Live blog

Video of "road hogging cyclists" and "horrendous" captions spark debate; Cycling team director found guilty of sexual harassment, team insist allegations are false; 3.3 million bikes sold in UK last year + more on the live blog

We're halfway through the week and through the group, so while Dan Alexander takes a well-earned break, Jack Sexty and Liam Cahill will be live blogging you through Wednesday...
Wed, Jun 23, 2021 09:41
0
cyclist road hogger video screenshot.PNG
10:49
How do you stack up?

 

10:01
Th whole story? Video of 'road hogging cyclist' shared by Daily Mail sparks social media debate

A video posted to the Daily Mail's Facebook page, titled 'road hogging cyclist' has attracted the usual range of well-informed comments from the paper's readers.

The video shows one cyclist attempting to block the car driver from overtaking. The car driver hangs back a reasonable distance for some of the footage, but then gets dangerously close to the rear wheel of the cyclist before overtaking recklessly.

There is a debate on Twitter surrounding the reason for the cyclist riding in this manner. We would imagine that the video's caption which says that the driver "managed to overtake the cyclists at a junction...", could be alluding to a prior incident between the driver of the car and the person on the bicycle. 

However, this context is not shown and the video is instead filled with captions that prominent cycle safety campaigners have taken issue with.

Some, however, have suggested that the rider would have been better off just getting away from the car and its driver to get out of the situation. 

09:56
Bora have a new kit for the Tour

Liam checking in. I've got a cup of tea, a biscuit and some big talking points coming up, but let's start off with some shiny new kit.

With just days to go until the start of the race, Peter Sagan's Bora Hansgrohe team has revealed a new kit just for the three-week race.

Thoughts? I'm thinking it's a winner, though maybe not as easy to spot on TV as the old design.

08:41
Former team manager Marc Bracke found guilty of harassment - but team defends him and insist allegations are false in fiery statement

Following allegations of misconduct brought by former team riders Marion Sicot and others last year, including an accusation that riders were asked to take selfies in their underwear, the UCI has banned former Doltcini - Van Eyck team manager Marc Bracke for three years, saying in a statement: "The Disciplinary Commission confirmed the Ethics Commission’s analysis that Mr Bracke’s conduct constituted sexual harassment according to article 6.4 of the UCI Code of Ethics and article 2.3 of Appendix 1.

"The Disciplinary Commission has therefore ordered the suspension of Mr Bracke from any role in cycling with immediate effect for a period of three years. As an additional measure and a condition of being granted a new licence after the period of suspension, Mr Bracke must take part in a harassment awareness programme delivered by a recognised professional institution.

"This decision sets an important precedent when it comes to the fight against sexual harassment. It is essential for the well-being of athletes that they can have confidence in the institutions and feel free to report any form of abuse."

The case has been defined by the team's insistence that Bracke is innocent, and in an explosive Facebook post published two hours ago, the team says that the allegations are false, and that the only reason Sicot made the accusations was to obtain a reduced suspension for doping. 

"Marc Bracke has never been heard in this case and not one of his universal human rights, including the right to defend himself, have in no way been respected", the statement says. 

"In the complete dossier there is not one act and not one word from Marc Bracke that suggest he had any sexual intention towards Marion Sicot."

"We stay convinced that Marion Sicot's accusations against Marc Bracke have no other intention than to obtain a reduced suspension for her use of doping, in which she has succeeded. Not only Marc Bracke but the complete team, its riders, sponsors and staff and women's cycling itself are her victims."

Sicot took to Instagram to comment on the UCI's findings, saying: "The disciplinary commission finally gave its verdict after almost two years and found Marc Bracke guilty of sexual harassment against me. He was suspended for three years by the UCI.

"There remains the criminal complaint still in progress but it is progressing and it feels good."

08:33
Bike boom in numbers: 3.3 million bikes were sold in the UK in 2020
Richmond Park Cyclists 03

As we're all now well familiar with, cycling boomed at the start of the pandemic - and the numbers are now in from market analysts Mintel to reveal just by how much, in monetary value anyway.

That number is estimated to be 3.3 million units, a 22% rise compared to 2019. The value of the UK bike market also went over £1 billion for the first time, rising from £825 million in 2019 to £1.2 billion in 2020, with a further billion added throughout the year taking it up to a whopping £2.31 billion. It's estimated that bike sales alone surpassed £1 billion last year, and it probably would have been quite a bit more if there had have been any left... 

Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

