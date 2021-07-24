Geraint Thomas crashes and abandons Tokyo Olympic road race as Carapaz wins gold

Geraint Thomas has been forced to abandon the Tokyo Olympics men’s road race after a heavy crash.

The Welshman was involved in a crash with around 150km of the race around Mount Fuji still to go.

At the finish, his Team Ineos Grenadiers teammate Richard Carapaz took the gold medal with Wout van Aert coming second and Tadej Pogacar winning bronze.

Commentating, Chris Boardman said: “You wouldn’t believe it would you...

“Geraint Thomas gives a shake of the head after yet another crash this year.”

Thomas, 35, managed to stick with the bunch as they rode over the iconic Fuji Sanroku climb.

However, once the group arrived on the Fuji International Speedway, around 60km from the finish, Thomas decided to call it a day.

Thomas's departure leaves just three Team GB riders still in the race - Tao Geoghegan Hart, as well as Simon and Adam Yates.

Today's 234km route goes from Musashinonomori Park to the Fuji International Speedway,

Crash prone Thomas had a difficult Tour de France over the past few weeks, after he crashed on stage three and suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Thomas had been hoping to lay to rest his previous disappointment in the men's road race at the Olympics, after he crashed while part of the leading group in Rio in 2016.

Posting on Twitter, Thomas said: "I think I must have done something bad in a previous life."

All good with me. Thanks for the messages!! Think I must have done something bad in a previous life🤦‍♂️ Freak crash, Tao lost his front wheel and decked it in front of me. I had nowhere to go, other than the floor as well🤷‍♂️ — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) July 24, 2021

Thomas explained that the 'freak crash' was caused by his teammate Geoghegan Hart slipping and hitting the floor in front of him.

Richard Carapaz, 28, rode clear in the final stages of the thrilling race to win thrilling by one minute seven seconds.

Belgium's Wout van Aert took silver by a tyre's width from Slovenia's Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar in the sprint for the remaining medals.