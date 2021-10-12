Council defends dangerous door zone cycle lane...says cyclists should stay alert; UAE Team Emirates plan women's team; Nobel Prize winner promised special UC Berkeley bike parking spot; Brighton Gin reunited with stolen bike + more on the live blog

Why would you paint a cycle lane precisely where a cyclist should never cycle? pic.twitter.com/A43SBsYWfD — The Department of Parks & Recreation 🦌 (@ldnparks) October 9, 2021

If you were to look at the road above and pick a foot-wide area that cyclists shouldn't ride, it would be exactly where Richmond Council has this cycle lane. A touch of white paint and a bicycle on the ground and suddenly it's fit for purpose...apparently.

South west London live blog regular The Department of Parks & Recreation took a well-earned break from filming speeding drivers in Richmond Park to share this less than ideal bike lane.

What's more, Richmond Council got back to the video titled: "Why would you paint a cycle lane precisely where a cyclist should never cycle?", with an attempt at an explanation...

Unfortunately there is not always space to ensure cycleways do not run alongside parking spaces.

Drivers must ensure they are always on the lookout for cyclists, especially before opening doors when parked next to a cycle lane. 2/3 — Richmond Council (@LBRUT) October 11, 2021

Equally, cyclists should always be aware of parked cars and watch out for drivers opening their doors. 3/3 — Richmond Council (@LBRUT) October 11, 2021

Hmmm...that's one way of looking at it. Maybe I'm wrong (I usually am), but I reckon most cyclists are "aware of parked cars" and do "watch out for drivers opening their doors". It's probably why most of us don't ride in the door zone in the first place.

Enough of my ranting, I'll leave that to the 136 replies on Richmond Council's tweet...

I just want to make it clear that painting a picture of a bicycle exactly where someone must never ever cycle is manifestly incompetent and can (and has) got people killed. — Jonathan (he/him) (@jrothwell) October 11, 2021

Then don't put one there. Cycle lanes like this make drivers think that bikes belong inches from the parked cars and ONLY inches from the parked cars. These kinds of lanes increase abuse towards cyclists and increase dangerous close passes. — Deanna Neutrois (@MxARivelin) October 11, 2021

At half nine last night someone from the council logged back on to address the criticism and offer an explanation to the explanation...

We want to clarify that the responsibility is ALWAYS with the driver to check before they open their door. Unfortunately, this is not always adhered to and our choice of words was intended to encourage cyclists to remain vigilant and not assume drivers are going to check. That said, the word “equally” was a poor description, given the very different responsibilities and consequences involved in a car door collision. We would also like to clarify that the cycle infrastructure in question was installed at least 15 years ago and will be reviewed in the future.

Elsewhere in south west London last night, we brought you the news that junior national closed circuit TT champ Mattie Dodd is the latest victim of bike theft by a moped gang — just 12 hours after he won the national title. Thieves were seen on CCTV leaving the family home in Wimbledon with six bikes. On Friday, Alpecin-Fenix rider Alexander Richardson was knocked off and threatened with a 15-inch machete by a gang who stole his bike.