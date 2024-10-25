What's going on with these bizarre £4 eBay toe warmers for cyclists?

The weather's turning dark, cold and damp here in the UK so maybe you'll be after a nice set of overshoes or toe covers to keep your feet a bit more comfortable during those soggy winter rides? Well, while we were scrolling eBay this Friday afternoon doing important pre-weekend work we were shocked/amused/baffled to find these, a new player in the toe cover game...

Right, there's a lot to unpack here. From the rear strap that goes around your heel, to the bizarre hole on top — is it really just a pair of conventional toe covers turned upside down so the cleat hole's on top? We're not sure what the purpose is, allowing easy access to tie up your laces perhaps?

Anyway, they could be yours for the very reasonable price of £4.28, that's with an extra six per cent discount cutting the cost by 28p. They come 'new with box' and eBay tells us they can be shipped from Shenzhen in China for free delivery within two weeks. Or you can pay £24 to get them sooner, it's up to you.

According to the listing, the surface uses a waterproof neoprene material that is "windproof and durable", with a "long service life".

"The line stitching is level and beautiful, fine workmanship, no [sic] easy to break or damage," it continues. "Adjustable size according tail elastic band, suitable for many kinds of shoes for cycling. Elastic overshoes is simple to wear on shoes, sturdy design prevents it from slipping off. When riding outdoors, you can [wear] overshoes to keep warm or protect shoes from scratches."

Still no explainer on the hole. Shame.

eBay tells us two people have bought these so far, maybe we should dip into the road.cc coffers to make that three and get a review out in time for our Christmas gift guides?

The manufacturer behind them has sold more than 180,000 items on the online retail platform and also currently stocks stylish dog collars for pugs, novelty stick-on moustaches, and wheelchair spoke covers in its shop. We've long since thought more cycling brands should get into the adhesive facial hair game...

Answers on a postcard. What's going on here? Are the toe covers just upside down? Should we get them in for review? Will our feet get wet?