Cambridgeshire police appeal for witnesses after beeping motorist says his car was damaged by cyclist

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Cambridgeshire motorist claimed a cyclist left a ‘significant dent’ in a rear door panel in a road rage incident.

The Haverhill Echo reports that the incident took place near West Wratting on June 8.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that the victim, a man in his 70s, was driving along the B1052 when he approached a group of cyclists and sounded his horn to alert them that he was close by and about to overtake.

“At this point, it’s reported one cyclist pulled out into the road and stopped, bringing the driver to a halt. The cyclist then lifted his bike and began shouting verbal abuse towards the driver.

“As the victim attempted to drive off, damage was caused to the vehicle causing a dent to one of the rear passenger doors. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 210 of June 8.

“I think from the public’s perspective he needs to be caught,” said the anonymous motorist. “Can you imagine that someone can stop a car in the middle of the road and use his bike to bang the side of the car and then get off scot-free? I don’t think that is reasonable.”

The driver said that it was the first time he and his wife had been out for a drive in months as they had been shielding.

He said the incident had done “inestimable” damage to his wife.

“She is actually terrified of me actually talking to anyone about this. She has been destroyed by this. She was really distressed.”