"We're going to block a cycle lane!": Anti-vax mayoral candidate Piers Corbyn parks in bike lane after nearly left hooking cyclist; Froome hits back at doubters; Lots of love for Rapha's EF Education-Nippo kit; Seven Everestings + more on the live blog

Two cyclists local to road.cc in Bath are taking on a mega Everesting challenge starting today. They are riding seven Everestings in as many days to raise money for World Bicycle Relief and Clic Sargent. To hit their 8,849m daily target the duo are going to climb Ralph Allen Drive 76 times, every single day. That is 532 ascents by this time next week...

For context, the climb is 1.16km long with an average gradient of 10 per cent...National Hill Climb champ Andrew Feather holds the KOM with a time of 3:10 but I am sure Conor and Nic will be the first to admit that Andrew should not worry about that being broken this week.

On their GoFundMe page, the pair said: "Lockdown has made us crazy, so we decided to do something even crazier. We have decided to raise much needed funds for two great charities. World Bicycle Relief is an amazing charity, whose aim is to take away the barrier of travelling distance for healthcare, education and economic opportunities, in particular for women.

"This is a charity very close to our hearts, as we ourselves know the amazing freedom and power that bikes can give people. Clic Sargent, is a cancer charity for young people that offers support through daily care, financial means, family bereavement support and will help get lives back on track, both during and after treatment.

"Our aim is to raise £4,500 for this challenge. We know it’s an ambitious total, and that everyone is strapped for cash at the moment, but we will need all the support we can get, if we are going to complete this ridiculous challenge."

As they set off on the epic challenge, they have currently raised £4,925. Good luck, lads...