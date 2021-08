Surrey traffic cops call out safe driving campaign spouting "dangerous advice" about riding two abreast; Brexodus of British pros?; Ned Boulting's cycling infra petition + more on the live blog

I have started a UK GOV Petition to “Make cycling infrastructure fit for purpose. Just like we have done with roads.” It's being moderated right now. When it is live, I'm going to need your help to spread it far and wide. To get a parliamentary debate we'll need 100,000. — Ned Boulting (@nedboulting) August 12, 2021

You might have seen Ned's vid from the North East on the blog earlier this week. In it, the commentator and writer shared a familiar scene for cyclists across the UK: lazy, substandard token infrastructure - at most a white painted bicycle and a few lines...

The clip got a lot of traction, so Ned has decided to set up a UK Government Petition to 'Make cycling infrastructure fit for purpose. Just like we have done with roads.' The petition is in moderation at the minute so you might not be able to sign it for another few days.

Here's the link to it, we'll share it again once it's live.

Replying to a question about what a parliamentary debate will achieve, Ned said: "I'd rather is WAS debated than WASN'T. I'm hoping it can serve as a focal point for campaigners and will give us something to work with. I'm not expecting miracles, but it could matter."