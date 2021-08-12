Support road.cc

2021 Adidas Gravel Shoe 1

Adidas unveils the Gravel Shoe with laces and internal sock-like construction

Snug integrated cuffs are designed to hug the ankle to seal out dust and dirt
by Anna Marie Hughes
Thu, Aug 12, 2021 09:30
Adidas has launched a laced Gravel Shoe that’s designed to provide a stylish and robust option for the rapidly growing gravel cycling community. Don’t worry, there’s a subtler non-90s looking design too.

Adidas says that the 2-bolt SPD compatible Gravel Shoe features reinforced materials in the upper and an internal sock construction that is designed to offer improved protection against the elements, dust and dirt.

The off-road shoes feature classic lacing, which is in keeping with the trend of using this closure style for gravel shoes. Specialized, for example, added laces to its S-Works Recon gravel shoes last month.

2021 Adidas Gravel Shoe 3

TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) "pods" are included on the outsole for easy walking and the forefoot is intended to be slightly roomier than usual, intended to help you negotiate terrain off the gravel bike.

2021 Adidas Gravel Shoe sole black

Adidas’s signature 3-stripe design is reflective for a touch of visibility when riding in low light conditions.

2021 Adidas Gravel Shoe 5

The Gravel Shoe also aligns with Adidas’s sustainability objectives to end its plastic waste, as it’s made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials, featuring an upper made with at least 50% recycled content. No virgin polyester is used, says the brand.

The Gravel Shoe is Adidas’s latest addition to its cycling footwear family after its 15 year hiatus, sitting alongside the laced Road Shoe and the city-going Velosamba SPD cycling shoes.

“The range has been created to offer accessible, aesthetically versatile footwear and apparel to a rapidly growing generation of new cyclists,” says Adidas.

Priced at £160, the Gravel Shoe is available in two colourways: vivid Pulse Aqua, Core Black, Sonic Ink or just good ol' Core Black.

2021 Adidas Gravel Shoe 2

The Gravel Shoe is exclusively available to purchase online at www.adidas.co.uk/cycling-shoes and via the adidas app.

www.adidas.co.uk

2021 Adidas Gravel Shoe
adidas
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

