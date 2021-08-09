Jeremy Vine and Laurence Fox clash over riding two abreast video; Will Carling's two pennies; Overtaking lessons with Cycling Mikey + more on the live blog

People who cycle in the country should be encouraged to ride 2, 3 and 4 abreast like this. For the following reasons: 1. It calms the traffic behind them

2. It makes it less easy for bad drivers to attempt dangerous passes

3. It is more pleasant and sociable for them. pic.twitter.com/vqi4dsuUSs — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) August 8, 2021

No surprises Jeremy Vine has been preaching sensible ideas about cycling again. Perhaps no surprises either that Laurence Fox has not...

It started when Vine shared the video above showing a group ride travelling two abreast. The presenter and broadcaster is in the passenger seat and tells the camera: "Sunday morning in the country. Absolutely no problem with this at all, exactly how cyclists should ride.

"They're calming the traffic behind them and we won't overtake unless we have a really wide amount of clearance. If we want to go at 70mph, we can go and find a motorway - this is absolutely fine. There is no need for us to be going any faster than this and we wish them well."

If only Lozza saw it that way too...

If only the Mamils afforded the same respect to horsemen and women on country lanes. I was bucked off on the way into Lodsworth a few years ago after a bunch Tour de France wannabes zoomed out of the shadows. Showing the usual zero respect for other road users. https://t.co/sO61JGIob4 — Laurence Fox ✌🏼🇬🇧✌🏼 (@LozzaFox) August 8, 2021

The former London mayoral candidate jumped on the opportunity to have a pop at "Mamils" and "Tour de France wannabes" showing horse riders "the usual zero respect". And is wasn't just Laurence...

You’re just trolling us now! — Cristo (@cristo_radio) August 8, 2021

Now, I don't know about you but I'd say it's fairly uncontroversial for all road users to act respectfully around horse riders. I'd be surprised if too many here did not.

If you want some more background on Fox's attitude towards cyclists, here's his 2017 take on Room 101...