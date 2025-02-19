"A little bit of patience saves lives": Cyclist politely asks drivers to "please give us more room" on steep hills when riders are "slower" and "most vulnerable"... receives barrage of angry messages telling him to get off the road + more on the live blog

Changing cables (if you still have 'em), punctures, bleeding disc brakes, replacing a bottom bracket? What maintenance work do you do at home and what do you leave to a bike shop and the professionals? It's a topic Rebecca explored in this feature you might have seen on the site already.
> Is it always cheaper to do your own bike maintenance? We do the sums to work out when the bike shop is best
I thought we'd share some comments on the blog this morning as home maintenance is always a topic that gets plenty of discussion and, frankly, we like reading about it, so here.
mark1a: "I do a fair amount of my own maintenance on the fleet, for me it's not really about saving money, especially once the equipment cost is taken into account, it's about doing it at my own convenience rather than having to book in elsewhere, and the enjoyment and satisfaction of working on bikes as a hobby without the pressure of having to do it as a day job. I also keep a few consumables in my workshop (chains, cassettes, tyres, cables, brake pads, etc), and did a Cytech training course a few years ago too. As well as my own stuff, I do the odd job for friends and family if they can't afford to take something to the shop.
"Decent LBS around my way were a bit scarce for a while, up until a few years ago the two nearest shops I trusted were an equidistant 30 miles in opposite directions from home. However a new place has recently opened in town which I go to for certain jobs (use it or lose it), for example, things that only need doing on occasion such as hydraulic brake bleeding, frame facing, etc, it's worth booking in and paying for.
"Finally, one point not mentioned in the article, which can make a huge difference in running costs and can save a lot of money - is having the facilities and know-how to carry out timely servicing on the drivetrain. Keeping it clean and properly lubed, and knowing how to use a chain checker can make the difference between just replacing a chain, and facing a bill for chain, cassette and chainrings."
I'll echo that mark1a, I love picking out a particularly grim-looking weather forecast around March/April to get a whole bunch of pre-spring/early summer maintenance done... servicing everything after a long winter, stripping it all down, cleaning, re-greasing, re-torquing, new cables, brake pads, any drivetrain replacements, bar tape, perhaps even ditching the winter tyres, all over a couple of days I'd be avoiding the rain anyway, getting everything crisp for those glorious spring weekends and summer rides.
It just guarantees getting it all done when I want, not around a shop's understandably hectic schedule, plus you get the satisfaction of the job. Anything more technical is normally just worth me taking it in, but for all that more basic stuff, controlling when it gets done is my priority. Nothing worse than your bike being in the shop when the weather's nice.
Anyway, enough of my rambling, back to the comments:
StevenCrook: "I do as much of my own maintenance as I can because I like to learn new stuff. Also it means I can operate independently if I need to and can get repairs and maintenance done when it's convenient for me."
Geoff H: "I enjoy working on my bikes! But for those rare jobs that take an expensive tools (and some expertise) that will sit ... and sit ... and sit. I leave to my LBS. For them it's just the cost of doing business and they will perform these jobs on a regular basis."
the infamous grouse: "I will happily pay for someone else to endure the faff of restoring wheel concentricity, trueness and dishing."