No Tour de France on ITV from 2026 as Eurosport becomes exclusive UK broadcaster

One of the UK’s most beloved televisual sporting traditions of the summer will come to an end in 2026, following the news that the Tour de France will no longer be shown on ITV after next year, after Warner Bros. Discovery and Eurosport announced that they had agreed a new exclusive rights deal for cycling’s biggest race.

The rights deal, which will run until at least 2030 according to Warner Bros. Discovery, will mean that the Tour de France will not be shown on free-to-air television in the UK for the first time since the 1980s, when Channel 4 began broadcasting its now iconic evening highlights programmes.

On Friday morning, Warner Bros. Discovery – which last year closed the GCN+ cycling streaming app after moving its live cycling content to its Discovery+ platform – announced that a new long-term agreement with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Tour de France organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) has secured exclusivity rights for the Tour from 2026 to 2030.

According to the deal, the Tour de France will now be exclusively shown live on Eurosport and Discovery+ in the UK, bringing an end to ITV4’s coverage, currently fronted by Gary Imlach, Ned Boulting, and David Millar, and extending Eurosport’s own relationship with the race beyond the 40-year mark.

In 2025, ITV is set to broadcast its 25th edition of the Tour de France, after taking over the UK televisual rights from Channel 4 in 2001.

When approached for comment by road.cc, a spokesperson for the broadcaster said there was “nothing for ITV to add on this one”.

Warners Bros. Discovery also announced that the Tour de France Femmes will now be exclusive in Ireland and Norway, alongside coverage for viewers in every market in Europe.

The “colossal” deal also means that Eurosport and Discovery+ will continue to broadcast live and on-demand linear, streaming, and digital coverage of most of the rest of the cycling calendar, including the grand tours and classics, which the broadcaster says “guarantees broad access for millions of viewers across Europe”.

(A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

Announcing the deal, Trojan Paillot, head of Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication at WBD Sports Europe, said: “For many years, we have been trusted to act as the custodian for cycling and have worked tirelessly to maximise the opportunities fans have to engage with their favourite sport.

“Our commitment to cycling has seen us invest in the most comprehensive live rights portfolio, which includes every men’s and women’s Grand Tour race, and we’re delighted to now extend our relationship with our partners at ASO and EBU to take us into a fifth decade of covering the world’s greatest races including the Tour de France.”

“Our role as the Home of Cycling has seen us harness the most passionate team of cycling experts to consistently elevate our coverage of the sport while telling its stories to the widest possible audience,” added WBD Sports Europe’s head of content Scott Young.

“From being the first broadcaster to offer every minute of the Grand Tours live across Europe in 2018, to developing unique innovations and studio analysis tools to better explain the action, our work in this sport continues to break new ground.

“Announcing our new rights agreements today means that we can continue to produce quality, immersive content that connects fans with their favourite races and riders for years to come.”

In November last year, Warner Bros. Discovery closed the popular GCN+ app, which had been provided live and on-demand streaming of the cycling calendar since 2021, as part of its move to consolidate its live cycling output (for which it owned the rights) on its own Discovery+ platform.

Discovery, which merged with Warner Brothers in 2022, first bought a 20 per cent stake in GCN’s parent company Play Sports Group in 2017, before taking full ownership in 2021 in a bid to “amplify” its position as the “home of cycling”.

In June, it sold GCN back to its founder and CEO Simon Wear, a move that saw the collapse of the GCN website and the loss of several jobs.