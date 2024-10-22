Rapha losses almost double to £22.7m as UK turnover drops 20% amid "challenged" cycling sector, brand's seventh consecutive year in the red

Rapha has reported another significant loss, the figure almost doubling to £22.7m in 2023-24 as the premium cycling clothing brand posted a loss for the seventh consecutive year.
Blaming the ongoing competitiveness and turbulence of the "challenged" post-pandemic cycling industry, Rapha's pre-tax losses deepened from £12m to £22.7m in the year to 28 January 2024.
The clothing brand, which recently celebrated its 20th birthday, also noted the year was impacted by the expensive closure of two regional warehouses and consolidation of stock and operations in a single UK distribution centre, a project that Rapha says "drove an exceptional cost" but has improved supply chain efficiency and removed "significant" overhead from the business.
With that said, in the year to January 2024, turnover was £110m (down seven per cent), pre-tax losses deepened to £22.7m from £12m and post-tax losses more than doubled to £19.6m from £9.6m.
It is the seventh consecutive year in the red for Rapha, its second worst in that time period (only exceeded by £32m in 2019), and also the worst since pandemic-impacted 2020 (£23.5m).
Director Sean Clarke, on behalf of Rapha's board, said the accounts come "against the backdrop of an ongoing turbulent and competitive post-pandemic cycling sector, as well as decreased confidence in several key markets".
"Rapha has continued to strengthen its core business operations, returning to a positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) pre-exceptional items position," he added. "Marketing and product teams remain focused on making the Rapha brand more visible and engaging to cyclists, as well as delivering a steady stream of product innovation to increase customer lifetime value."
Independent auditors reported they "have not identified any material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that, individually or collectively, may cast significant doubt on the group's and the company's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least twelve months".
Sales in the UK were hardest hit, Rapha almost matching its turnover in Europe and USA/Canada compared with 2022-23.
In the UK, turnover was from £22.3m to £17.7m, a drop of 18 per cent. Elsewhere, turnover in Europe was almost identical to 2022-23 (£30.6m compared with £30.7m), while the USA and Canada's drop in turnover was only down two per cent and remained the business's biggest sector, racking up £34m from sales.
The Rest of the World market saw Rapha's turnover drop to £1.5m from £1.9m.
The year to January 2024 also saw the number of Rapha Cycling Club members fall by nearly 20 per cent, dropping to 18,000, while the number of new online customers was 118,000 in 2023-24, down from 148,000 in 2022-23.
In August, it was revealed that former Ineos Grenadiers boss Fran Millar had joined Rapha as the business's new CEO, replacing Francois Convercey.
Founder Simon Mottram said Millar's appointment "marks a significant milestone" for the company and said her "deep understanding of the cycling industry, combined with her proven track record in leading high-performance teams and brands, positions her uniquely to guide Rapha into its next chapter".
If Rapha want to turn a profit they need to:
- cull some of the categories in the range completely - mainly the "odd" concepts that land up on Sport Pursuit
- review their colour choices. Way too many dull / weird colours that aren't any good for being visible on the road
- get sizing consistent across categories to reduce the level of returns and working capital tied up in inventory
- shut down the Club houses unless they actually generate enough full price sales to cover the bills and staff overheads
rapha's too expensive- by far. they dont think they might sell more if they went down to the ballpark price of their competitors ? who's in charge of sales ? Im sure rapha's competitors love him ; but pass when his resume crosses their desk
Always makes me laugh how many 30/40 something 'men' are over-concerned about how they look on a bike, instead of cycling. THIS is what has killed cycling, kids used to just get on bikes and ride. Now it's an arena massaged by the retail business, CONSTANTLY trying to flog gear, very much what Road CC is all about, little to do with actual cycling.
The rather bland design style they have persevered with for many years may not have done them any favours, who's going to pay all that money to look boring? that and the fact that a lot of riders can't afford their prices either.
I think that's their selling point in the UK. Most don't want to look like they're in a Grand Tour when out on a ride.
you know, that has definitely got to be part of the problem in terms of safety- visibility and predictability are perhaps the most crucial elements and their "subdued hues" blending into the background/periferal vison of a driver do nothing to enhance rider safety. be loud and proud- stand out from the crowd; dont lend yourself to the "well, I couldnt see him" excuse
their classic designs are arguably their USP, which is fair enough, but you need to offer more than just a basic design with a rapha logo on the sleeve. Its something they used to be able to do, but have struggled to design of late, or monetise properly when they do hit on something popular.
In know the industry (incl LBSs) would like us to buy more kit, but if you buy decent gear and look after it then it usually lasts a long time. Unless something wears out or there's a new product that enhances my gear, then I'm not buying. I'm not in the game of dumping gear off to a charity shop because I'm bored of it; older gear gets worn on the commute. Some of my Rapha gear is years old and still going strong. I've got an older high-viz jersey (not Rapha) that I use for commuting; must be over 10 years old and refuses to die.
