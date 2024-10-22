Shocking footage of cyclist pushed into parked car by masked motorbike rider

Footage has emerged online of a cyclist being pushed into a parked car by a masked motorbike rider in south London.
When contacted by road.cc the Metropolitan Police said it could not find that the incident had been reported, comments on social media appearing to identify it as having happened on Longfield Street, near Southfields, the video appearing to match Google Maps images of the location.
It is believed to have happened on Monday evening, according to the Mail, the masked motorbike rider filming themself and uploading the video to Snapchat, from where it has since been re-shared on other social media sites.
In the footage, the cyclist is kicked by the motorbike rider as they pass, sending the victim away from the centre of the lane, where they hit the kerb and suffer a heavy impact with a parked car.
The motorbike rider turns the camera on themself and says, "Jeez", the video seemingly uploaded to Snapchat by the person who kicked the cyclist and had the caption: "South is not real. Idiot almost killed me."
The video was widely shared on Twitter/X, and has been viewed more than 2.5m times since yesterday evening, several comments accusing the motorbike rider of "attempted murder".
The Metropolitan Police told us they had no record of the incident being reported on Longfield Street but said without a time, date and location the press office cannot search for incidents for official comment. This leaves the possibility the speculation online that it happened on Monday evening is incorrect, or that it happened elsewhere, or that it has not been reported. Either way, when we asked the Metropolitan Police for any information about the incident, the response was that the force "can't see that this has been reported to us".
Earlier in October a cyclist in North Yorkshire suffered a broken arm after a car passenger shoved him off his bike. North Yorkshire Police sought information or witnesses to the attack, which saw the victim, a man in his 50s, taken to hospital for treatment to the arm injury.
Earlier this year, in France, two men whose "only motive was idiocy" were given two-year suspended prison sentences after a spate of incidents which saw them push cyclists into ditches for "fun".
At least 12 cyclists were pushed from their bikes in similar incidents in rural south-west France over a period of several months, with some suffering injuries including a fractured wrist and collarbone.
Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.
