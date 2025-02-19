The Connex Chainring Wear Indicator does exactly what it sets out to do – it tells you when a chainring (or sprocket) is worn. It's easy to use, and might come in handy if you're servicing a number of bikes.

Connex's chainring wear indicator is about the size of a credit card, shaped like a pedal and it's made of pressed steel. The business end is the bit of the pedal that screws into the crank, which on Connex's tool it's three quarters of a circle.

You offer this up to the valleys in between the chainring's teeth. If the tool goes all the way down, the chainring is worn. If there's daylight between the wear indicator and the chainring valley, the chainring has life in it.

The manual on Connex's website shows it well.

The tool is easy to use and interpret, and you can use it on chainrings and sprockets – though not on cassettes.

Does it work

Yes – a new chainring has a big gap between the valley and the wear indicator, a worn one has no gap.

Do I need one?

This tool's raison d'ȇtre is to prolong chain life, as a worn chainring strains the chain and shortens its lifespan. When the tool tells you the chainring is worn, the recommended action is to replace the chainring and the chain.

Using the tool, it turns out the chainrings on all my bikes are worn, which, according to Connex, means I'm wearing out chains faster.

On reflection, I'm fine with that. I run 11-speed, and chains are cheaper than chainrings – though I'd be better off if I cleaned my chains more often.

I'm not bad, my bikes' chains are always lubed – if not always clean.

And my chainrings still work fine, with no chainsuck or skipping, the telltale signs your chainring needs replacing.

Value

As far as I know, there are no other tools that measure chainring wear – but this is well made, does its job and at £11.99 could be a handy extra, if not a must-buy.

Conclusion

This does the job it's designed to do, though it's not necessarily a tool I'd need. You might think differently, and if you're doing all you can to keep your chain clean, this will tell you when it's time to replace your chainring.

Verdict

Not necessarily a must-have tool, but it lets you easily check chainring and sprocket wear

