to be done to ensure the race happens once again as planned."

The women's and junior races are unaffected and will run as planned on Sunday 23 March.

11:44
POLL: BATTLE OF THE KITS

Poll Maker

11:17
Supreme returns to cycling with Castelli x SpongeBob collab... but is it better than Palace and EF's kits?

 Not what we expected to see, but here's Supreme's SpongeBob-themed latest cycling collab with Castelli...

2025 Castelli x Supreme x Spongebob

Our resident cycling cartoonist Jo, the artist behind the Mint Sauce collection, is "conflicted" but is happy to admit the "image on the arse of the shorts is genius". Maybe this is one for the cool Gen Z kids, although it's always fun to see a brand like Supreme take an interest in cycling.

The collection is part of Supreme's Spring-Summer 2025 collection and also features a water bottle, socks (aero, of course) and cap. Thoughts? 

2025 Castelli x Supreme x Spongebob
2025 Castelli x Supreme x Spongebob

Shades of those iconic EF Pro Cycling x Rapha x Palace kits. I feel like dusting the poll machine off. 

10:19
Is it always cheaper to do your own bike maintenance? We do the sums to work out when the bike shop is best

Changing cables (if you still have 'em), punctures, bleeding disc brakes, replacing a bottom bracket? What maintenance work do you do at home and what do you leave to a bike shop and the professionals? It's a topic Rebecca explored in this feature you might have seen on the site already.

Is it always cheaper to do your own bike maintenance? Feb 2025

> Is it always cheaper to do your own bike maintenance? We do the sums to work out when the bike shop is best

I thought we'd share some comments on the blog this morning as home maintenance is always a topic that gets plenty of discussion and, frankly, we like reading about it, so here.

mark1a: "I do a fair amount of my own maintenance on the fleet, for me it's not really about saving money, especially once the equipment cost is taken into account, it's about doing it at my own convenience rather than having to book in elsewhere, and the enjoyment and satisfaction of working on bikes as a hobby without the pressure of having to do it as a day job. I also keep a few consumables in my workshop (chains, cassettes, tyres, cables, brake pads, etc), and did a Cytech training course a few years ago too. As well as my own stuff, I do the odd job for friends and family if they can't afford to take something to the shop.

"Decent LBS around my way were a bit scarce for a while, up until a few years ago the two nearest shops I trusted were an equidistant 30 miles in opposite directions from home. However a new place has recently opened in town which I go to for certain jobs (use it or lose it), for example, things that only need doing on occasion such as hydraulic brake bleeding, frame facing, etc, it's worth booking in and paying for. 

"Finally, one point not mentioned in the article, which can make a huge difference in running costs and can save a lot of money - is having the facilities and know-how to carry out timely servicing on the drivetrain. Keeping it clean and properly lubed, and knowing how to use a chain checker can make the difference between just replacing a chain, and facing a bill for chain, cassette and chainrings."

I'll echo that mark1a, I love picking out a particularly grim-looking weather forecast around March/April to get a whole bunch of pre-spring/early summer maintenance done... servicing everything after a long winter, stripping it all down, cleaning, re-greasing, re-torquing, new cables, brake pads, any drivetrain replacements, bar tape, perhaps even ditching the winter tyres, all over a couple of days I'd be avoiding the rain anyway, getting everything crisp for those glorious spring weekends and summer rides.

It just guarantees getting it all done when I want, not around a shop's understandably hectic schedule, plus you get the satisfaction of the job. Anything more technical is normally just worth me taking it in, but for all that more basic stuff, controlling when it gets done is my priority. Nothing worse than your bike being in the shop when the weather's nice.

Anyway, enough of my rambling, back to the comments:

StevenCrook: "I do as much of my own maintenance as I can because I like to learn new stuff. Also it means I can operate independently if I need to and can get repairs and maintenance done when it's convenient for me."

Geoff H: "I enjoy working on my bikes! But for those rare jobs that take an expensive tools (and some expertise) that will sit ... and sit ... and sit. I leave to my LBS. For them it's just the cost of doing business and they will perform these jobs on a regular basis."

the infamous grouse: "I will happily pay for someone else to endure the faff of restoring wheel concentricity, trueness and dishing."

