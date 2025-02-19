Road rage driver who killed cyclist “to teach him a lesson for doing wheelies” found guilty of murder and set to be sentenced for life

A road rage driver who chased a cyclist, ramming him with his car and killing him in the process, just to teach him a lesson for doing wheelies on the road in Birmingham, has been found guilty of murder and is expected to be sentenced for life.

Abdirahman Ibrahim, 21, was driving his car on Coventry Road near the Bullring when 22-year-old Liam Jones was riding his bike with a friend late at night on 1 August 2023, the police said. CCTV footage showed the driver following closely behind the two cyclists who were performing a “stand-up wheelie”.

In their desperation to shake off Ibrahim the riders changed route – even going the wrong way down a one-way street — but he caught up with them again on Moat Lane. While Liam’s friend managed to veer away, Ibrahim then drove at the remaining rider.

He ended up ramming Jones twice on Moat Lane in Sheldon, catapulting him into a concrete bollard. shortly before midnight. Jones suffered catastrophic injuries and was left to die in the road, as Ibrahim fled the scene.

After knocking Liam off, Ibrahim then drove over the bike before doing a U-turn and making off in his vehicle. He parked up in Golden Hillock Road, Sparkbrook, and his brother, who had been a passenger in the car, called a taxi for home.

Birmingham Crown Court heard that on the evening of August 1, 2023, Ibrahim hunted Mr Jones down in his Seat Leon after he was “wound up” by Mr Jones and a friend who were doing wheelies along a road.

Ibrahim, of Yardley, Birmingham, denied murder but was yesterday found guilty following a retrial at Birmingham Crown Court, and is expected to be jailed for life when he is sentenced on March 26.

Liam Jones (West Midlands Police)

Phillip Bradley KC, prosecuting, Bradley told the jury: “CCTV footage captured both bikes doing wheelies. You are going to have to consider the significance of that showboating.

“One possibility you may want to consider is whether the defendant took umbrage at Mr Jones' showboating. To put it another way, did it wind the defendant up? So he wanted to teach him a lesson, following him and we know what ultimately happened.”

Ibrahim had previously admitted manslaughter, but the plea was not accepted by the prosecution and he was tried for murder for a second time after a previous jury failed to reach a verdict.

Abdirahman Ibrahim (West Midlands Police)

Bradley added: “This was no accident. At the time of the fatal collision, the defendant clearly intended him really serious harm.”

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, from West Midlands Police’s homicide unit, said: “Abdirahman Ibrahim was intent on causing harm to Liam. He could have turned off at any point but he followed the riders and wanted to be in control.

“This was not a case of racing gone wrong as had been claimed by Ibrahim, but of him menacingly pursuing Liam and his friend.

“We believe he was angered by Liam’s showboating and wanted to teach him a lesson. He knew what he had done and did nothing to help, instead driving off.

“Tragically, Liam lost his life and Ibrahim will now spend many years of his own young life in prison. Ibrahim’s brother may have felt a sense of loyalty, but by trying to help his sibling he is now also a convicted criminal.

"We know Liam’s death caused a lot of concern within the community and our detectives have worked tirelessly – reviewing hours upon hours of CCTV footage and phone records — to ensure we achieved these convictions.

“While nothing will ever bring Liam back, we hope knowing those involved have been caught and are being punished will provide some solace to his family and friends.”

