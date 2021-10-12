Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Live blog

Council defends dangerous door zone cycle lane...says cyclists should stay alert; UAE Team Emirates plan women's team; Nobel Prize winner promised special UC Berkeley bike parking spot; Brighton Gin reunited with stolen bike + more on the live blog

Another day on the live blog, another day with Dan Alexander at the wheel — you can decide if that's a good thing.....
Tue, Oct 12, 2021 08:54
12
10:08
Better?

Did someone say tea break? 

10:02
09:46
Team Delko folds... days after racing Paris-Roubaix in iconic 'Look 1985' jersey
2021 Team Delko Look 1985 3

The team behind that brilliant retro Paris-Roubaix kit is sadly no more. Direct Velo received the news of Team Delko's imminent closure by sports director Benjamin Giraud, who said: "The decision was taken very recently but I preferred to wait for our last race before announcing it. I didn't want the riders to think about it before the Tour de Vendée and Paris-Tours. Besides, we had a good week and we ended on a good note, that's good.

"I had warned the staff and the riders that it started to spread on Sunday morning. I am proud of the boys."

The team's biggest win of this season came back in April at the Presidential Tour of Turkey, a race where Mark Cavendish reemerged, winning four stages. At Paris-Roubaix, in their striking kit, Lithuanian rider Evaldas Šiškevičius was the team's highest placed, and only finisher, in 33rd place.

> The bikes that won Paris-Roubaix - Tubeless, disc and aero for Colbrelli and Deignan

09:35
Brighton Gin reunited with stolen delivery bike

There was a happy ending for Brighton Gin, who have been reunited with their beloved delivery bike after it was spotted by an eagle-eyed customer. The bike, which Rachel Blake uses to deliver orders around the city, was stolen last Tuesday. But just days later, thanks to a social media appeal, the bike has been found — minus some of the branding which has been deliberately scratched off.

In the video Kathy Caton tells their Twitter followers: "Huge thanks to everyone who has been helping to find the gin bike. I can’t believe it, but it’s happened. It’s in tremendous need of some tender loving care and repair but it is found courtesy of a member of our brilliant community spotting it and letting us know."

09:32
Ealing activists put up alternative signs
08:37
UC Berkley chancellor awards Nobel Prize winner David Card a "highly-coveted parking space"...but he commutes by bike

There's nothing like achieving the greatest academic honour you can get, the award for a lifetime's work — the "highly-coveted parking space near your office". I'm sure David Card has already forgotten about his Nobel Prize...

However, the Canadian economist doesn't drive to work, he cycles. So UC Berkeley chancellor Carol Christ told him: "let me see how we might go about creating a special place for you to park it in." 

Ten quid says he'd rather take to his office than lock it outside at a ceremonial bike rack...

08:33
08:27
UAE Team Emirates confirm women's team plans

UAE Team Emirates are hoping to step into women's cycling next season and are partnering with existing women's WorldTour team Alè BTC Ljubljana Team to find "the right opportunity and availability". Team principal Mauro Gianetti said: "We are pleased to announce that we are working to create a female team to compete on the world stage as part of the UAE ambition to develop cycling, in support of a global project that started back in 2017.

"Together with the Alè BTC Ljubljana Team we have found the right opportunity and the availability we were looking for and, in collaboration with the UCI, we are preparing all the necessary documents for the completion of the acquisition of the World Tour license starting from 1 January 2022.

"In the coming weeks we will have the definitive framework and we will be ready to present the project."

07:55
07:31
Council defends dangerous door zone cycle lane...says cyclists should stay alert

If you were to look at the road above and pick a foot-wide area that cyclists shouldn't ride, it would be exactly where Richmond Council has this cycle lane. A touch of white paint and a bicycle on the ground and suddenly it's fit for purpose...apparently.

South west London live blog regular The Department of Parks & Recreation took a well-earned break from filming speeding drivers in Richmond Park to share this less than ideal bike lane.

> Professional cyclist robbed of bike by Richmond Park machete gang

What's more, Richmond Council got back to the video titled: "Why would you paint a cycle lane precisely where a cyclist should never cycle?", with an attempt at an explanation...

Hmmm...that's one way of looking at it. Maybe I'm wrong (I usually am), but I reckon most cyclists are "aware of parked cars" and do "watch out for drivers opening their doors". It's probably why most of us don't ride in the door zone in the first place.

Enough of my ranting, I'll leave that to the 136 replies on Richmond Council's tweet... 

At half nine last night someone from the council logged back on to address the criticism and offer an explanation to the explanation...

We want to clarify that the responsibility is ALWAYS with the driver to check before they open their door. Unfortunately, this is not always adhered to and our choice of words was intended to encourage cyclists to remain vigilant and not assume drivers are going to check.

That said, the word “equally” was a poor description, given the very different responsibilities and consequences involved in a car door collision.

We would also like to clarify that the cycle infrastructure in question was installed at least 15 years ago and will be reviewed in the future. 

Elsewhere in south west London last night, we brought you the news that junior national closed circuit TT champ Mattie Dodd is the latest victim of bike theft by a moped gang — just 12 hours after he won the national title. Thieves were seen on CCTV leaving the family home in Wimbledon with six bikes. On Friday, Alpecin-Fenix rider Alexander Richardson was knocked off and threatened with a 15-inch machete by a gang who stole his bike.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

