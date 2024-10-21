Charity that runs London parks wants new laws to prosecute cyclists for breaking 20mph speed limit in Regent's Park and Richmond Park

The charity responsible for London's Royal Parks has asked the government to amend legislation "with a view to setting speed limits for cyclists" in its parks which, if introduced, could see riders exceeding 20mph speed limits prosecuted.

The organisation runs London's Royal Parks — two of which, Richmond Park and Regent's Park — are popular with the capital's cyclists and attract a large number of two-wheeled visitors throughout the year.

Writing to Sir Chris Bryant, the Minister for Creative Industries, Arts and Tourism, the Telegraph reports that The Royal Parks chairman Loyd Grossman (the former presenter of MasterChef and Through the Keyhole) has asked government to amend laws so that cyclists failing to adhere to the parks' 20mph speed limits can be prosecuted for speeding.

The letter comes at the end of a summer when The Royal Parks cited cyclists riding "at excessive speeds" and causing crashes as the reason for it reviewing its cycling policy, while also cancelling early-morning time trial events in Richmond Park and the London Duathlon.

In May, Strava deleted "Regent's Park as a segment on the app" following pressure from The Royal Parks, the move coming following the death of a pensioner who died from her injuries sustained in a collision with a cyclist riding laps of the park at 25-29mph.

The death of Hilda Griffiths in 2022, a case much-publicised earlier this year following a coroner's inquest, sparked Royal Parks action on cycling, as well as Conservative MP Iain Duncan-Smith to launch his campaign for stricter punishments for cyclists who kill or injure.

> Cyclists "horrified" by Iain Duncan Smith's Telegraph column suggesting "dangerous cyclists should be driven off our roads", as Conservative MP accused of ignoring main road safety issues in latest call for stricter legislation

It was heard at the inquest that the cyclist involved, Brian Fitzgerald, would not face prosecution as the Metropolitan Police deemed there was "insufficient evidence for a real prospect of conviction". He was riding laps of Regent's Park as part of a group ride travelling at between 25-29mph when he hit the 81-year-old pedestrian as she crossed the road, causing her several broken bones and bleeding on the brain, injuries she died from in hospital two months later.

The letter written to government seeks an amendment to The Royal Parks and Other Open Spaces Regulations 1997 "with a view to setting speed limits for cyclists".

"This will match what is already in place for motor vehicles on our park roads, namely a maximum speed limit of 20mph," Mr Grossman writes. "Whilst we recognise there are challenges associated with this request, most notably on enforcement, we believe it is a change that would improve safety within the parks for both cyclists and other park users."

A spokesperson for the charity added: "We have a responsibility to everyone who uses the parks to ensure we are acting in a way that protects and promotes their safety."

A source from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport said the proposal would be considered "carefully".

Discussion around speed limits in The Royal Parks, notably Richmond Park, have been long running.

Despite initially suggesting speed limits did apply to cyclists, in 2021 it was confirmed that the park's speed limits (which range from 5mph to 20mph) do not apply to cyclists, a stance in line with the wider law.

Then, in the summer of 2022, The Royal Parks said that even if the speed limits do not apply to cyclists, riders would still have action taken if they ride "recklessly".

In July, we reported that a group claiming to represent cyclists who use the park (Richmond Park Cyclists) had clashed with the charity over its speed limit advice for riders using the park.

This summer's Richmond Park Time Trials were also cancelled by The Royal Parks. Organised by the London Dynamo cycling club and first run in 2009, they were due to take place on 23 June and 7 July this year – and had been praised for their inclusivity and for providing a gateway into the sport, enabling beginners to compete on road bikes and on almost traffic-free roads due to their 6am starts.

However, The Royal Parks cancelled this summer's events over fears riders would break the park's 20mph speed limit, a decision which left organisers "fuming" and arguing the decision had been clouded by "very irresponsible journalism" and that the alternative is "busy roads and fast-moving cars".

"Following several cycling-related incidents, it is our duty to take action to minimise the risk of accidents and our priority to ensure the safety of all cyclists together with other visitors," Richmond Park's manager said. September's London Duathlon in the park was subsequently also cancelled.

The Royal Parks has received plenty of criticism over the years for its approach to improving road safety in its parks. Many, including the London Cycling Campaign (LCC), have repeatedly asked why through-traffic is still allowed to use Richmond Park as a shortcut, the campaign calling the cancellation of well-organised events "weak" while "daily rat-runs" continue.

While some of Richmond Park's roads are closed to motor traffic on weekends, during weekdays the green space, which The Royal Parks proudly calls an "extraordinary landscape" that is also London's largest Site of Special Scientific Interest and a National Nature Reserve, is used as a cut-through for motorists driving between Kingston upon Thames, Richmond and Roehampton.

[Sunny summer weekend traffic in Richmond Park]

The LCC has campaigned for the park to be closed to through-traffic for years, arguing it would improve road safety and make them "far better for people walking, cycling and relaxing in".

💩 Want safety @theroyalparks? Don't use parks as through-roads. We're disappointed, yet again, by the behaviour of Royal Parks charity. Having Regent's & Richmond Park as daily rat-runs while cancelling @londonduathlon is weak. Our CEO @TomFyans on @itvlondon pic.twitter.com/ixWtHbfT7j — London Cycling Campaign (@London_Cycling) August 22, 2024

Two weeks ago, specialist cycling insurance provider ETA Services Ltd called it an "ongoing embarrassment" that The Royal Parks "allows this nature reserve to be used as a rat-run", the comments coming in response to the incident below.