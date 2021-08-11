Jeremy Vine presenter Storm Huntley hit by driver - urges cyclists to wear helmets; Vigilante arsonist? Mystery of flaming SUV blocking Denver bike lane; City roads thought experiment; Schrödinger's cyclist; Vuelta team news; Infra + more on the live blog

I’m sad to say I was knocked off my bike cycling home from work by a car turning left who hadn’t seen me. My helmet is cracked but at least it wasn’t my skull! If I wasn’t wearing my helmet this could have been a very different story.

Please wear a helmet!! pic.twitter.com/nLa4GnIpa6 — Storm Huntley (@StormHuntley) August 9, 2021

TV presenter Storm Huntley, who co-hosts Channel 5's Jeremy Vine show, was hit by a driver as she cycled home from work in London on Monday. Huntley told the programme on Tuesday that she hit her head on the pavement after the driver collided with her - cracking her helmet on impact. The driver reportedly cut across her to make a left turn.

"If I wasn't wearing that, that crack wouldn't be on my helmet, it would be on my skull, so I would not be here this morning," Huntley said. "The driver was shaken, there was no aggression, there was nobody being competitive on the road, it was an accident. Accidents happen, please put your helmets on, and even if you think you're a good driver, double check."

The broadcaster said her partner has encouraged her to give up cycling after seeing the damage to her bike and helmet. Huntley's co-host Jeremy Vine said people should not be put off cycling, adding the motorist is "a shocking driver" who "shouldn't be on the road."

In a tweet, Huntley urged others to wear a helmet: "I’m sad to say I was knocked off my bike cycling home from work by a car turning left who hadn’t seen me. My helmet is cracked but at least it wasn’t my skull! If I wasn’t wearing my helmet this could have been a very different story. Please wear a helmet!"

Thank you so much for all your kind messages. I am absolutely fine, just a bit sore this morning.

I simply can’t reiterate enough the importance of a helmet. 💋 — Storm Huntley (@StormHuntley) August 10, 2021

Some have questioned the presenter's helmet comments...Pompey Cyclist said: "Very unlikely that your skull would crack from an impact that merely did that to your helmet. Your skull is around 10 times stronger than a polystyrene hat. It’s a bit like wrapping a brick in a tissue to protect it. People like you stating anecdote as if it’s fact is dangerous."