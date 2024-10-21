Police force slammed for "stoking culture war" with "Operation LYCRA" targeting cyclists

The cycling-related complaints keep on coming for Thames Valley Police, a week on from the force's Police & Crime Commissioner admitting "very valid concerns" around how cyclists' reports of dangerous driving have been dealt with, the force now attracting criticism for undertaking "Operation LYCRA".

That's the name the official 'TVP Windsor and Maidenhead' Facebook account gave for its Neighbourhood Policing Team's Sunday's work in Eton, seven "Fixed Penalty Notices issued to cyclists for contravening traffic signs on the one-way system on Eton High Street", as well as work seizing "e-bikes and e-scooters" (although mopeds may have been a more accurate description of the "bikes" seized).

"This afternoon, officers from the Windsor Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out Operation LYCRA in Eton," the post appearing to show the officers parked on the pavement told the public. "The aim of this operation was to stop and seize the use of privately owned E-Scooters and modified E-Bikes as well as cyclists contravening traffic signs on the one-way system on Eton High Street.

"Owners of the seized E-Scooters and E-Bikes will need to pay a fine of £192 to reclaim their E-Scooters or E-Bike. Any unclaimed vehicles will be crushed.

"In just two hours officers issued and seized:

- 2x E-Scooters seized and reported for driving with no insurance.

- 7x Fixed Penalty Notice issued to cyclists for contravening traffic signs on the one way system on Eton High Street

- 1 E-Bike seized from Jubilee Arch."

Some have questioned the use of "Operation LYCRA" as the name of a day's work where the primary aim appears to have been targeting and seizing illegal e-scooters and illegally-modified e-bikes that are not bicycles, while there have also been concerns the name plays into "culture war" issues around cycling.

One cyclist shared a screenshot of the police post, commenting: "Thames valley Police showing how to stoke a culture war. Operation LYCRA ffs."

Another questioned what Lycra, the company with the trademarked brand name Lycra for the class of synthetic elastic fibers known as spandex in the US, or elastane in the rest of the world, would make of its product name being used in this way?

"As an e-bike rider I wonder why one was seized (unless they've incorrectly described an illegal electric motorbike? You'd think they'd know the difference)" the first cyclist added.

Thames Valley Police's post also attracted plenty of reaction in its Facebook comments, numerous residents questioning the operation.

"For god's sake, this is not what we want from our police force," one wrote.

road.cc contacted Thames Valley Police for comment and asked how the "Operation LYCRA" name had been chosen, but did not receive a reply.

It is the latest chapter in the force's lengthy cycling-related story in recent weeks, the Police & Crime Commissioner last week defending the under-fire force amid accusations of victim-blaming when Oxford's Neighbourhood Policing team raised concerns that installing more bike parking in the city is "not ideal" and could cause a "bigger increase in crime".

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber insisted the stance "isn't victim blaming" and argued the concern was simply stating that "if the plans go ahead they should be designed with crime prevention in mind".

However, Oxfordshire Cycling Network did not agree, writing: "Astonishing victim blaming by Thames Valley Police [TVP] here. Concerns about cycle parking because they might encourage people to bring more cycles into the city, encouraging more crime. What next?

"Do TVP want parking spaces removed to reduce car crime? Will TVP object to a shopping centre because it will bring more shoplifting? That new housing development will have burglaries, or burglars, so they should object. But they only object to bike stands."

Police and Crime Commissioner Barber's comments came a week after his office admitted there are "very valid concerns" about how the force deals with cyclists' reports of dangerous driving and other road offences.

That admission came in response to a road.cc reader telling us: "Unless there is real change in the culture of Thames Valley Police for cycling safety we will keep being hit, injured and assaulted for riding a bike."