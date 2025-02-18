Drug driver took tranquiliser Xanax before smashing into cyclist, breaking rider's back and leg

A drug driver who was under the influence of Xanax when he caused a cyclist serious injuries, seconds before causing a second collision with another motorist, has been jailed for 14 months for causing serious injury by careless driving.

The Standard was at Chester Crown Court to hear how Cameron Johnstone, from Carlisle, caused the collisions on the A540 Parkgate Road almost two years ago, leaving a female cyclist with a fracture to her leg and back, as well as other serious injuries.

"There are two versions of me – one before the incident and one after the incident – my life was turned upside down," the victim explained. "I play the incident over and over in my head and it makes me feel sick. It was as if my life did not matter and it makes me feel so sad."

Johnstone has previous convictions for drink-driving and drunk and disorderly, the drug driver's defence claiming he was taking the tranquiliser Xanax to asisst his withdrawal from alcohol, something he is now instead addressing by attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

The 44-year-old's legal representation said he had taken two before bed and had "no recollection until he was at the police station", the driver causing two collisions as he drove to work the following morning.

"He had to go to work the next morning but he has no recollection of being in the car or driving the car," lawyer Max Saffman told the court.

The first collision was with the cyclist, who Johnstone collided with while travelling in the same direction as them on the A540 near Two Mills. A second collision happened seconds later on the other side of the road, the driver smashing into another motorist travelling in the opposite direction.

Prosecuting, Myles Wilson explained to the court how the cyclist was in hospital for multiple days receiving treatment for fractures to her back and leg, as well as other serious injuries.

Judge Simon Berkson said it was his "duty" to consider immediate imprisonment "the only appropriate punishment" and sentenced Johnstone to 14 months, along with a three-year driving ban which will begin following his release.