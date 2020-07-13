Back to Tech news
Continental GP5000 TdF SE 5

Continental launches GP5000 Special Edition tyres with tan sidewalls for the Tour de France

This popular tyre gets a style upgrade in honour of the Tour de France
by Liam Cahill
Mon, Jul 13, 2020 10:52
Always wanted to ride Continental’s GP5000 tyres but love your tan sidewalls too much? It’s a problem that affects us all*. Now though, our problems may are over as, in honour of the Tour de France, the German tyre giant has launched a tan sidewall version of their GP5000 clincher. 

*A tiny minority of overly fussy riders like me

Review: Continental Grand Prix 5000 TL

 

Continental GP5000 TdF SE 2

Had the global pandemic not happened then this Monday would have been the second rest day in the Tour de France. It would have been the chance for the riders to rest tired legs, and given Continental the opportunity to launch the cream sidewall version of the GP5000.

First ride: Continental GP 5000 clincher tyre - 500km first impressions

Continental has stuck with their planned launch date and they say that this is the first time that they’ve designed a road tyre with a ‘cream’ sidewall, though they already have the Giro tubular that has tan sidewalls. 

Continental GP5000 TdF SE 4

In terms of physical features, this is identical to the existing GP5000 clincher. You’ve got three layers of 110tpi casing, the Vectran Breaker puncture protection layer, BlackChilli compound and the Lazer Grip micro profile structure on the tyre’s shoulder which Continental says adds to cornering grip.

Continental is a ‘main partner’ of the race this year so you’ll also find the official race stamp on the sidewall. 

Oliver Anhuth, Continental’s Global Head of Marketing Bicycle Tires, said: “Along with cycling fans across the world, at Continental we’ve been looking forward to this year’s Tour de France since the close of 2019’s epic stages. And although racing is not taking place this summer for everyone to enjoy and get excited about, we didn’t want to hold off introducing our first Special Edition Grand Prix 5000 this summer when the Tour de France would have taken place. We are proud to present and launch the coloured sidewall for the Grand Prix 5000 – a stylish product for the stylish ride all cyclists deserve.”

Continental GP5000 TdF SE 3

The special edition GP5000 looks like it will only be available as a 25mm clincher tyre only and will cost €69.90

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