10:14
Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

Add new comment

23 comments

Avatar
brooksby | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Brother and sister died of head injuries after car hit their e-scooter (Metro)

https://metro.co.uk/2025/02/19/brother-sister-died-head-injuries-car-hit...

Quote:

A teenage boy and his nine-year-old sister died after suffering traumatic head injuries when the e-scooter they were riding was was hit by a car, an inquest heard.

‘Police have advised that the driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested for various offences,’ the coroner said.

She said that police requested that the inquest be suspended ‘pending police investigation and possible prosecution’.

Avatar
IanMK | 3 hours ago
6 likes

Conversation with my son this morning.
Me: Aren't you running late?
Him: No it's half term
Isn't it really obvious, to drivers, that it's not cyclists that hold you up.

Avatar
Hirsute | 3 hours ago
3 likes

Got stuck behind this lorry at lunchtime until I realised the flashing sign by the number plate was no no cycling, not no cycling.

Avatar
mdavidford | 4 hours ago
2 likes

No thanks to the Spongebobbins kit, but I will take one of them bottles.

Avatar
S13SFC | 4 hours ago
0 likes

The fact that comments refer to "sidewalks" tells you all you need to know.

 

Americans.

Avatar
brooksby | 5 hours ago
3 likes

Quote:

I love picking out a particularly grim-looking weather forecast around March/April to get a whole bunch of pre-spring/early summer maintenance done

I can only do bike maintenance if it's dry and sunny (and, ideally, not too cold).  My wife won't let me bring my bike in the house, and there isn't room to do anything in my shed 

Avatar
Hirsute replied to brooksby | 5 hours ago
2 likes

Drop it off at HPs and collect the next day !

Avatar
Bungle_52 | 5 hours ago
5 likes

This appeared this morning. Exceptional hardship!

https://www.gloucestershirelive.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/dvla-revokes-dr...

Quote:

 More than 50 people in Britain hold valid driving licences despite racking up at least 30 penalty points, sparking calls for repeat offenders to undertake mandatory retraining. Three male licence holders have more than 100 points, including a 26-year-old with 176, according to analysis of official figures by the PA news agency.

The woman with the most points is a 50-year-old with 96. Some 53 people have at least 30 points.Points are issued following convictions for road offences, such as driving without due care and attention (three to nine points), drink-driving (three to 11 points), and speeding (three to six points).

Under the totting-up process, drivers are usually banned for six months if they receive 12 or more points within a three-year period, unless they convince a court this would result in exceptional hardship, which could relate to their ability to work or care for their family.

A total of 10,056 drivers hold a valid licence despite having at least 12 points. Nicholas Lyes, director of policy and standards at road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, said: “These shocking statistics call into question whether the definition of exceptional hardship needs reviewing.

Avatar
mitsky replied to Bungle_52 | 5 hours ago
4 likes

Given we expect motor insurance premiums to increase for drivers with convictions/points on licences, maybe Road CC can look into (or an insurance industry rep can advise)
1) what the rates are for people who have those levels of points
2) which insurers are accepting those drivers as customers and thereby implicitly condoning such terrible driving records, allowing them to continue legally drive on the road
3) who the individuals are that, in theory, can afford those premiums

Avatar
EK Spinner replied to mitsky | 4 hours ago
1 like

As I understand it (and way over simplified), you can lodge paperwork with "someone" to prove you have enough money to settle any claims agaisnt you and as a result can self insure.

In otherwords, if you are rich enough you don't need to pay insurance premiums

Avatar
Tom_77 replied to EK Spinner | 3 hours ago
3 likes

EK Spinner wrote:

As I understand it (and way over simplified), you can lodge paperwork with "someone" to prove you have enough money to settle any claims agaisnt you and as a result can self insure.

In otherwords, if you are rich enough you don't need to pay insurance premiums

It used to the case that you could deposit £500,000 as an alternative to having car insurance (mainly used by companies rather than individuals). Think that scheme has been abolished now.

Ref - The Motor Vehicles (Compulsory Insurance) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2019

Part 2 - Removal of securities and deposits as alternatives to motor insurance and transitional and saving provision

 

Avatar
Miller replied to Bungle_52 | 4 hours ago
4 likes

How in God's name can someone have 176 points?

Avatar
bensynnock replied to Miller | 1 hour ago
1 like

I'm sure plenty of drivers deserve that many, but with enforcement being what it is it seems unlikely.

