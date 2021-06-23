Video of "road hogging cyclists" and "horrendous" captions spark debate; Cycling team director found guilty of sexual harassment, team insist allegations are false; 3.3 million bikes sold in UK last year + more on the live blog

A video posted to the Daily Mail's Facebook page, titled 'road hogging cyclist' has attracted the usual range of well-informed comments from the paper's readers.

The video shows one cyclist attempting to block the car driver from overtaking. The car driver hangs back a reasonable distance for some of the footage, but then gets dangerously close to the rear wheel of the cyclist before overtaking recklessly.

There is a debate on Twitter surrounding the reason for the cyclist riding in this manner. We would imagine that the video's caption which says that the driver "managed to overtake the cyclists at a junction...", could be alluding to a prior incident between the driver of the car and the person on the bicycle.

Hi @DailyMailUK @MailOnline, who does your video captions? Riding 2 abreast is legal in the UK and recommend. And a threat of "it's not going to end well" for the cyclists? Nice touch pic.twitter.com/w37EWmz2TB — cycleuk (@cycleuk1) June 22, 2021

However, this context is not shown and the video is instead filled with captions that prominent cycle safety campaigners have taken issue with.

This clearly frustrates the driver and this flashpoint is exactly what we’re trying to avoid.

Conversely, too many motorists close-pass/punish-pass cyclists with no perception of how vulnerable the cyclist is. It’s all about situational awareness 😊 2/2 — Nick Esser (@Nick_9_9_5) June 23, 2021

Some, however, have suggested that the rider would have been better off just getting away from the car and its driver to get out of the situation.