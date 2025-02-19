Support road.cc

review
Tools - Portable
Connex Chainring Wear Indicator2024 Connex Chain ring wear indicator - 3.jpg

Connex Chainring Wear Indicator

8
by Iwein Dekoninck
Wed, Feb 19, 2025 15:45
5
£11.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Not necessarily a must-have tool, but it lets you easily check chainring and sprocket wear
Easy to use
Inexpensive
Might make you replace chainrings earlier than you need to
Weight: 
20g
Contact: 
www.connexchain.com
The Connex Chainring Wear Indicator does exactly what it sets out to do – it tells you when a chainring (or sprocket) is worn. It's easy to use, and might come in handy if you're servicing a number of bikes.

Connex's chainring wear indicator is about the size of a credit card, shaped like a pedal and it's made of pressed steel. The business end is the bit of the pedal that screws into the crank, which on Connex's tool it's three quarters of a circle.

You offer this up to the valleys in between the chainring's teeth. If the tool goes all the way down, the chainring is worn. If there's daylight between the wear indicator and the chainring valley, the chainring has life in it.

The manual on Connex's website shows it well.

The tool is easy to use and interpret, and you can use it on chainrings and sprockets – though not on cassettes.

Does it work

Yes – a new chainring has a big gap between the valley and the wear indicator, a worn one has no gap.

Do I need one?

This tool's raison d'ȇtre is to prolong chain life, as a worn chainring strains the chain and shortens its lifespan. When the tool tells you the chainring is worn, the recommended action is to replace the chainring and the chain.

Using the tool, it turns out the chainrings on all my bikes are worn, which, according to Connex, means I'm wearing out chains faster.

2024 Connex Chain ring wear indicator - 2.jpg

On reflection, I'm fine with that. I run 11-speed, and chains are cheaper than chainrings – though I'd be better off if I cleaned my chains more often.

I'm not bad, my bikes' chains are always lubed – if not always clean.

And my chainrings still work fine, with no chainsuck or skipping, the telltale signs your chainring needs replacing.

Value

As far as I know, there are no other tools that measure chainring wear – but this is well made, does its job and at £11.99 could be a handy extra, if not a must-buy.

Conclusion

This does the job it's designed to do, though it's not necessarily a tool I'd need. You might think differently, and if you're doing all you can to keep your chain clean, this will tell you when it's time to replace your chainring.

Verdict

Not necessarily a must-have tool, but it lets you easily check chainring and sprocket wear

road.cc test report

Make and model: Connex Chain Ring Wear Indicator 

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

This is what Connex says:

Our chainring wear indicator allows you to check whether you need to replace the chain ring or the sprocket to protect your chain. It is fast and simple to use and compatible with all geared drive chainrings and sprockets conforming to the standards.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Connex says:

Simple application

Handy format in pedal design

Quick wear indicator for chain rings or sprockets

(not suitable for cassettes)

Rate the product for quality:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It does what it says on the tin: showing when a chainring is worn. I can't find a similar product on the market hard to make a value comparison, but I can say that at not much more than a tenner it's not bad value.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

It's easy to use.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

You don't necessarily have to stop using a chainring when the tool tells you it's worn.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's hard to judge, as I don't know of any other tool on the market that shows chainring wear – but it's pretty inexpensive.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No – I'm not worried about prolonging chain life by replacing chainrings earlier.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – if they were concerned about extending chain life.

Use this box to explain your overall score

This tool works well and demonstrably does what it sets out to do. It's well made, looks good and it doesn't cost the earth. I find it difficult to justify the premise: replacing a chainring to prolong chain life, but that is not something I feel I can fault the tool for.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 1.78m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: All of them!  My best bike is: Ribble Endurance SL disc

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, mtb, Zwift

5 comments

Avatar
bikeman01 | 6 min ago
0 likes

.

Avatar
Secret_squirrel | 23 min ago
0 likes

Please can we have a picture of it in action?  The description of the tool in action is rather obscure, especially when trying to continue the pedal analogy.

Avatar
mdavidford replied to Secret_squirrel | 7 min ago
0 likes

From the linked 'manual':

 

Avatar
quiff replied to Secret_squirrel | 6 min ago
0 likes

Check mark1a's comments here for pics: https://road.cc/content/tech-news/five-cool-things-coming-soon-wrapper-free-bars-oakley-coros-kask-310361

Avatar
bikeman01 replied to Secret_squirrel | 5 min ago
0 likes

There is a link to the 1 page manual which clearly shows how it is used.