Avatar
mctrials23 replied to Bungle_52 | 3 hours ago
4 likes

I would suggest that unless the circumstances around your points is exceptional. I don't give a single shit whether you can't work as a result of your bad driving. I would suggest the radical notion that if you cared about your family (and those of the people you endanger) then you wouldn't be breaking the rules consistently. I would suggest that someone who accumulates enough points to be banned has been warning about their bad driving and has ignored that warning and isn't safe to be on the roads.

Finally, I would suggest that if anyone is hurt or killed as a result of known dangerous drivers being allowed to continue driving then the government should be sued into oblivion. If the NHS makes massive failures leading to injury or death they can be sued. Why is it different with driving. Why on earth does someones choice to drive like a bellend overrule my right not to be killed by them?

Avatar
FionaJJ | 6 hours ago
4 likes

A clue to the sincerity of the responses is that one was telling the cyclist to use the 'sidewalk'. A lot of social media commentary is faked outrage.

Avatar
mctrials23 replied to FionaJJ | 3 hours ago
1 like

I think a lot of social media commenting is idiots who can air their shitty views and have other equally mentally challenged people back them up. Thats why its so popular. You can create a little echo chamber that makes you feel smart and validated by your peers. You don't have to worry that your peers are the dregs of society. 

Avatar
mdavidford | 6 hours ago
5 likes

someone on the internet wrote:

"The fact that you rode into that bottleneck without turning to look is insane"

Leaving aside that (a) they've already taken position out in the road before the clip starts, and (b) it's on the person behind to not overtake into a bottleneck, among other things, why does this person think that they didn't turn to look? Do they think that's a helmet mounted cam, and their head's about 8" below their shoulders?

Avatar
brooksby replied to mdavidford | 5 hours ago
7 likes

I'd logged in to raise the same point:

Some Anonymous Motorist wrote:

"The fact that you rode into that bottleneck without turning to look is insane, you created the most dangerous part of this situation. The rest wasn't really that bad."

I may have misunderstood, but isn't the onus on the driver of the vehicle which is behind to make sure it is safe to overtake before doing so?   I don't think that the cyclist who is in front has to check whether someone behind him might possibly want to overtake before proceeding with their journey… 

Avatar
mctrials23 replied to brooksby | 5 hours ago
5 likes

Well yes, those are the rules but when you hate cyclists, its always the cyclists fault. If they can't directly blame the cyclist for the shit driving then the next best thing is indirectly blaming them for choosing to put their lives in danger because the roads are inherently dangerous. Nothing to do with the drivers. Nothing you can do about that. 

I really hope he reported all those people for those shitty passes. I'm convinced at this point that nothing beyond heavy fines, bans and eventually the constant fear that your shit driving will cost you dearly will stop them. 

 

Avatar
ubercurmudgeon | 7 hours ago
13 likes

Quote:

Tony (quite reasonably and politely, we'd suggest) simply asked for a little bit of patience from motorists...

Doing that on social media is like simply asking a troupe of chimpanzees, reasonably and politely, not to fling their faeces at you if you cross what they believe to be their territory.

Avatar
brooksby replied to ubercurmudgeon | 5 hours ago
2 likes

ubercurmudgeon wrote:

Quote:

Tony (quite reasonably and politely, we'd suggest) simply asked for a little bit of patience from motorists...

Doing that on social media is like simply asking a troupe of chimpanzees, reasonably and politely, not to fling their faeces at you if you cross what they believe to be their territory.

Imagine if chimps had access to Twitter/X/whatever the F Musk is calling it nowadays…

Avatar
bensynnock replied to brooksby | 1 hour ago
0 likes

I think he's just added an extra little arm to each leg of the X.

Avatar
andystow replied to brooksby | 1 hour ago
1 like

brooksby wrote:

ubercurmudgeon wrote:

Quote:

Tony (quite reasonably and politely, we'd suggest) simply asked for a little bit of patience from motorists...

Doing that on social media is like simply asking a troupe of chimpanzees, reasonably and politely, not to fling their faeces at you if you cross what they believe to be their territory.

Imagine if chimps had access to Twitter/X/whatever the F Musk is calling it nowadays…

It would improve the overall quality of discussion there.

Latest Comments

 