Police force slammed for "stoking culture war" with "Operation LYCRA" targeting cyclists

The cycling-related complaints keep on coming for Thames Valley Police, a week on from the force's Police & Crime Commissioner admitting "very valid concerns" around how cyclists' reports of dangerous driving have been dealt with, the force now attracting criticism for undertaking "Operation LYCRA".
That's the name the official 'TVP Windsor and Maidenhead' Facebook account gave for its Neighbourhood Policing Team's Sunday's work in Eton, seven "Fixed Penalty Notices issued to cyclists for contravening traffic signs on the one-way system on Eton High Street", as well as work seizing "e-bikes and e-scooters" (although mopeds may have been a more accurate description of the "bikes" seized).
"This afternoon, officers from the Windsor Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out Operation LYCRA in Eton," the post appearing to show the officers parked on the pavement told the public. "The aim of this operation was to stop and seize the use of privately owned E-Scooters and modified E-Bikes as well as cyclists contravening traffic signs on the one-way system on Eton High Street.
"Owners of the seized E-Scooters and E-Bikes will need to pay a fine of £192 to reclaim their E-Scooters or E-Bike. Any unclaimed vehicles will be crushed.
"In just two hours officers issued and seized:
- 2x E-Scooters seized and reported for driving with no insurance.
- 7x Fixed Penalty Notice issued to cyclists for contravening traffic signs on the one way system on Eton High Street
- 1 E-Bike seized from Jubilee Arch."
Some have questioned the use of "Operation LYCRA" as the name of a day's work where the primary aim appears to have been targeting and seizing illegal e-scooters and illegally-modified e-bikes that are not bicycles, while there have also been concerns the name plays into "culture war" issues around cycling.
One cyclist shared a screenshot of the police post, commenting: "Thames valley Police showing how to stoke a culture war. Operation LYCRA ffs."
Another questioned what Lycra, the company with the trademarked brand name Lycra for the class of synthetic elastic fibers known as spandex in the US, or elastane in the rest of the world, would make of its product name being used in this way?
"As an e-bike rider I wonder why one was seized (unless they've incorrectly described an illegal electric motorbike? You'd think they'd know the difference)" the first cyclist added.
Thames Valley Police's post also attracted plenty of reaction in its Facebook comments, numerous residents questioning the operation.
"For god's sake, this is not what we want from our police force," one wrote.
road.cc contacted Thames Valley Police for comment and asked how the "Operation LYCRA" name had been chosen, but did not receive a reply.
It is the latest chapter in the force's lengthy cycling-related story in recent weeks, the Police & Crime Commissioner last week defending the under-fire force amid accusations of victim-blaming when Oxford's Neighbourhood Policing team raised concerns that installing more bike parking in the city is "not ideal" and could cause a "bigger increase in crime".
Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber insisted the stance "isn't victim blaming" and argued the concern was simply stating that "if the plans go ahead they should be designed with crime prevention in mind".
However, Oxfordshire Cycling Network did not agree, writing: "Astonishing victim blaming by Thames Valley Police [TVP] here. Concerns about cycle parking because they might encourage people to bring more cycles into the city, encouraging more crime. What next?
"Do TVP want parking spaces removed to reduce car crime? Will TVP object to a shopping centre because it will bring more shoplifting? That new housing development will have burglaries, or burglars, so they should object. But they only object to bike stands."
Police and Crime Commissioner Barber's comments came a week after his office admitted there are "very valid concerns" about how the force deals with cyclists' reports of dangerous driving and other road offences.
That admission came in response to a road.cc reader telling us: "Unless there is real change in the culture of Thames Valley Police for cycling safety we will keep being hit, injured and assaulted for riding a bike."
Add new comment
24 comments
Interestingly, I joined Cycling UK some time ago and have been enjoying their bi monthly magazine.
However, I noticed, somewhat incredulously, that in the last issue there was a 'lighthearted' but completely derogatory comment about Lycra clad cyclists.
I mean come on - this is the UK charity designed to get people on to bikes for Pete's sake, no matter the person or type of rider. If they can't see the problem then what hope is there for the rest of society?
I've no particular issue with the police serving FPN where deserved for cyclists, and very happy to see them taking action on illegal e-mopeds masquerading as e-bikes.
But the choice of name strongly suggests the whole exercise was planned with a view to impressing a certain sector of society that hates cyclists and believes the stereotypes. It is remarkable that no-one involved, even if they personally thought it hilarious, said 'are we sure using this name in public is a good idea?' It all suggests that anti-cycling prejudice is so far engrained wihtin local police themselves that they didn't notice it could be considered offensive.
And apart from anything else, I really don't think the sort of person that uses an illegally modified e-bike/moped/scooter is wearing much lycra.
I'd always thought that named operations by the police were supposed to be just a random word or words, not actually in any way related to the subject of the operation.
So: Operation RED BARD GREMLIN or Case NIGHTMARE GREEN instead of 'Operation Get to the bottom of those No 10 parties' or 'Case Cthulhu rises at the end of time'.
