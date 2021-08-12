Near Miss of the Day 622: Driver nearly right-hooks cyclist on roundabout

We ​see quite a few Near Miss of the Day submissions that have taken place on large roundabouts – typically, when a cyclist is going around the outside lane but not looking to take the first exit on the left, only for a motorist who is heading for that exit cutting across them.

This one from Coventry is a different scenario, however. Approaching the junction, the cyclist is in a lane clearly marked for traffic to go straight on or left at the roundabout. As he rides through it, a driver passes on his left, then moves across his path.

There’s no rear-facing footage, but it seems a fair assumption that the driver entered the roundabout from the lane marked for left-turning traffic, before coming up alongside the cyclist and turning across him.

“It was my first commute into the office for over 18 months,” said road.cc reader Brendon. “In Binley (the edge of Coventry) the roads were relatively quiet and it was a pleasant dry day.

“However the driver behind in a black Ford Fiesta decided it would be a good idea to use the left hand lane at a roundabout to turn right, and cut me up in the process.

“I can only presume that she thought I was also turning right, as I would hope she wasn’t deliberately trying to hit me as I cycled straight on at the roundabout.

“I have submitted the footage to West Midlands Police via operation snap, but I have yet to hear back from them,” he added.

