Muc-Off launches ‘the world’s fastest lube’, Ludicrous AF

Muc-Off has released its latest Ludicrous AF with big claims that it offers 18% less power consumption than the nearest competitor, making it the “world’s fastest lube”.

Developed in-house and real-world tested by WorldTour teams Ineos Genadiers and EF Education-NIPPO, Muc-Off says it’s Ludicrous AF has been designed to tackle the demands of the pro-peloton.

The bicycle care and performance brand has also considered the environmental impact of its lube and so has used ingredients derived from renewable sources. The lube is also said to be 100% biodegradable.

Combining speed with sustainability, Muc-Off says its world’s fastest race lube shows that “being green can be fast”.

Muc-Off claims the proprietary formula has self-lubricating capabilities and synthetic polymers that aid durability for long-lasting and repeatable performance.

“When applied to the chain, it penetrates deep into chain links”, Muc-Off explains “, as the chain is used, the molecules react with the surface of the chain, leading to the creation of a fluid sheer plane which helps to reduce friction and thus power loss”.

“This means riders can enjoy optimum performance mile after mile, in both wet and damp or dry and dusty conditions at a range of temperatures,” Muc-Off promises.

Alongside launching the Ludicrous AF lube, Muc-Off has opened up a section of its website, the Performance Hub, that features product development stories which detail the work that goes into developing a lubricant like Ludicrous AF.

“From the equipment used to environmental factors, it describes the extreme lengths that Muc-Off go in the pursuit of innovation,” says the Poole-based brand.

The new Performance Hub also covers advancements in, for example, drivetrain performance, such as Muc-Off’s oversized pulley wheels, L.O.P.S and it’s Ultrasonic Tanks for chain optimisation.

Available now at www.muc-off.com, the Ludicrous AF lube is priced at £49.99 for a 50ml bottle.

www.muc-off.com