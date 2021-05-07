Support road.cc

"We're going to block a cycle lane!": Anti-vax mayoral candidate Piers Corbyn parks in bike lane after nearly left hooking cyclist; Froome hits back at doubters; Lots of love for Rapha's EF Education-Nippo kit; Seven Everestings + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander is here for the final live blog of the week...
Fri, May 07, 2021 09:03
Piers Corbyn.PNG
12:38
Filippo Ganna bike porn

11:52
Giro d'Italia stage winners to receive special helmets designed by renowned artist Aldo Drudi
Giro d'Italia Kask.JPG

Kask and Koo eyewear have announced they are official suppliers of helmets and eyewear for the Giro d'Italia and the Giro-E, an amateur e-bike event running alongside the pro race. As official helmet supplier, Kask will award each stage winner with a custom UTOPIA helmet designed in partnership with renowned artist Aldo Drudi.

Drudi has previously designed special helmets for America's Cup sailing teams Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and Emirates Team New Zealand, as well as MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi. Kask helmets will be represented on the road too, with Ineos Grenadiers and wildcard entrants EOLO-Kometa using the Italian brand. Trek-Segafredo and their leader Vincenzo Nibali will use Koo's SPECTRO and DEMOS models of sunglasses.

11:02
"Dylan has not offered a personal apology": Fabio Jakobsen surprised to hear Dylan Groenewegen speaking positively about their Amsterdam meeting

The message from Dylan Groenewegen ahead of his return to racing at the Giro d'Italia this weekend was that he and Fabio Jakobsen had met to talk over the events of the last year. Groenewegen suggested the meeting had gone well and that the pair had "unburdened our hearts".

However, these tweets from Jakobsen paint a different picture... 

10:23
"We're going to block a cycle lane!": Anti-vax mayoral candidate Piers Corbyn parks in bike lane after nearly left hooking cyclist

It keeps getting worse the more you watch. Thankfully we were lucky enough to find this other clip of Piers Corbyn's terrible driving without having to watch more than a couple of minutes of this six-hour long election day livestream...skip to 4:53:50 to get the relevant bit.

The video we shared earlier showed the anti-vax, anti-lockdown and climate change denying London mayoral candidate nearly left hooking a cyclist...now another snippet from the same live stream shows Corbyn deliberately blocking a cycle lane because he cannot work out where he should go...

Minutes earlier, as Corbyn asks for directions the passengers in the car tell him to look out for cyclists before the cameraman says, "we're just getting a bit wary". After being unable to find where he should be going, Corbyn states, "we're going to block a cycle lane" and drives straight in.

After the mayoral candidate is out the car, the cameraman can be heard saying: "It seems we are now on foot, so it seems the cyclists are now safe, as far as I know."

Who knows what else we would find if we watched the other six hours of driving footage but frankly, who wants to do that?

09:43
Busy bike lanes...

I am sure someone will say Londoners never stopped cycling home from work...but good to see such busy cycle commuting scenes in the capital. 

09:35
"I'm not just going to throw in the towel because I haven't reached that point yet": Chris Froome hits back at doubters

Chris Froome has hit back at those who say he cannot reach his four-time Tour de France winning level and stressed it will take time to regain his form. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Froome addressed his most recent performance at the Tour de Romandie where he finished 96th, one hour behind race winner and former teammate Geraint Thomas.

"Tour de Romandie was pretty brutal with the weather," Froome explained. "It started off well but the last couple of days the weather really turned. I started to feel my chest acting up. For me especially with my asthma I find the cold is quite a trigger.

"Over the last couple of races I've seen a lot of people on social media saying 'listen mate, hang up your bike. You're done. You're finished, you're never going to get back there' and it just makes me laugh. First of all, I don't think those people know just how bad my injuries were and how far I have had to come just to get back to a professional level of racing.

"Those people clearly don't know me as a person. I'm not just going to hang it up. I know I can get there. it is going to take time, I have got a lot of work that I'm prepared to do. That's what drives me. I thoroughly love the sacrifice and the whole regime. I'm not just going to throw in the towel because I haven't reached that point yet."

09:10
Bath cyclists set off for seven Everestings in seven days challenge
Conor and Nic's Everesting

Two cyclists local to road.cc in Bath are taking on a mega Everesting challenge starting today. They are riding seven Everestings in as many days to raise money for World Bicycle Relief and Clic Sargent. To hit their 8,849m daily target the duo are going to climb Ralph Allen Drive 76 times, every single day. That is 532 ascents by this time next week...

For context, the climb is 1.16km long with an average gradient of 10 per cent...National Hill Climb champ Andrew Feather holds the KOM with a time of 3:10 but I am sure Conor and Nic will be the first to admit that Andrew should not worry about that being broken this week.

On their GoFundMe page, the pair said: "Lockdown has made us crazy, so we decided to do something even crazier. We have decided to raise much needed funds for two great charities. World Bicycle Relief is an amazing charity, whose aim is to take away the barrier of travelling distance for healthcare, education and economic opportunities, in particular for women.

"This is a charity very close to our hearts, as we ourselves know the amazing freedom and power that bikes can give people. Clic Sargent, is a cancer charity for young people that offers support through daily care, financial means, family bereavement support and will help get lives back on track, both during and after treatment.

"Our aim is to raise £4,500 for this challenge. We know it’s an ambitious total, and that everyone is strapped for cash at the moment, but we will need all the support we can get, if we are going to complete this ridiculous challenge."

As they set off on the epic challenge, they have currently raised £4,925. Good luck, lads...

08:31
Poll results: lots of love for Rapha's EF Education-Nippo
ef rapha 2.PNG

We asked you lot for your reaction to the big release of Rapha's special switch out kit that EF Education-Nippo will be wearing at the Giro d'Italia this month. A resounding 77 per cent of you gave it the thumbs up...and I agree, it is a beauty. But is it better than Israel Start-Up Nation's red wine inspired jersey that Alex Dowsett and Dan Martin will be repping? I am not so sure...

07:54
Anti-vax mayoral candidate Piers Corbyn nearly left hooks cyclist while talking to cameraman

Anti-lockdown, anti-vaxxer, climate change denier and unlikely London mayoral candidate, Piers Corbyn, was seen in this clip shared on Twitter by CyclingMikey almost taking out a cyclist. Corbyn is holding a carton of Ribena and talking to the cameraman as he tries to work out which street he should go down, before hearing a loud shout from the cyclist he almost left hooked...

The cameraman can be heard laughing as the political 'candidate' says, "cyclist" and drives off, ignoring the man riding the bike who has stopped at the side of the road.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

