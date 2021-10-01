Team Delko racing in iconic ‘Look 1985’ jersey at this year’s Paris-Roubaix

Team Delko will be racing Paris-Roubaix donning a specially-designed commemorative kit that reflects Look’s Mondrian-inspired logo, with its red, yellow and blue blocks of colour within black lines. It's also available to buy... but not in the UK unfortunately.

The iconic ‘Look 1985’ jersey and bib shorts have been designed by Look, manufactured by the team’s apparel partner Marcello Bergamo, in a limited edition run of fifty.

1985 was a landmark year for Look as it was not only the first time that a World Tour team — La Vie Claire, created by Bernard Tapie — raced in Look colours; it was the year Look brought out its innovative clipless pedals, an invention that would revolutionise cycling for all of us.

Riding both these new pedals and wearing Look’s Mondrian colours, Bernard Hinault won the 1985 Tour de France and Giro d’Italia, while Greg LeMond took second place at the Tour in his first appearance for the team.

Team Delko will also be racing on Look’s 785 Huez RS Pro Team Disc bike with Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic pedals.

“The high and ultra-high modulus carbon layups of the frame offer all the stiffness required to tackle the 260km between Compiègne and Roubaix at speed, while the climbing-oriented geometry inclusive of a longer headtube, provides additional comfort and flexibility on the rough roads,” says Look.

The Look 785 Huez RS is equipped with Sram Red eTap AXS groupset, Corima wheels wrapped in Schwalbe tyres and a Selle Italia saddle.

Unfortunately the 1985 jersey and bibs will not be available to buy in the UK; but if you're quick and live in either Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia or Spain... then the jersey is 89 euros and the bibs are 99 euros! UK prices and a link to dealers still pop up on the UK version of Look's website, but Look has confirmed with us that the kit still won't be available to UK customers.