You would have thought that TVP would have done similar, unless - just sayin' - they were purposely intending to have a laugh at the expense of those cyclists and wanted to be friends with the right wing tabloids…
"The leading causes of death and serious injury is speeding, drink & drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt and mobile phone use."
But we prefer to direct our scarce resources to stopping a few lycra clad louts instead!!!
They could use some emphasis I think: that list of causes should start "choosing to drive a motor vehicle while ..."
But that's so far from being understood as a choice now my first sentence probably seems meaningless to many ("I had to drive" / "I had no choice but to drive into the ..." ).
So .... apparently Met Police are "unable to deal with ... the majority of offences relating to contravention of road traffic signs .. including... 'one-way street' and 'no left/right turn' signs", as these traffic offences have been decriminalised.
But for TVP, this is their top priority for dealing with, errr .... cyclists.
Clearly someone is telling porkies ... either Met *can* deal with these offences and are just choosing not to, or else TVP are acting outside of their authority, and all those fines can be overturned ...
Really, we're upset about the name? Sticks and Stones; they could have called it operation "C**t" for all any adult would care. Glad they seized the e-scooters and the illegal e-bike. £192 reclaim fee seems overly generous.
It would be good for the local force to also share how many fixed penalties are handed out for motorists convtrevening traffic law at the same time, to re-enforce the fact that motorists are by far the biggest category of road-going law breakers.
Wasn't it you who got all offended the other day because somebody (quite rightly) called you a troll? Only sticks and stones…words are important, what if the police had an operation against West Indian drug gangs and called it "Operation Coconuts", would that be okay? The choice of name indicates the prevailing attitude amongst those officers and indicates a high likelihood of bias against cyclists. Funnily enough adults do care about the law not being equally administered to all groups in society.
What's that, Mr. 69?
?????
Yes it is my real name. In exchange for that information, perhaps you could elucidate as to what your point is?
I'm pretty sure if they launched a campaign, targeting flytipping on council estates, and called it "Operation TRACKSUIT", they'd get in trouble. Not to mention one based in a Muslim neighbourhood called "Operation HIJAB", especially if they actually targeted Hindus.
A few different things are going on. Firstly the police have, in real terms along with the whole criminal justice system , had their budgets cut. The reality being that what is generally perceived as a less serious offence is, as a direct consequence of the budget cuts, swept under the carpet.
If the police are so worried about bike stands then they should provide evidence of why. They could look at what happens in other countries that have high levels of cycling, and consequently higher numbers of bike stands and use that data to inform their opinion. It might just be as simple as the police know that the stands to park bike on are crap and not upto the job of securing a bike ; a very real possibility.
As for operation LYCRA that's just a stupid name, it reminds me of Boris calling people 'letter box' ladies.
I have to be honest and say that I welcome fixed penalties for road offences. I also, very much, welcome the crushing of illegal ebikes etc and generally think that the balaclava'd people who ride them, I'm thinking Bradford Met 'cos I live there, are up to no good at all.
Eight months ago I submitted a close pass report to TVP; I recently received an update...
"I have now carefully reviewed the information that you have provided to us and I have decided to take no further action. This is due to the fact that we are now out of time to offer the driver a suitable education course or to issue proceedings at court, for which I apologise again."
we are now out of time to offer the driver a suitable education course or to issue proceedings at court, for which I apologise again
Yep! That's the dodge all right. Cynical, bent: the UK police
Did they explain why they weren't able to send out a "warning letter"?
Not ideal but better than NFA.
Probably got a "PC LOAD LETTER" message on their office printer. Then the price of stamps went up. Plus it's not really a crime, threatening someone's life, not if you do it with a car...
No mention of a warning letter. I had even suggested that as an option, as the footage was partially obscured (supermarket shopping, so loaded up) and I thought they might think the video evidence wasn't good enough. Although you can see how close they got and the oncoming HGV they had to squeeze past.
You can also see how they then immediately turned left, down a narrow residential street. So utterly pointlessly dangerous. At least they got a mouthful when I caught up with them. Without that, they'd have no idea they did anything wrong; seemed clueless.
Eaton High Street was made one-way so motorists can use half the road as a private car park, one lane of the two-way narrow road that serves as a small bypass is blocked by parked cars - so one narrow lane is two-way - not very safe for cyclists.
This is a god dam disgrace! - a Police Force with such a flagrant and liberal disregard for members of society making their way around in a legal and HEALTHY + non-poluting form of transport and many pay for that with that lives, this god dam police force & government should be ashamed of itself, because THEY'RE IN CHARGE OF IT!
Next week TVP are following up with a focus on the 'incompetent chancer masquerading as a motorist' which will no doubt bring some balance, especially as they will be speaking to and ticketing many motorists during this important push for road safety with TVP roads traffic officers noting of course that motorists present a much bigger danger of death to others road users.
I was hoping the follow-up operation would be Bringing Automotive Speeds To A Reduced and Deliverable Sustainability.
A worthy cause but I'd go for the more ambitious Cultivating Universally Navigable Traffic Systems