CPS declines to prosecute speeding motorcyclist who killed 13-year-old cyclist

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has concluded that it is not in the public interest to prosecute an Essex motorcyclist who hit and killed a 13-year-old cyclist while travelling at three times the speed limit. The decision was made due to the level of injury sustained by the suspect.

Essex Live reports that on Saturday, June 30, 2018, 13-year-old Samuel Breed was riding along London Road towards Purfleet railway station with three of his friends.

When they reached the junction of Vellacott Close, Breed attempted to cross the road, but halfway across he was hit by a motorcyclist who, according to analysis of CCTV footage, was travelling at between 75 and 87mph.

Breed was thrown from his bike and despite the efforts of paramedics, died at the scene.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At an inquest earlier this week, police said there were no defects on the Kawasaki 2800 motorcycle that could have caused or contributed to the collision.

"Travelling at such excessive speed, the motorcyclist had insufficient time to react and respond to the hazards ahead of him," said Essex Police forensic collision investigator, Steve Perrett.

"If the motorcyclist was traveling at the speed limit the collision may not have occurred."

Explaining the CPS decision not to prosecute, a spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We carried out an extensive investigation into this tragic incident, in which a young boy died and a motorcyclist suffered life changing injuries.

"We liaised with the Crown Prosecution Service and presented our evidence to them for a charging decision.

"The decision was made that due to the level of injury sustained by the suspect it was not in the public interests to prosecute."