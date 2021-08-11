15-time US cyclo-cross champion Katie Compton handed 4-year doping ban

Katie Compton, 15 times a US national cyclo-cross champion and runner-up in the discipline at the world championships on four occasions, has been handed a four-year ban for doping.

The 42-year-old, who won the national title in cyclo-cross for 15 years in succession from 2004 to 2018, has enjoyed huge success on the cyclo-cross circuit, with 25 victories in World Cup races and has been one of the leading female riders in the discipline for almost two decades.

Today, the United States Anti-doping Agency (USADA) announced that the 42-year-old had “tested positive for an anabolic agent as the result of an out-of-competition drug test on September 16, 2020.

“Her urine sample was analysed using a specialised test, known as Carbon Isotope Ratio testing, that differentiates between anabolic androgenic steroids (AAS) naturally produced by the body and prohibited anabolic agents of external origin.

“Anabolic agents have powerful performance-enhancing capabilities and can give an athlete an unfair advantage over fellow competitors,” the USADA statement continued.

“All AAS are Non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and are prohibited at all times under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee National Anti-Doping Policy, and the Union Cycliste Internationale Anti-Doping Rules, all of which have adopted the World Anti-Doping Code and the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List,” USADA said.

“Compton’s four-year period of ineligibility began on September 16, 2020, the date her positive sample was collected. In addition, Compton has been disqualified from all competitive results obtained on and subsequent to September 16, 2020, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes,” it added.

Besides her successes in cyclo-cross, Compton is also a two-time Paralympic champion, acting as tandem pilot to Karissa Whitsell at Athens in 2004.