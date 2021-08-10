'Annoyance tax' suggested as anti-cyclist bingo + two abreast rants continue; Canyon unveils Grizl gravel bikes with new RockShox suspension; Ned Boulting explains why cyclists don't use bike lanes; Ride with G and Ben Foster + more on the live blog

We'll take a break from social media squabbles to bring you some interesting developments from Canyon's website... front suspension from RockShox has been added to some new models in its Grizl gravel bike range.

“RockShox are suspension development pioneers – so it was only a matter of time before they got started in gravel,” says Canyon. “Rudy is designed for gravel, with 30mm of travel in a lightweight chassis, and still offering the Grizl-standard 50mm tyre clearance.”

That’s super-interesting because RockShox hasn’t announced a gravel-specific Rudy fork, so maybe Canyon has jumped the gun here? A the time of writing the news has been announced on the Canyon Spain and Canyon Portugal Twitter pages, but there's nothing on Canyon's international or UK social media.

“Rudy has a gravel-tuned RockShox Charger Race Day damper and highly responsive Solo Air spring,” Canyon says. “They combine to keep your front tyre glued to the ground over rough surfaces and loose corners. Keeping you in control. There’s also a lockout for road riding.”

Well, well, well!

Canyon also discloses information on new gearing from RockShox’ stablemates SRAM.

“Core to the system is the new 10-44T cassette and matching derailleur,” says Canyon. “This combo hits a sweet spot for gravel, with light gearing for steep climbs, and tight jumps for fast road cruising, all controlled by SRAM’s logical, wireless AXS shifting system.”

The most affordable bike with the RockShox Rudy fork is the £2,999 Canyon Grizl CF SL 8 Suspension WMN, although this features a Shimano GRX RX810 groupset. The Canyon Grizl CF SL 8 Suspension, also in a Shimano build, is a little more expensive at £3,249. If you want the SRAM eTap AXS 10-44T gearing, you’re looking at £5,099 for the Canyon Grizl CF SLX 8 eTap Suspension. The groupset is SRAM’s second tier Force.

All of these bikes are said to be “coming in autumn”.