It's a pretty bleak set of results which would have been a heavy loss excluding the exceptionals and the balance sheet is almost entirely propped up by the intangible assets, most of which is attributable to Rapha Racing Limited. Take the intangibles out and the balance sheet is whittled away to almost nothing.
Tell me about your Walmart backed $260m debt leveraged buy out, without telling me you were bought out.
Turnover dropped
Quality dropped
Making a loss
Wonder why 🤔
This explains it better than I can
They have made a "loss" every year since the takeover. Something Todo with the atomised Goodwill write down.
A big delivery of Rapha arrived today and I'm looking forward to trying it.
I used to buy Rapha about ten years ago but moved over to Castelli. Frankly Castelli stuff has proven to be absolutely shite ( other than their perfetto jacket ) everything has failed in a very short time and their customer services team have been completely useless.
Yes it's expensive, but most "premium" brands have increased their prices to match, or exceed Rapha, so I don't think their an outlier in the market.
jerseys are a bit bland, but not everyone wants mad stuff. I tend to be stolen goat on the top and Rapha on the bottom 😂
Rapha does have extremely good customer services and will go out of their way to help if you have any issues before or after purchase.
Got a lot of Rapha kit - bibs always fit and comfortable / jerseys always nice. However, they seem to have forgotten who their core base is, most cyclists I know like interesting designs and colourful jerseys. What have Rapha given us this year has been very boring with washed out with extremely inspid colours. That probably explains a bigger reason for the drop in sales. Most people who spend £100-200 on a jersey arent really going to be thinking about the cost of living crisis going on elsewhere.
A case in point is the oilslick jersey which was released recently, sold out in a few days, the bright reds and blue jerseys are sold out. To me this is a prime example of a company telling its clients what they want and not listening to what their client actually wants/buys.
Having been around for 20 years you would think they would have sussed that by now.
And in the vague hope somebody from Rapha actually reads this stuff, then for Gods sake please use models that actually look like they enjoy life and are having fun rather than the non smilers that you currently have on your website, who frankly don't look any cyclist I've ever met.
more ranty than i meant it to be !
You've echoed my thoughts exactly, it's been such a poor year kit wise, the offerings are dreadful
Feels like it's been that way for years though, obviously the creative designers who were there 20 or even 10 years ago arent still there,and the ones they've got now, have few ideas.
And yeah the oil slick jersey, even though imo it owed alot of inspiration to an indie kit makers ideas, why make it so limited?
They made the EF Roubaix kit, people liked it, it's taken them so long to make theyve been selling short sleeve jerseys in winter and a stupidly overpriced goretex windstopper, basically still sold out. Just imagine how much more they could sell if it was season specific and with autumn/winter kit based as well.
It seems crazier because you see alot of good custom designs for teams/clubs they do, how does it not inspire a better standard variety of kit.
Nailed it. Have some bits of their kit. It's expensive and the quality is ok. But a lot of it is incredibly dull.
Without wishing to spark an argument about how effective it is, I tend to opt for brighter colours not just because of how they look but in the hope that it makes me more noticeable on the road (and yes, I know it shouldn't be my responsibility and drivers should be looking more carefully for cyclists etc etc).
They've seen that PNS and MAAP can get away with charging top dollar for basic autumnal colours and figured they'd jump on the bandwagon
That makes no sense at all. People who previously might have spent £100 on a jersey as a luxury treat two or three times a year are going to be affected by the CoLC just as much as anyone else, luxuries are always the first thing to be removed from the budget if finances tighten. Sure, there may be very rich people buying a new Rapha jersey every week but it would seem to me inevitable that a dimunition in the average cyclist's disposable income will inevitably hit the luxury brands hardest.
How can a company that makes losses 7 year in a row still exist when better companies have folded?
(is it a money laundering operation - Im joking I hope!)
I think it's because they have quite strong outside investment, so they have money to fall back on.
I don't think Rapha has ever made a profit and they won't have that money to fall back on forever.
They need to expand their market to the more portly rider community. I would buy their kit but am #toofatforrapha
Yes its expensive no denying that but you used to get some high quality clothing for that. Unfortunately for Rapha lots of other brands now produce equally (arguably better) gear and for less. However I feel their biggest issue in recent years is that its quite frankly boring with the same old tired desgns.
Even in the Rapha sale I didn't bother to buy anything. I was looking for a high-end rain jacket for the winter and looked at the Rapha offering. They don't do external pockets on either the rain jackets or the gilets which seems a really bad design decision.
If I'm out for the day and wearing a jacket/gilet I want to be able to access my snacks without having to take them off.
Fortunately Castelli make good quality and well designed gear.
The quality of their kit has taken a nosedive in recent years which is a shame.
While I'm sure the overall marketplace is a major problem, as it is for everyone, it doesn't help that Rapha charges extortionate amounts for most of its kit. Good quality or not, the price is eye-watering.
And their very expensive kit doesn't always get the glowing reviews to match.