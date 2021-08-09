Support road.cc

Jeremy Vine and Laurence Fox clash over riding two abreast video; Will Carling's two pennies; Overtaking lessons with Cycling Mikey + more on the live blog

It's Monday and Dan Alexander is back for another week of live blogging ...
Mon, Aug 09, 2021 09:04
Jeremy Vine two abreast cyclists video screenshot
09:24
Will Carling interjects on the two abreast debate...although you might wish he hadn't

Thoughts on Will Carling's "I am a cyclist" thoughts? Cycling Mikey tried to explain why it is more considerate to ride two abreast as it reduces the overtaking distance while also making things much safer for the riders...Anyone got any theories about why riding two abreast winds up some motorists so much?

08:46
Here we go again...
Cyclists trending on Twitter (screenshot Twitter)

 

07:37
Jeremy Vine and Laurence Fox clash over riding two abreast video

No surprises Jeremy Vine has been preaching sensible ideas about cycling again. Perhaps no surprises either that Laurence Fox has not...

It started when Vine shared the video above showing a group ride travelling two abreast. The presenter and broadcaster is in the passenger seat and tells the camera: "Sunday morning in the country. Absolutely no problem with this at all, exactly how cyclists should ride.

"They're calming the traffic behind them and we won't overtake unless we have a really wide amount of clearance. If we want to go at 70mph, we can go and find a motorway - this is absolutely fine. There is no need for us to be going any faster than this and we wish them well."

If only Lozza saw it that way too...

The former London mayoral candidate jumped on the opportunity to have a pop at "Mamils" and "Tour de France wannabes" showing horse riders "the usual zero respect". And is wasn't just Laurence...

Now, I don't know about you but I'd say it's fairly uncontroversial for all road users to act respectfully around horse riders. I'd be surprised if too many here did not.

If you want some more background on Fox's attitude towards cyclists, here's his 2017 take on Room 101...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

