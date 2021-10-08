Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Professional cyclist robbed of bike by Richmond Park machete gang

Professional cyclist robbed of bike by Richmond Park machete gang

Alpecin-Fenix’s Alexandar Richardson was knocked off his bike and dragged for 100 metres by muggers on motor bikes
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Oct 08, 2021 10:11
1

Alpecin-Fenix professional cyclist Alexandar Richardson has spoken of the frightening moment he was targeted by a gang of moped riders in Richmond Park yesterday who knocked him off his bike, dragged him along for 100 metres, then threatened him with a machete as they stole it.

The 31-year-old, who earlier this week rode the Belgian one-day race Binche-Chimay-Binche, was on a training ride yesterday when he was targeted by the thieves.

Writing on Instagram, he said that he was finishing his ride at around 3pm “when two motor bikes with four men and balaclavas started following me.

“I knew exactly they wanted to take my bike and started to think what the best thing I could do was.”

Richardson tried to get away from the robbers, but was rammed from his bike and desperately tried to hold onto his bike before letting go of it when he was threatened with the weapon.

“I turned around at East Sheen roundabout and started riding full speed to the cafe about 500 metres away. They simply rode one of the motor bikes into me at 60kph,” he said.

“I came off the bike and the first motor bike lost control. I held onto my bike however the second motor bike then dragged me and the bike along the floor for another 100 metres.

“After this they pulled out a 15 inch machete at which point I thought better let the bike go.”

“I’m pretty cut up and bruised with a swollen hip but tomorrow is another day,” Richardson continued.

“Please be careful in the area and note this is becoming a common occurrence in parts of London. The police have taken their notes down as armed robbery and hopefully the criminals are found. Please raise awareness.

“At least I got most of the ride in even if no file to show for it! Once again the wife to the rescue to pick me up,” he added.

Richardson did not give details of his bike, but it was most likely a team issue Canyon Aeroad.

It is the second violent robbery in which a cyclist has been targeted at Richmond Park within 24 hours.

On Tuesday evening, the owner of a 2021 Cannondale System Six was pushed off his bike by two men on an electric scooter and wearing balaclavas, who then made off with it.

Alexandar Richardson
Motorbike muggers
Richmond Park
machete
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments