Live blog

Jeremy Vine presenter Storm Huntley hit by driver - urges cyclists to wear helmets; Vigilante arsonist? Mystery of flaming SUV blocking Denver bike lane; City roads thought experiment; Schrödinger's cyclist; Vuelta team news; Infra + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander is here to take you through the middle of the week on the live blog...
Wed, Aug 11, 2021 09:03
Storm Huntley helmet damage (Image credit: Storm Huntley/Twitter)
12:55
Brutal pre-season forces Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster to ease off the two-wheeled training
Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has eased of the cycling in recent times as he prepares for another shot at the Premier League. The Hornets begin their top-flight campaign against Aston Villa on Saturday and have been putting in the hard graft to be ready for the big kick-off.

Foster, who has built a following on YouTube as the Cycling GK and regularly documents his travels by bike, has said the bike hasn't received as much love as usual during the gruelling prep phase...

"[Pre-season training] has been brutal this year, absolutely brutal,” he told the Evening Standard. "It’s been double session after double session. I come back home and see my bike and say, ‘Sorry, babe, I can’t take you out tonight. I’ve got to get in bed because I am shattered’."

Back in March, Foster told us on Drink at Your Desk Live! that he wishes a pro cyclist could come into the training ground to show just how hard they train. Catch the full episode here, if you missed it...

12:27
11:35
Laura and Jason Kenny set to become dame and knight after Tokyo success
Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald win Madison gold in Tokyo (Copyright Alex Broadway, SWpix.com).JPG

Husband and wife duo Laura and Jason Kenny are set to become dame and knight after winning their record-breaking golds in Tokyo. According to the Independent, the pair are at the top of the list to receive honours. Laura became the first female British athlete to win gold at three different Olympic Games, while Jason became GB's most successful Olympian after winning his seventh gold with an audacious attack in Sunday's keirin.

A royal source at the Sun has said the pair absolute certainties to be at the top of the list come the end of the year. Arise, Sir Jason and Dame Laura...

10:40
Jeremy Vine presenter Storm Huntley hit by driver - urges cyclists to wear helmets

TV presenter Storm Huntley, who co-hosts Channel 5's Jeremy Vine show, was hit by a driver as she cycled home from work in London on Monday. Huntley told the programme on Tuesday that she hit her head on the pavement after the driver collided with her - cracking her helmet on impact. The driver reportedly cut across her to make a left turn.

"If I wasn't wearing that, that crack wouldn't be on my helmet, it would be on my skull, so I would not be here this morning," Huntley said. "The driver was shaken, there was no aggression, there was nobody being competitive on the road, it was an accident. Accidents happen, please put your helmets on, and even if you think you're a good driver, double check."

The broadcaster said her partner has encouraged her to give up cycling after seeing the damage to her bike and helmet. Huntley's co-host Jeremy Vine said people should not be put off cycling, adding the motorist is "a shocking driver" who "shouldn't be on the road." 

In a tweet, Huntley urged others to wear a helmet: "I’m sad to say I was knocked off my bike cycling home from work by a car turning left who hadn’t seen me. My helmet is cracked but at least it wasn’t my skull! If I wasn’t wearing my helmet this could have been a very different story. Please wear a helmet!"

Some have questioned the presenter's helmet comments...Pompey Cyclist said: "Very unlikely that your skull would crack from an impact that merely did that to your helmet. Your skull is around 10 times stronger than a polystyrene hat. It’s a bit like wrapping a brick in a tissue to protect it. People like you stating anecdote as if it’s fact is dangerous."

10:12
Schrödinger's cyclist
09:32
09:18
Vuelta a España team news: British rider Matt Holmes selected for Lotto-Soudal

We're up to five Brits at the Vuelta a España now: Tom Pidcock and Adam Yates for Ineos Grenadiers, Scott Thwaites with Grand Tour newbies Alpecin-Fenix, James Knox for Deceuninck-Quick-Step and now Matt Holmes with Lotto Soudal. Add Hugh Carthy to the list once EF Education-Nippo announce their line up and we should have six home riders to cheer on over the next three weeks.

What odds a Yates/Carthy one-two and a couple of stage wins between the rest? Let a man dream...

09:15
Biking in Brighton

I was just waiting for the lane to come to an abrupt halt, chucking riders out into the path of oncoming traffic... 

09:00
Where would you rather live?

Kirsty could be on to something here, surely Netflix will soon be on the phone for a three-part utopia/dystopia Black Mirror-esque drama. Jeremy Vine's poor 360-degree camera wouldn't be able to keep up with the action as he rides through B-side...the live blog would be on fire for weeks...and CyclingMikey, presumably living on A-side, would have nobody to catch.

07:48
The work of a vigilante arsonist? Mystery over flaming SUV blocking Denver bike lane

What do we have here? Vigilante cyclists setting light to bike lane blockers? Or was the flaming SUV moved into the cycle lane to get it 'out of the way'? Or, was it already there when it caught fire another way? The cyclists of Denver, Colorado, have been speculating if they have a vigilante arsonist in their midst. One dubbed it "justice via flames"... 

And while of course we can't recommend setting vehicles alight, regardless of where they're parked, the visual karma is strong in this one. Denver Bike Lanes, a page supporting cycle infrastructure in the city, replied to reporter Chase Woodruff's video calling it "SUV-towing-SUVs-parked-in-bike lane karma". While an LA-based photographer went for "The Beginnings of the Bike Lane Uprising".

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

