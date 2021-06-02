Car-free campaigners show how cities would look if cyclists used as much space as motorists + more on the live blog

The campaign to make Berlin car free within the ringbahn is gathering momentum and they're marching right now. Big up to this idea, love it! You can follow them at @VBerlinautofrei ❤ pic.twitter.com/ICKua5UtnA — Alex Eccleston (@AventuraObscura) May 29, 2021

You have probably heard it before...'think about how much better congestion would be without that cycle lane blocking the road'. Tory politician Tony Devenish was spouting about that very subject just last week. Whether it is riding two abreast or having a segregated space to ride our bikes...one of the most common complaints we hear about cyclists, almost exclusively from motorists, is that we get in the way of other traffic...

Campaigners in Berlin thought up this clever way of visually demonstrating what happens to cities if people are discouraged from active travel...more car journeys and more vehicles on the roads.

The demonstration was organised by a Berlin car-free movement that is campaigning for serious action on driver numbers within the Berlin Ringbahn. In February the group submitted a bill for cost estimation and has called for a referendum on the subject.

The demonstration is explained on Volksentscheid Berlin autofrei's website: "We want free space instead of sheet metal, fresh air instead of exhaust fumes, climate protection instead of heat stress. In the front part of the march, we work with Greenpeace to bring so-called walkers onto the street to show how much space cars take up. In the back section, everyone is invited without a walker to bring their visions and demands for a car-free city onto the street in a creative, dreamy or angry way."